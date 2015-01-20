Used 2015 BMW M4 for Sale Near Me

270 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
M4 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 270 listings
  • 2015 BMW M4 in Black
    used

    2015 BMW M4

    57,593 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $34,800

    Details
  • 2015 BMW M4 in White
    used

    2015 BMW M4

    81,148 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $31,595

    $6,671 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW M4 in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW M4

    50,710 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $33,995

    $6,390 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW M4 in Yellow
    used

    2015 BMW M4

    40,800 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $38,588

    $3,846 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW M4 in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW M4

    75,837 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $33,489

    $3,082 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW M4 in Orange
    used

    2015 BMW M4

    37,455 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $42,495

    $3,675 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW M4 in Black
    used

    2015 BMW M4

    21,016 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $41,490

    $3,090 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW M4 in Black
    used

    2015 BMW M4

    10,323 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $47,490

    $1,331 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW M4 in Black
    used

    2015 BMW M4

    41,371 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $36,000

    $3,005 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW M4 in Black
    used

    2015 BMW M4

    60,730 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $36,500

    $2,935 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW M4 in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW M4

    19,791 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $42,988

    Details
  • 2015 BMW M4 in Black
    used

    2015 BMW M4

    34,151 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $41,952

    $780 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW M4 in White
    used

    2015 BMW M4

    52,592 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $39,995

    $1,656 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW M4 in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW M4

    35,466 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $44,000

    $500 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW M4 in Black
    used

    2015 BMW M4

    29,595 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $44,991

    Details
  • 2015 BMW M4 in Black
    used

    2015 BMW M4

    25,624 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $43,990

    $1,801 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW M4 in Yellow
    used

    2015 BMW M4

    42,480 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $38,990

    $2,302 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW M4 in White
    used

    2015 BMW M4

    49,587 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $42,900

    $823 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW M4 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 270 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M4
  4. Used 2015 BMW M4

Consumer Reviews for the BMW M4

Read recent reviews for the BMW M4
Overall Consumer Rating
4.510 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 2
    (10%)
2015 M4 Coupe...Oh, my...
dasbmr,01/20/2015
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
I previously owned a 2009 M3 and got rid of it after only a month. I never understood why all the excitement about the V-8. Sure, it had plenty of top end, but there was literally no torque. It was anything but fun to drive and I grew tired of being blown off the line by EVOs and Mopars. Now, this new M4 is a completely different beast. It's a ROCKET and has beautiful, aggresive styling. I absolutely LOVE driving this thing. It's mid range torque is other-worldly. I would compare it to the feeling of driving a 911 Turbo. Having owned Porsches, Ferrari's, AMGs, I think this is the best performance car you can buy under $100K.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
M4
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW M4 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings