Estimated values
2001 Dodge Caravan Sport Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,079
|$1,919
|$2,354
|Clean
|$990
|$1,761
|$2,164
|Average
|$812
|$1,444
|$1,785
|Rough
|$635
|$1,128
|$1,405
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Caravan SE Fwd 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 3A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,194
|$2,008
|$2,429
|Clean
|$1,096
|$1,842
|$2,233
|Average
|$899
|$1,511
|$1,842
|Rough
|$702
|$1,180
|$1,450