  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  4. Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  5. Appraisal value

2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,048$13,956$16,067
Clean$9,197$12,768$14,696
Average$7,496$10,393$11,954
Rough$5,794$8,017$9,212
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,959$8,927$10,531
Clean$5,454$8,167$9,633
Average$4,445$6,648$7,835
Rough$3,436$5,128$6,038
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,000$11,921$14,038
Clean$7,322$10,906$12,840
Average$5,968$8,877$10,444
Rough$4,613$6,848$8,048
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,468$12,400$14,524
Clean$7,751$11,345$13,284
Average$6,317$9,234$10,806
Rough$4,883$7,124$8,327
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,991$10,407$12,251
Clean$6,399$9,521$11,206
Average$5,215$7,750$9,115
Rough$4,031$5,979$7,024
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,101$9,327$11,070
Clean$5,585$8,534$10,125
Average$4,551$6,946$8,236
Rough$3,518$5,358$6,347
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT3 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,854$10,544$11,996
Clean$7,189$9,646$10,972
Average$5,859$7,852$8,925
Rough$4,529$6,057$6,878
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,808$9,466$10,903
Clean$6,231$8,661$9,972
Average$5,078$7,050$8,111
Rough$3,925$5,438$6,251
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,086$6,088$7,170
Clean$3,740$5,570$6,558
Average$3,048$4,534$5,334
Rough$2,356$3,498$4,111
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,643$8,409$9,903
Clean$5,166$7,693$9,058
Average$4,210$6,262$7,367
Rough$3,254$4,831$5,677
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,398$12,513$14,737
Clean$7,687$11,449$13,479
Average$6,265$9,319$10,964
Rough$4,843$7,189$8,449
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,265$12,076$14,135
Clean$7,565$11,048$12,929
Average$6,165$8,993$10,516
Rough$4,766$6,937$8,104
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,091$8,898$10,414
Clean$5,575$8,141$9,526
Average$4,543$6,626$7,748
Rough$3,512$5,112$5,971
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,554$13,328$15,367
Clean$8,745$12,193$14,055
Average$7,127$9,925$11,433
Rough$5,509$7,656$8,810
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,873$10,985$12,666
Clean$7,206$10,050$11,585
Average$5,873$8,180$9,423
Rough$4,540$6,311$7,262
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT3 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,570$10,550$12,160
Clean$6,929$9,652$11,122
Average$5,647$7,856$9,047
Rough$4,365$6,061$6,972
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,765$8,744$10,353
Clean$5,277$7,999$9,470
Average$4,300$6,511$7,703
Rough$3,324$5,023$5,936
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,513$9,103$10,501
Clean$5,962$8,328$9,605
Average$4,859$6,779$7,813
Rough$3,756$5,229$6,020
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,708$12,891$14,612
Clean$8,886$11,794$13,365
Average$7,242$9,600$10,871
Rough$5,598$7,406$8,377
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,551$9,711$11,418
Clean$5,996$8,885$10,443
Average$4,887$7,232$8,495
Rough$3,777$5,579$6,546
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,271$9,710$11,027
Clean$6,655$8,883$10,086
Average$5,424$7,231$8,204
Rough$4,193$5,578$6,322
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,237$12,188$14,322
Clean$7,539$11,151$13,100
Average$6,145$9,077$10,656
Rough$4,750$7,002$8,211
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,103$12,074$14,218
Clean$7,416$11,046$13,005
Average$6,044$8,991$10,578
Rough$4,672$6,936$8,152
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,871$8,979$10,657
Clean$5,374$8,215$9,747
Average$4,380$6,686$7,928
Rough$3,385$5,158$6,110
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,224$8,140$9,715
Clean$4,782$7,447$8,886
Average$3,897$6,062$7,228
Rough$3,012$4,676$5,570
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,070$12,024$14,161
Clean$7,387$11,001$12,952
Average$6,020$8,954$10,536
Rough$4,653$6,908$8,119
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,422$11,060$13,024
Clean$6,793$10,118$11,913
Average$5,537$8,236$9,690
Rough$4,280$6,354$7,467
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,757$9,994$11,743
Clean$6,185$9,143$10,741
Average$5,041$7,442$8,737
Rough$3,897$5,741$6,733
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,832$10,149$11,942
Clean$6,254$9,286$10,923
Average$5,097$7,558$8,885
Rough$3,940$5,831$6,847
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,400$9,604$11,335
Clean$5,858$8,787$10,367
Average$4,774$7,152$8,433
Rough$3,690$5,518$6,498
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,823$11,657$13,728
Clean$7,161$10,665$12,556
Average$5,836$8,681$10,213
Rough$4,511$6,697$7,870
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,129$12,113$14,265
Clean$7,441$11,083$13,048
Average$6,064$9,021$10,613
Rough$4,688$6,959$8,178
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,478$9,613$11,306
Clean$5,930$8,795$10,342
Average$4,833$7,158$8,412
Rough$3,736$5,522$6,482
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,530$8,432$10,000
Clean$5,062$7,715$9,146
Average$4,125$6,280$7,440
Rough$3,189$4,844$5,733
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,378$8,022$9,451
Clean$4,923$7,339$8,644
Average$4,012$5,974$7,031
Rough$3,101$4,608$5,418
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,651$12,424$14,463
Clean$7,919$11,367$13,229
Average$6,454$9,252$10,760
Rough$4,989$7,138$8,292
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,987$10,411$12,262
Clean$6,396$9,525$11,215
Average$5,212$7,753$9,123
Rough$4,029$5,981$7,030
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,620$10,923$12,707
Clean$6,975$9,993$11,622
Average$5,685$8,134$9,454
Rough$4,394$6,275$7,285
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,880$10,155$11,925
Clean$6,297$9,291$10,907
Average$5,132$7,563$8,872
Rough$3,967$5,834$6,837
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT3 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,250$10,803$12,722
Clean$6,636$9,884$11,636
Average$5,408$8,045$9,465
Rough$4,181$6,206$7,294
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,074$13,711$15,676
Clean$9,221$12,544$14,338
Average$7,515$10,211$11,663
Rough$5,809$7,877$8,987
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT3 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,862$11,118$12,878
Clean$7,196$10,172$11,779
Average$5,865$8,279$9,581
Rough$4,533$6,387$7,383
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,113$7,142$8,239
Clean$4,680$6,534$7,536
Average$3,814$5,319$6,130
Rough$2,948$4,103$4,724
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,832$9,140$10,386
Clean$6,254$8,362$9,500
Average$5,097$6,807$7,727
Rough$3,940$5,251$5,955
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,430$6,815$8,103
Clean$4,055$6,235$7,412
Average$3,305$5,075$6,029
Rough$2,555$3,915$4,646
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,598$8,711$10,392
Clean$5,124$7,970$9,505
Average$4,176$6,487$7,732
Rough$3,228$5,004$5,958
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,055 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,235 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,055 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,235 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,055 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,235 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD ranges from $2,555 to $8,103, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.