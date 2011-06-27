Estimated values
2005 Dodge Caravan CV 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,440
|$2,196
|$2,616
|Clean
|$1,345
|$2,050
|$2,439
|Average
|$1,155
|$1,759
|$2,085
|Rough
|$965
|$1,468
|$1,732
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Caravan SXT 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,372
|$2,113
|$2,525
|Clean
|$1,282
|$1,973
|$2,354
|Average
|$1,101
|$1,693
|$2,013
|Rough
|$920
|$1,413
|$1,672
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Caravan SE 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,316
|$2,057
|$2,468
|Clean
|$1,229
|$1,921
|$2,301
|Average
|$1,056
|$1,648
|$1,968
|Rough
|$882
|$1,376
|$1,634