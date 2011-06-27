These are the top-selling—i.e. most popular—vehicles by state, as determined by Edmunds data collected over the course of 2020*†. Vehicles included in the data set are exclusively retail registrations to individuals and do not include rental sales or registrations from government bodies. Additionally, only new vehicle registrations were included. Click on a state to view its five top-selling vehicles.
Most popular cars in America
Best selling cars
National sales
1. Ford F-Series
The Ford F-150 has been the best-selling truck (and vehicle) in the United States for more than 40 years. It's also the only truck Edmunds has bashed with a sledgehammer for a YouTube video, and it's our newly minted Edmunds Top Rated Truck for 2021.
2. Chevrolet Silverado
The very first Chevy pickup truck from 1918 came without a bed, and buyers had to install their own. Thankfully, today's Chevrolet Silverado comes with everything you need in a full-size pickup.
3. Ram 1500/2500/3500
The Ram name only showed up on a pickup truck in 1981, making the Ram 1500 technically a millennial. It's also comfortable and capable, winning our award as the top-rated truck in 2019 and 2020.
4. Toyota RAV4
The Toyota RAV4 is the best-selling passenger vehicle that's not a full-size truck, and it's responsible for kicking off the SUV craze. The name stands for "Recreational Activity Vehicle."
5. Honda CR-V
Back when it launched, Honda said that the CR-V's name stood for "Comfortable Runabout Vehicle." After 25 years on the market, we can't disagree: The CR-V is a comfortable family runabout.
6. Toyota Camry
The Toyota corporation started out making textile looms. These days, the Toyota Camry does a different kind of weaving, as it's the only nameplate on this list to have competed in NASCAR.
7. Chevrolet Equinox
The Chevrolet Equinox launched in 2005, meaning it's the youngest vehicle on this list. It's also the only one other than the full-size trucks to offer a diesel engine.
8. GMC Sierra
Corporate twin to the Chevy Silverado, the GMC Sierra delivers all of its sibling's capability in a more upscale package, especially in top-level Denali trim.
9. Honda Civic
The Honda Civic is the car that made Honda a household name. With multiple body styles and engines, the Civic has broad appeal that's kept it near the top of the best-seller list for decades.
10. Honda Accord
The Honda Accord was the first foreign vehicle to be manufactured in the United States, and more than 10.5 million have been built here since the first factory opened in Ohio in 1982.
*October 2019 - October 2020
†Includes content supplied by RL Polk & Co. ; Copyright © RL Polk & Co., 2020. All rights reserved. The RL Polk & Co. (aka IHS Markit) reports, data and/or information referenced herein (the "IHS Markit Materials") are the copyrighted property of IHS Markit Ltd. and its subsidiaries ("IHS Markit") and represent data and research by IHS Markit. The IHS Markit Materials are based on standard segments and geography and may differ from any customized view of such data. The IHS Markit Materials speak as of the original publication date thereof and not as of the date of this page. Moreover, while the IHS Markit Materials reproduced herein are from sources considered reliable, the accuracy and completeness thereof are not warranted, nor are the opinions and analyses which are based upon it. Opinions, statements, estimates and projections in this message or other media are solely those of the individual author(s). They do not reflect the opinions of IHS Markit or any of its affiliates. IHS Markit has no obligation to update, modify or amend this message or other media, or to otherwise notify a recipient thereof, in the event that any matter stated herein, or any opinion, projection, forecast or estimate set forth herein, changes or subsequently becomes inaccurate. Copying, downloading or incorporating in a database any of the IHS Markit Materials is prohibited. IHS Markit and R.L. Polk & Co. are trademarks of IHS Markit. Other trademarks appearing in the IHS Markit Materials are the property of IHS Markit or their respective owners.