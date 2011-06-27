Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Consumer Reviews

No:1 truck to buy homealone069 , 09/23/2011 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I have a 2006 Silverado Pickup,2500 HD 4x4.I've owned chevy's most of my life,because of the performance,and reliability.This truck from the first day going out hunting,going through scrub-oak,blazing new trails,climbing the sides of mountain's on the nastiest roads you ever want to imagine,going through water 3 feet deep,and it keeps on going.When I needed the power it was there,wether pulling a trailer up 6% grades in 6"s of mud,and it never quit.I've done all these things will my truck,and its still in great shape,and it has never been in the shop for any malfunctions.They just need to make the front bumper narrower,and raise the truck about 2"s higher.Thats the only change there shouldbe Report Abuse

Great truck terry , 09/20/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This truck has everthing I need in a truck. Smooth performance, quiet, and plenty of power.

Poor Accessory Drive Belt System/Diesel Joe Tretter , 06/21/2006 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Noticed a drive belt noise from day one with this truck! The dealer replaced the serpentine belt,within a few days, the noise was back, took it to another dealer who cleaned the pulleys,after a few days the same noise appeared again. I contacted the first dealer he said others are having problems also and Chevrolet has no fix for this problem at this time ! Mileage is not great either its between 14.2 - 16.4 mpg, my 6.0 liter 3500 got between 11 - 13 mpg, I wish I still had that truck !

Duramax is great kacansas , 06/17/2007 5 of 6 people found this review helpful This one of the best vehicles I have ever owned! That is out of 40 to 50! It has never let me down and has helped me help other in deep snow, on ice, in the heat and in the cold. It has a Cadillac ride plus the capacity to tow a house! What more can you want from a vehicle? Good ecomony for what you drive? Well it delivers on that too! I have gotten over 27 mpg highway and get 22 city all the time! Yeah I know I can get a hybrid that can do 50 mpg but it can't do anything but hual me. My truck can do a lot more so I love my truck!