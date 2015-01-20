Used 2015 BMW M4 for Sale Near Me
- 57,593 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$34,800
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3U9C51FP967660
Stock: 10423881
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 81,148 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$31,595$6,671 Below Market
Rev It Motors - Lakeside / California
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C56FK329712
Stock: 3821
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,710 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$33,995$6,390 Below Market
A-Z Auto Sales - Newport News / Virginia
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3U9C55FJ968569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,800 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$38,588$3,846 Below Market
iCars Chicago - Skokie / Illinois
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C58FK329405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,837 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$33,489$3,082 Below Market
Porsche Huntsville - Huntsville / Alabama
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C56FK329175
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,455 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$42,495$3,675 Below Market
Irvine BMW - Irvine / California
Low mileage, gorgeous color combination, very clean, Navigation/GPS, Executive Package, Heated Seats, Drivers Assist Plus Package, Park Distance Control, Rear view camera, Side and Top View Cameras, Lighting Package, Harman Kardon surround sound, Black Kidney Grilles, Carbon Fiber Selector Lever, Stainless Steel Pedals, Carbon Fiber Mirror Caps, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, Automatic temperature control, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Driver Assistance Plus, Executive Package, Lighting Package, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Rear air conditioning, Rear-View Camera, Retractable Headlight Washers, Satellite Radio, Side Top View Cameras, Speed Limit Info.
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C54FK333693
Stock: P37702
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 21,016 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$41,490$3,090 Below Market
BMW of Minnetonka - Minnetonka / Minnesota
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C57FK330674
Stock: P55566A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 10,323 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$47,490$1,331 Below Market
BMW of Minnetonka - Minnetonka / Minnesota
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C53FK332485
Stock: P56000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 41,371 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$36,000$3,005 Below Market
Louisburg Ford Sales - Louisburg / Kansas
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C51FK332579
Stock: T3831A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-27-2019
- 60,730 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$36,500$2,935 Below Market
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C51FK331285
Stock: 16429
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 19,791 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,988
Volkswagen of West Islip - West Islip / New York
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C57FK331081
Stock: U6566A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 34,151 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$41,952$780 Below Market
Porsche Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C54FK330373
Stock: FK330373
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 52,592 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$39,995$1,656 Below Market
American Automotive - Tucson / Arizona
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C52FK331716
Stock: 1120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,466 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$44,000$500 Below Market
Battlefield Ford - Manassas / Virginia
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C50FK334954
Stock: R202240A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 29,595 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$44,991
BMW of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C5XFK330524
Stock: FK330524
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 25,624 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$43,990$1,801 Below Market
Autohaus BMW of Maplewood - Saint Louis / Missouri
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3U9C56FP967945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,480 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$38,990$2,302 Below Market
Denver Quality Motors - Englewood / Colorado
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C50FK332931
Stock: 10395
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,587 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$42,900$823 Below Market
Aston Martin Summit - Summit / New Jersey
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C53FK331871
Certified Pre-Owned: No
