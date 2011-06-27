Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,048
|$13,956
|$16,067
|Clean
|$9,197
|$12,768
|$14,696
|Average
|$7,496
|$10,393
|$11,954
|Rough
|$5,794
|$8,017
|$9,212
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,959
|$8,927
|$10,531
|Clean
|$5,454
|$8,167
|$9,633
|Average
|$4,445
|$6,648
|$7,835
|Rough
|$3,436
|$5,128
|$6,038
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,000
|$11,921
|$14,038
|Clean
|$7,322
|$10,906
|$12,840
|Average
|$5,968
|$8,877
|$10,444
|Rough
|$4,613
|$6,848
|$8,048
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,468
|$12,400
|$14,524
|Clean
|$7,751
|$11,345
|$13,284
|Average
|$6,317
|$9,234
|$10,806
|Rough
|$4,883
|$7,124
|$8,327
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,991
|$10,407
|$12,251
|Clean
|$6,399
|$9,521
|$11,206
|Average
|$5,215
|$7,750
|$9,115
|Rough
|$4,031
|$5,979
|$7,024
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,101
|$9,327
|$11,070
|Clean
|$5,585
|$8,534
|$10,125
|Average
|$4,551
|$6,946
|$8,236
|Rough
|$3,518
|$5,358
|$6,347
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT3 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,854
|$10,544
|$11,996
|Clean
|$7,189
|$9,646
|$10,972
|Average
|$5,859
|$7,852
|$8,925
|Rough
|$4,529
|$6,057
|$6,878
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,808
|$9,466
|$10,903
|Clean
|$6,231
|$8,661
|$9,972
|Average
|$5,078
|$7,050
|$8,111
|Rough
|$3,925
|$5,438
|$6,251
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,086
|$6,088
|$7,170
|Clean
|$3,740
|$5,570
|$6,558
|Average
|$3,048
|$4,534
|$5,334
|Rough
|$2,356
|$3,498
|$4,111
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,643
|$8,409
|$9,903
|Clean
|$5,166
|$7,693
|$9,058
|Average
|$4,210
|$6,262
|$7,367
|Rough
|$3,254
|$4,831
|$5,677
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,398
|$12,513
|$14,737
|Clean
|$7,687
|$11,449
|$13,479
|Average
|$6,265
|$9,319
|$10,964
|Rough
|$4,843
|$7,189
|$8,449
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,265
|$12,076
|$14,135
|Clean
|$7,565
|$11,048
|$12,929
|Average
|$6,165
|$8,993
|$10,516
|Rough
|$4,766
|$6,937
|$8,104
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,091
|$8,898
|$10,414
|Clean
|$5,575
|$8,141
|$9,526
|Average
|$4,543
|$6,626
|$7,748
|Rough
|$3,512
|$5,112
|$5,971
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,554
|$13,328
|$15,367
|Clean
|$8,745
|$12,193
|$14,055
|Average
|$7,127
|$9,925
|$11,433
|Rough
|$5,509
|$7,656
|$8,810
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,873
|$10,985
|$12,666
|Clean
|$7,206
|$10,050
|$11,585
|Average
|$5,873
|$8,180
|$9,423
|Rough
|$4,540
|$6,311
|$7,262
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT3 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,570
|$10,550
|$12,160
|Clean
|$6,929
|$9,652
|$11,122
|Average
|$5,647
|$7,856
|$9,047
|Rough
|$4,365
|$6,061
|$6,972
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,765
|$8,744
|$10,353
|Clean
|$5,277
|$7,999
|$9,470
|Average
|$4,300
|$6,511
|$7,703
|Rough
|$3,324
|$5,023
|$5,936
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,513
|$9,103
|$10,501
|Clean
|$5,962
|$8,328
|$9,605
|Average
|$4,859
|$6,779
|$7,813
|Rough
|$3,756
|$5,229
|$6,020
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,708
|$12,891
|$14,612
|Clean
|$8,886
|$11,794
|$13,365
|Average
|$7,242
|$9,600
|$10,871
|Rough
|$5,598
|$7,406
|$8,377
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,551
|$9,711
|$11,418
|Clean
|$5,996
|$8,885
|$10,443
|Average
|$4,887
|$7,232
|$8,495
|Rough
|$3,777
|$5,579
|$6,546
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,271
|$9,710
|$11,027
|Clean
|$6,655
|$8,883
|$10,086
|Average
|$5,424
|$7,231
|$8,204
|Rough
|$4,193
|$5,578
|$6,322
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,237
|$12,188
|$14,322
|Clean
|$7,539
|$11,151
|$13,100
|Average
|$6,145
|$9,077
|$10,656
|Rough
|$4,750
|$7,002
|$8,211
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,103
|$12,074
|$14,218
|Clean
|$7,416
|$11,046
|$13,005
|Average
