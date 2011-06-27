Used 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Consumer Reviews

On a first name basis with the dealership! D D , 04/06/2016 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7M) 90 of 92 people found this review helpful My 2014 C7 Z51 purchased new (special ordered and waited 5 months for it to be built). Has been such a phomeminally fun car to drive, but from a GM quality expectation, my particular car has been the worst example of reliability and quality I have ever experienced. Within a few weeks of ownership, the radiator began leaking which was replaced. Then the AC stopped working and the entire system had to be replaced. At 8000 miles, the engine had a "castrophic failure" and was replaced. Resulting front end alignment issues continued following the engine replacement. Additionally, the front end suspension was not torked correctly and began to slip against the frame. Leather Material near the front defroster vent lifted up and the entire dash was replaced. The drivers side door interior was replaced due to rattling noises. Vent control knobs rattled and were replaced. The removable top seals were replaced due to squeaking. And now there is a water leak into the trunk and left storage bin, soaking the owners manuals in the bin and the entire trunk carpet. The rear bumper skin has been removed uncovering a gap between the inside and outside rear compartment moldings (was missing a bit of sealant). The dealership is doing some sort of fiberglass repair and reassembling the car. And those were the major issues. I have owned the car for 20 months, and it has been in for service cumlatevely for 3+ months of that time. The dealership has been very accommodating and performing all repair work under warranty. However, I have asked for a GM representative to discuss my disappoint with their quality, and time after time (many requests), the GM consumer line will only create a issue ticket and refer me to the dealership for resolution (like they are reading from a script). Quite honestly, the quality issues are not caused by the dealership, but GM... They built it and that's who I would love to hear from... But so far... Nothing from GM a representative. I have to express my disappointment with GM, their lack of management response regarding my repeated requests, and quite honestly, my excitement for the car has been overshadowed by the seemly endless quality issues with this new vehicle. The cost was over 76k.... I expect more GM! Not because of how much I paid, but because I had placed my trust in the product and the company to build a reliable, quality car. I suppose Car and Driver got a call from a GM representative when their c7 engine failed. I do hope my bad experiences with the C7 is the exception, as the car drives as awesome as it looks... When it's not in service... Ugh! BTY, as I am writing this, the car again is in service... Again! Going on 3.5 cumulative months sitting at the dealership for repair of some sort. Update... GM has repurchased my vehicle back under the Florida lemon law. Incredibly unhappy about the overall quality experience with the vehicle and truly hope this was an exception to the overall population of the C7. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My First Vette & It's Perfect-Just Not Absolutely Daemien , 10/26/2015 Z51 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7M) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful Yes, the brakes do squeal at very low speeds if you apply a slight pressure and coast to a very slow stop. They are of high performance grade and I find that putting a bit more effort in the initial bite makes that annoying sound go away (there are also tips on applying a bit of lube on some forums). The Vette is not your typical everyday car, but can be driven every day; with that said, there are some small things to keep in mind-such as getting in and out and closing the trunk, that I have experienced. You do not have to be a ballerina, however, a bit of a change in how you would get in and out or the Vette versus your 4 door sedan is required (the same kind of change you would have to make if getting into a SUV or truck). I find that if I sit facing out and then swivel in, I avoid twisting my hips and scuffing up the door or seat. Just reverse the process and you just made things whole lot easier (I’m just a bit over 6ft tall). Closing the trunk takes some effort, give it a good push down and you’re done. Pretend the Vette is made of glass or porcelain and you get a do over. For a sports car that gets so much attention in comparison to its cost, power and features; for me, it’s perfect and so easy to drive. My wife was a bit tense to drive such a high powered car for the first time, she forgot all about that in less than 5 miles. I haven’t experienced any negatives that warrant a dealer visit. My Vette is a 2014 Velocity Yellow, Z51 2LT with the NPP exhaust (a must have for me, I view it as part of the whole experience). Will you enjoy a Corvette Stingray? Yes you will. Do you have to get along with a couple quirks? Yes you do. However, you by no means have to; just pay more for your absolute perfect car, if such a car exists. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

More than meets the eye golfbone , 06/29/2014 31 of 32 people found this review helpful This is my third Corvette after 2 C6s and of course anyone who has seen the car knows that it's a huge esthetic upgrade over the previous model. It isn't until you drive one and live with it however that you can begin to appreciate how much better the car is inn every way. It's much more refined, quieter, faster, better handling, better riding, comfortable and well thought through than than the previous Vette's I've owned which were like beautiful smiles missing a few teeth. This car is the real deal and it's an absolute joy in every way. I look forward to every drive in it and it makes me feel like an super hero when I drive it. Strongly recommend the mag ride, Z51 and NPP exhaust. Report Abuse

Poor Reliability shamrock11 , 11/25/2014 23 of 24 people found this review helpful I have had a major failure of the power train (torque tube) at 2000 miles and 6500 miles. It is a beautiful and fun car when it isn't in the shop. Report Abuse