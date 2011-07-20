Used 2011 INFINITI FX for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda Lewisville - Lewisville / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! [P01] Premium Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System [N92] Stainless Steel Illuminated Kick Plates Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Graphite; Leather Seat Trim Liquid Platinum AutoNation Honda Lewisville is pleased to be currently offering this 2011 INFINITI FX35 with 107,087mi. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this INFINITI FX35 .Quality and prestige abound with this INFINITI FX35 . Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD INFINITI FX35 equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. This low mileage INFINITI FX35 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new.More information about the 2011 INFINITI FX35:The FX35 has had its price dropped by $1250 over last year's model, and the top-end FX50 price tag came down by $2600. The FX loses nothing in the bargain, and even gains a few options. The FX manages to keep its sporty performance in a crossover body with an appealing design.Strengths of this model include spirited performance, lower price for 2011, and Distinctive design

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 INFINITI FX FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN8AS1MW0BM140178

Stock: BM140178

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020