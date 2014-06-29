2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray video

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray vs Jaguar F-Type | Which Sports Car Wins?

ALISTAIR WEAVER: Today, Britain and America go head to head, as the Jaguar F-TYPE takes on the Chevrolet Corvette in a five category comparison. Both are Edmunds A-rated, and both are hugely desirable. [MUSIC PLAYING] I'm Alistair Weaver. And I'm joined by two of Edmunds' most enthusiastic editors. Canadian James Riswick will be representing the British empire and the Jaguar F-TYPE, while American Mike Monticello will be telling us all about the flag-waving Chevy Corvette. First category up is performance. Now, neither car is what you'd call slow. But, James, what sets the F-TYPE apart? JAMES RISWICK: Well, let's talk about the V8. The V8 S convertible has 495 horsepower. The F-TYPE R coupe has 550 horsepower. Now, it has effortless, thrilling acceleration. Regardless of how you're driving it, it's absolutely addictive. And both go from 0 to 60 in less than four seconds. MIKE MONTICELLO: Blah, blah, blah about all your power figures. I mean, the Corvette might only have 460 horsepower, but it also weighs about 500 pounds less than your fat cat over there. It pulled 1G around the skidpad. We recorded our shortest breaking distance ever at 93 feet. And with performance traction management, it has an adjustable stability control system and multi-mode traction control, which is just awesome on the racetrack. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Both make compelling arguments. But for its crushing performance at the track, my point goes to the Corvette. Moving on to comfort, not traditionally a sports car strong point. Mike, how does the Vette stack up? MIKE MONTICELLO: With the optional magnetic suspension system, this Corvette is downright livable as a daily driver. The days of Corvettes being all bouncy, those are gone. And this car is actually less harsh than the Jag. It also has real seats. The Corvette seats were always comfortable, but now they'll actually hold you in place through corners. And the exhaust system, it's a dual-mode system. So when you go full throttle, it's really raucous. [ENGINE REVVING] [TIRES SQUEALING] But if you drive it like a normal human, it's perfectly quiet. JAMES RISWICK: OK. The Jag does not have access to the magnetic dampers, and it doesn't have as big of an interior. So if you're tall like me, you frankly just will not be as comfortable inside the Jag. So I will probably not win on the comfort level. However, let me just take this moment, since I have some time, to point out that F-TYPE looks like this. It is beautiful. That's all I got. ALISTAIR WEAVER: I agree the F-TYPE's pretty enough to make Americans regret the Boston Tea Party. But I don't fit either. And to be honest, that really annoys me. So hard though this is to believe, the point of comfort goes to the Vette. But James, does the F-TYPE make up for its lack of space with a certain style and panache? JAMES RISWICK: Well, it definitely does have style. It definitely has panache. Space? Not so much. Especially in terms of the trunk, the Corvette's bigger. I'd also offer that Chevy's MyLink system is definitely superior to whatever ye olde touch screen the Jag has. But come on now. This is a Jaguar. That's a Chevrolet. It is covered with leather that actually feels like leather. It doesn't smell like fiberglass glue. And even though the Corvette is far better than the old one-- I mean, a lot better-- this is still a Jaguar we're talking about. MIKE MONTICELLO: Well, we do agree on something, James. This is a much improved interior. I mean, it now has modern controls, fancy styling. Yeah, the fit and finish isn't quite to the level of the Jaguar. But you know, you can't really expect that at the Corvette's price. There's plenty of room for wide Americans to stretch out inside the cabin. And you can wear a helmet at a track day. And the trunk is absolutely gigantic for a sports car. ALISTAIR WEAVER: So if you've piled on the pounds, the Vette is the only choice. But for its sheer joie de vivre, I'm going to award my point to the F-TYPE. Controversial. MIKE MONTICELLO: What language is he speaking? ALISTAIR WEAVER: Now, sports cars are a fantasy purchase. But that doesn't mean they shouldn't be good value. Right, Mike? MIKE MONTICELLO: I agree. I mean, the Corvette is the epitome of bang for the buck. The base car starts around $51,000. And a perfectly well-equipped Z51 is around $65,000. Now, are you going to tell me that an F-TYPE R is twice the car of a Corvette? I don't think so. And the Corvette even gets 29 MPG on the highway. JAMES RISWICK: OK. So the Corvette is cheaper than the Jag, gets better fuel economy-- no running away from that. But let's just bring in another comparison here. The F-TYPE V8, if you compare it to a Mercedes SLS, you get pretty much the same performance and specs. But the Mercedes costs $100,000 more. So really the Jag, in a way, is actually still a value. ALISTAIR WEAVER: So it all depends on how you look at it. Compared to a Porsche 911, or the Mercedes SLS, the Jaguar is actually good value. But compared to the Vette, well, it starts to look expensive. And for that reason, the Chevy gets my point. The last category is fun to drive. Now, both these cars should monster this. But can the Brit outpoint the Yank? JAMES RISWICK: Number one reason why the F-TYPE is incredibly fun is the noise. You think the Corvette is loud? It is Grandma's living room compared to the F-TYPE R coupe. It is hilariously and awesomely loud. [ENGINE REVVING] Also, this car is a wonderful, sliding, wildly powerful car. Everything about the F-TYPE is an event, from the way the air vents rise out of the dash, little toggle switches, the way the shifter kind of feels like some sort of futuristic gun. This entire car feels like it was designed by somebody who wanted to be James Bond when they grew up, but ended up being a Jaguar designer instead. [ENGINE REVVING] MIKE MONTICELLO: Track days, yes. Mountain roads, heck yeah. Burn outs all day long. And you can get a manual transmission. Can you even get a manual transmission in the Jag? No. The Corvette has a thundering V8 that totally fits the car. The Jaguar, yeah, it's loud and kind of obnoxious. But all this crackling and popping sounds a little more contrived. I mean, [INAUDIBLE] the British material make all the politeness? ALISTAIR WEAVER: This is a real toughie. But I love the F-TYPE's style and its soundtrack. So by the narrowest of margins, it gets another point. Over all, this is mighty close. But I think the Corvette just shades it, mainly in terms of its value. But tell us. Which car would you choose? For more information, explore edmunds.com.

