How Many Gallons of Gas Does a Car Hold?

One consideration that almost everyone has when purchasing a car is fuel economy. How far can a particular vehicle travel on a gallon of gas? The other part of the fuel economy story is a vehicle's range. This is how far a car can go on a tank of fuel, which is directly tied to the size of a vehicle's gas tank. Some cars have large tanks, some have small ones, and both have advantages and disadvantages. Which makes the most sense for you and your style of driving? Settle in and we'll help you find out.

Average fuel tank size

Different types of vehicles will require different amounts of fuel to have a useful operating range. This means that small fuel-efficient cars will typically carry less fuel than a full-size truck. Most passenger cars in the United States carry between 12 and 16 gallons of fuel. Larger SUVs often carry between 16 and 21 gallons, while full-size trucks can carry over 30 gallons in some cases. Of course, there are exceptions to these figures. The Porsche 911 has, for example, historically offered an extended-range fuel tank (the 2025 911 holds 22.1 gallons). The 2025 Toyota Prius, by comparison, holds 11.3 gallons, while the 2025 Ford F-350 can hold up to 48 gallons.

Advantages of a large fuel tank

The obvious advantage of a larger fuel tank is that it allows you to travel farther between fuel stops. More range is especially important on large fuel-inefficient vehicles, but even on more frugal models, having a long cruising range is pretty handy. The Volkswagen Passat TDI, for example, had a large tank for a midsize sedan at just over 18 gallons. This, combined with its excellent fuel economy (30 mpg city, 40 mpg highway and 34 mpg combined) let it set a record for longest distance traveled on a single tank. Hypermilers John and Helen Taylor drove a 2012 Passat TDI with a manual transmission and 120 pounds of luggage a staggering 1,626 miles from Texas to Virginia without refueling.

Disadvantages of a large fuel tank

When it comes to carrying gas or diesel, more is always better, right? Not necessarily. Gasoline is heavy, weighing around 6 pounds per gallon, and making a car heavier harms nearly every aspect of driving. Heavier vehicles go through consumables like brakes and tires more quickly and often don't handle or accelerate as well as lighter vehicles. A lighter car will cause less wear and tear on its components, making it generally cheaper to operate. In something like a sports car — take that 2025 Porsche 911, for example — the weight of its extended-range fuel tank will also change the way the car handles as it uses more and more fuel. The less fuel in the tank, the lighter the car's front end (the 911 has a fuel tank in front of the passenger compartment), so drivers must account for that if trying to extract all the car's performance.

How much gas do the most popular cars in America carry?