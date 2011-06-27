Used 2005 Dodge Caravan Consumer Reviews

Great Ride moparmoma , 03/18/2011 15 of 15 people found this review helpful We Bought the Caravan without the stow and go seats for the comfort of the second row captian chairs. Took family to motortrend car show and made them sit in seats for half an hour. Teenagers appreciated the comfort of captain chairs and the entertainment (DVD) system. This is a life saver on long road trips. Have 100,000 on the van with ALOT of road trips. No problems whatsoever. Replaced Battery once, brakes every 40,000 miles, and the ERG once at 85,000. OEM tires lasted 65,000 miles, replaced with Michelins. Good value and no problems--would buy buy again if they didn't switch to stow and go seats. Report Abuse

Great van with lots of versatility aveybaby , 03/30/2013 19 of 20 people found this review helpful This is the perfect vehicle for a family. I got hooked on Dodge Caravan's years ago. I had one that lasted ten years with no problems until the transmission went out at about 200,000 miles. I bought a Windstar and didn't like it so got new Dodge Caravan again. For as much space and comfort as it has you can't beat the gas mileage. I consistently average 20 mpg. Considering that you can seat 7, that's a good value. I've replaced the battery, and the tires. It's now getting a bit older, over 150k miles on it, so I've replaced the radiator because of a leak, and the oxysensor valves (check engine light came on). Good value overall. Report Abuse

Great buy John , 06/29/2005 11 of 11 people found this review helpful We went down a step, previously had a Grand Caravan. I was worried about space, but this van is surprisingly roomy for the size. Recently took it on a 3,500 mile trip and had plenty of room for a family of 4 and all our luggage. With the smaller engine, it doesn't accelerate as fast, but cruises just fine. We weren't interested in a van with lots of bells and whistles (no need for automatic doors, etc. just more that can go wrong). This van has everything we need. A/C, AM/FM CD/cassette, cruise. Fuel economy is a plus. Also, my wife and daughter were recently hit by a red light runner in this van, it was easily repaired, and more importantly neither were hurt. Safety is a plus. Report Abuse

Best Van Ever bookworm2991 , 10/21/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I purchased this vehicle in August 2010. I have a 3 year old and was expecting my second child. I fell in love with this van. It was very comfortable to ride in, had plenty of room, child seat anchors and one of the second row captains chairs had a built in 5 point harness child seat. During the year that we had it we never had any problems with it. I was recently in an accident and it was totaled. I am hoping to be able to replace my van with a newer model. Report Abuse