|$6,044
|$8,991
|$10,578
|Rough
|$4,672
|$6,936
|$8,152
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,871
|$8,979
|$10,657
|Clean
|$5,374
|$8,215
|$9,747
|Average
|$4,380
|$6,686
|$7,928
|Rough
|$3,385
|$5,158
|$6,110
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,224
|$8,140
|$9,715
|Clean
|$4,782
|$7,447
|$8,886
|Average
|$3,897
|$6,062
|$7,228
|Rough
|$3,012
|$4,676
|$5,570
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,070
|$12,024
|$14,161
|Clean
|$7,387
|$11,001
|$12,952
|Average
|$6,020
|$8,954
|$10,536
|Rough
|$4,653
|$6,908
|$8,119
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,422
|$11,060
|$13,024
|Clean
|$6,793
|$10,118
|$11,913
|Average
|$5,537
|$8,236
|$9,690
|Rough
|$4,280
|$6,354
|$7,467
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,757
|$9,994
|$11,743
|Clean
|$6,185
|$9,143
|$10,741
|Average
|$5,041
|$7,442
|$8,737
|Rough
|$3,897
|$5,741
|$6,733
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,832
|$10,149
|$11,942
|Clean
|$6,254
|$9,286
|$10,923
|Average
|$5,097
|$7,558
|$8,885
|Rough
|$3,940
|$5,831
|$6,847
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,400
|$9,604
|$11,335
|Clean
|$5,858
|$8,787
|$10,367
|Average
|$4,774
|$7,152
|$8,433
|Rough
|$3,690
|$5,518
|$6,498
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,823
|$11,657
|$13,728
|Clean
|$7,161
|$10,665
|$12,556
|Average
|$5,836
|$8,681
|$10,213
|Rough
|$4,511
|$6,697
|$7,870
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,129
|$12,113
|$14,265
|Clean
|$7,441
|$11,083
|$13,048
|Average
|$6,064
|$9,021
|$10,613
|Rough
|$4,688
|$6,959
|$8,178
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,478
|$9,613
|$11,306
|Clean
|$5,930
|$8,795
|$10,342
|Average
|$4,833
|$7,158
|$8,412
|Rough
|$3,736
|$5,522
|$6,482
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,530
|$8,432
|$10,000
|Clean
|$5,062
|$7,715
|$9,146
|Average
|$4,125
|$6,280
|$7,440
|Rough
|$3,189
|$4,844
|$5,733
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,378
|$8,022
|$9,451
|Clean
|$4,923
|$7,339
|$8,644
|Average
|$4,012
|$5,974
|$7,031
|Rough
|$3,101
|$4,608
|$5,418
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,651
|$12,424
|$14,463
|Clean
|$7,919
|$11,367
|$13,229
|Average
|$6,454
|$9,252
|$10,760
|Rough
|$4,989
|$7,138
|$8,292
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,987
|$10,411
|$12,262
|Clean
|$6,396
|$9,525
|$11,215
|Average
|$5,212
|$7,753
|$9,123
|Rough
|$4,029
|$5,981
|$7,030
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,620
|$10,923
|$12,707
|Clean
|$6,975
|$9,993
|$11,622
|Average
|$5,685
|$8,134
|$9,454
|Rough
|$4,394
|$6,275
|$7,285
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,880
|$10,155
|$11,925
|Clean
|$6,297
|$9,291
|$10,907
|Average
|$5,132
|$7,563
|$8,872
|Rough
|$3,967
|$5,834
|$6,837
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT3 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,250
|$10,803
|$12,722
|Clean
|$6,636
|$9,884
|$11,636
|Average
|$5,408
|$8,045
|$9,465
|Rough
|$4,181
|$6,206
|$7,294
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,074
|$13,711
|$15,676
|Clean
|$9,221
|$12,544
|$14,338
|Average
|$7,515
|$10,211
|$11,663
|Rough
|$5,809
|$7,877
|$8,987
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT3 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,862
|$11,118
|$12,878
|Clean
|$7,196
|$10,172
|$11,779
|Average
|$5,865
|$8,279
|$9,581
|Rough
|$4,533
|$6,387
|$7,383
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,113
|$7,142
|$8,239
|Clean
|$4,680
|$6,534
|$7,536
|Average
|$3,814
|$5,319
|$6,130
|Rough
|$2,948
|$4,103
|$4,724
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,832
|$9,140
|$10,386
|Clean
|$6,254
|$8,362
|$9,500
|Average
|$5,097
|$6,807
|$7,727
|Rough
|$3,940
|$5,251
|$5,955
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,430
|$6,815
|$8,103
|Clean
|$4,055
|$6,235
|$7,412
|Average
|$3,305
|$5,075
|$6,029
|Rough
|$2,555
|$3,915
|$4,646
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,598
|$8,711
|$10,392
|Clean
|$5,124
|$7,970
|$9,505
|Average
|$4,176
|$6,487
|$7,732
|Rough
|$3,228
|$5,004
|$5,958