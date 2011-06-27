Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,749
|$33,483
|$37,131
|Clean
|$28,497
|$32,093
|$35,508
|Average
|$25,992
|$29,314
|$32,261
|Rough
|$23,487
|$26,536
|$29,014
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,816
|$36,935
|$40,960
|Clean
|$31,435
|$35,402
|$39,169
|Average
|$28,672
|$32,336
|$35,587
|Rough
|$25,909
|$29,271
|$32,005
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,927
|$34,390
|$37,807
|Clean
|$29,625
|$32,963
|$36,154
|Average
|$27,021
|$30,108
|$32,848
|Rough
|$24,417
|$27,254
|$29,542
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,003
|$36,131
|$39,265
|Clean
|$31,614
|$34,632
|$37,548
|Average
|$28,835
|$31,633
|$34,115
|Rough
|$26,056
|$28,634
|$30,681