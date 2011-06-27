  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  4. Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Silverado 2500HD
5(59%)4(22%)3(19%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
27 reviews
Write a review
See all Silverado 2500HDS for sale
List Price Estimate
$5,294 - $9,234
Used Silverado 2500HD for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...6

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

No:1 truck to buy

homealone069, 09/23/2011
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

I have a 2006 Silverado Pickup,2500 HD 4x4.I've owned chevy's most of my life,because of the performance,and reliability.This truck from the first day going out hunting,going through scrub-oak,blazing new trails,climbing the sides of mountain's on the nastiest roads you ever want to imagine,going through water 3 feet deep,and it keeps on going.When I needed the power it was there,wether pulling a trailer up 6% grades in 6"s of mud,and it never quit.I've done all these things will my truck,and its still in great shape,and it has never been in the shop for any malfunctions.They just need to make the front bumper narrower,and raise the truck about 2"s higher.Thats the only change there shouldbe

Report Abuse

Great truck

terry, 09/20/2005
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This truck has everthing I need in a truck. Smooth performance, quiet, and plenty of power.

Report Abuse

Poor Accessory Drive Belt System/Diesel

Joe Tretter, 06/21/2006
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Noticed a drive belt noise from day one with this truck! The dealer replaced the serpentine belt,within a few days, the noise was back, took it to another dealer who cleaned the pulleys,after a few days the same noise appeared again. I contacted the first dealer he said others are having problems also and Chevrolet has no fix for this problem at this time ! Mileage is not great either its between 14.2 - 16.4 mpg, my 6.0 liter 3500 got between 11 - 13 mpg, I wish I still had that truck !

Report Abuse

Duramax is great

kacansas, 06/17/2007
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

This one of the best vehicles I have ever owned! That is out of 40 to 50! It has never let me down and has helped me help other in deep snow, on ice, in the heat and in the cold. It has a Cadillac ride plus the capacity to tow a house! What more can you want from a vehicle? Good ecomony for what you drive? Well it delivers on that too! I have gotten over 27 mpg highway and get 22 city all the time! Yeah I know I can get a hybrid that can do 50 mpg but it can't do anything but hual me. My truck can do a lot more so I love my truck!

Report Abuse

2nd time, shame on me

Troy, 07/07/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Cannot say enough about the power of the 6.6 Duramax, handles grades up and down quite well. The seats are very comfortable, both front and rear; with three kids, it had to be. Not nearly as impressed with the finish as this is the second new GM/Chevy product I have owned in the past 12 years and both were of far less quality finish than the competition. Fortunately for GM/Chevy, it was the heart, not the looks, Shame on GM/Chevy for their lack of quality control on the exterior finish.

Report Abuse
12345...6
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Silverado 2500HDS for sale

Related Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles