Used 2011 INFINITI FX for Sale Near Me

- 59,727 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,788$2,356 Below Market
Sunnyvale Chrysler Dodge Jeep - Sunnyvale / California
Block heater Power Windows Remote keyless entry Driver door bin Intermittent Wipers Steering Wheel Audio Control Power Seat CD Player Traction Control Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Rear seat center armrest Delay-off headlights Panic alarm Leather Seat Trim Rear Window Defroster Electronic Stability Radio: Bose Premium AM/FM/Single In-Dash CD/MP3 Power moonroof ABS brakes Heated door mirrors Spoiler Automatic Headlights Radio data system 3.692 Axle Ratio Compass Rear reading lights Power Steering Front reading lights High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon Speed control Tachometer Homelink 11 Speakers Front Side Air Bags Bodyside moldings 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Outside temperature display Occupant sensing airbag Power passenger seat Alloy Wheels 4-Wheel Independent Susp. Heated Front Seats Air Conditioning Front anti-roll bar Speed-Sensitive Wipers Automatic temperature control Leather Upholstery Rear anti-roll bar Security System Front Head Restraints Fold-Down Split Rear Seat Speed-sensing steering Illuminated entry Bumpers: body-color Telescoping steering wheel Front fog lights Overhead Console Passenger vanity mirror AM/FM radio: XM Rear Window Wiper Power door mirrors Overhead airbag Front Bucket Seats Tilt steering wheel Front Center Armrest w/Storage Front dual zone A/C Brake assist Low tire pressure warning Passenger door bin Leather shift knob Driver vanity mirror
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI FX FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MW0BM734110
Stock: 20V246A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 114,339 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,983$2,048 Below Market
Pride Auto Sales - Blue Springs / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI FX FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MW4BM730996
Stock: 730996
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,834 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$14,980$1,764 Below Market
Honda of Turnersville - Turnersville / New Jersey
TWO NEW TIRES!!!, NEW FRONT BRAKES, NEW REAR BRAKES, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, ***CONTACT MICHELLE, TINA OR CHRISTINE NOW***.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 20282 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI FX FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MW8BM734775
Stock: H34775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,304 miles
$12,384
Sterling McCall Lexus - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2011 INFINITI FX35. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. More information about the 2011 INFINITI FX35: The FX35 has had its price dropped by $1250 over last year's model, and the top-end FX50 price tag came down by $2600. The FX loses nothing in the bargain, and even gains a few options. The FX manages to keep its sporty performance in a crossover body with an appealing design. Interesting features of this model are spirited performance, lower price for 2011, and Distinctive design We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI FX FX35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MU2BM110226
Stock: BM110226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 125,590 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,850$1,232 Below Market
Phoenix Motors - Raleigh / North Carolina
With an emphasis on performance, style and technology, the 2011 Infiniti FX is an enticing choice for a luxury SUV. Standard features for the FX35 include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, foglights, a sunroof, power-folding heated outside mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, full power accessories, eight-way power front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a manual tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls. Also standard are dual-zone automatic climate control, a back-up camera, Bluetooth and an 11-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with a six-CD changer, auxiliary audio/USB connections, digital music storage and satellite radio. Options include a Premium package, which features roof rails, heated and ventilated front seats, driver seat memory, quilted leather seating, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, a 360-degree parking camera system, front and rear parking sensors, a navigation system with real-time traffic and weather, a Zagat restaurant guide, a larger touchscreen display, voice-activated controls, expanded digital music storage and Bluetooth streaming audio. Standard safety features for the 2011 Infiniti FX35 and FX50 include antilock disc brakes with brake assist, front-seat-mounted side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, traction control and stability control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI FX FX35 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MW5BM732885
Stock: 21999
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,273 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,775$741 Below Market
Crossroads INFINITI of Apex - Apex / North Carolina
One Owner, Clean CarFax, AWD, Leather Seats, AWD, Java w/Quilted Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Around View Monitor w/Front & Rear Sonar System, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Dual Occupant Memory System, Entry & Exit Assist System, INFINITI Hard Drive Navigation System, Outside Mirrors w/Reverse Tilt-Down Feature, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Premium Package, Quilted Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Roof Rails.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI FX FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MW5BM734233
Stock: M34233
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 57,524 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,495
Alm Mall Of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
BACKUP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH.. ALL PWR FULLY LOADED OPTIONS SUPER COLD AIR AC HEAT REAR DEFROST AUTO CLIMATE CNTRL AUTO CRUISE PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING PWR MIRRORS PWR SEATS REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT RED SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-765-3800. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE DO OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 3000 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMMALLOFGA.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI FX FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MW7BM731429
Stock: BM731429
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 119,850 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,788$1,355 Below Market
ICar Automotive - Golden / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI FX FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MW2BM731337
Stock: -731337
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,270 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,900$1,584 Below Market
Rick Honeyman Ford - Seneca / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI FX FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MW7BM140565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,643 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,000$316 Below Market
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$44,945 ORIGINAL MSRP**BOSE PREMIUM SOUND**BACKUP CAMERA**LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL**POWER HEATED FRONT SEATS**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A NON-CERTIFIED VEHICLE BUT HAS BEEN SAFETY INSPECTED AS REFLECTED IN THE CARFAX REPORT** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. This vehicle comes with a 15 day/500 mile limited drive train warranty. ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI FX FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MW1BM731779
Stock: P16509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 111,461 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,500
Dorsett Nissan - Terre Haute / Indiana
<b>Summary</b> This used vehicle comes with our Dorsett Advantage: 15 months maintenance plan and 3 year road side hazard. <b>Equipment</b> The satellite radio system in this unit gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving the vehicle. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. Night driving with HID Xenon headlamps is a breeze in it. The HID headlamps on the vehicle light your way like never before. It has a 3.5 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The vehicle shines with an exquisite blue finish. It features a HomeLink System. Conquer any rainy, snowy, or icy road conditions this winter with the all wheel drive system on the vehicle. Anti-lock brakes are standard on the vehicle. This model is equipped with a gasoline engine. This INFINITI FX35 has heated side mirrors to keep your vision clear in winter weather. <b>Additional Information</b> A qualified Dorsett Nissan and Mitsubishi Hyundai sales consultant is available by phone to answer any questions you may have about this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI FX FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MW1BM730485
Stock: P0366A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 107,445 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,998
AutoNation Honda Lewisville - Lewisville / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! [P01] Premium Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System [N92] Stainless Steel Illuminated Kick Plates Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Graphite; Leather Seat Trim Liquid Platinum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Lewisville is pleased to be currently offering this 2011 INFINITI FX35 with 107,087mi. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this INFINITI FX35 .Quality and prestige abound with this INFINITI FX35 . Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD INFINITI FX35 equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. This low mileage INFINITI FX35 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new.More information about the 2011 INFINITI FX35:The FX35 has had its price dropped by $1250 over last year's model, and the top-end FX50 price tag came down by $2600. The FX loses nothing in the bargain, and even gains a few options. The FX manages to keep its sporty performance in a crossover body with an appealing design.Strengths of this model include spirited performance, lower price for 2011, and Distinctive design All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI FX FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MW0BM140178
Stock: BM140178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 39,610 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,998
CarMax Lynnwood - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Lynnwood / Washington
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WA, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI FX FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MW7BM141196
Stock: 19169268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 129,378 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$12,163$646 Below Market
Asheboro Ford - Asheboro / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI FX FX35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MU4BM711220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,563 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,995
Hyman Bros. Automobiles West Broad - Richmond / Virginia
Hyman Bros. accepts all trade-in's, If you have a Carmax Appraisal (We Will Beat It) We offer competitive financing in all states, If you are pre-approved with your credit union or bank (We can usually get you a lower financing rate) We have over 500 vehicles in our inventory to choose from! We can ship this vehicle to you! We are highly experienced in selling cars out of state and make the process simple and quick. Most of our vehicles include a 90 day/ 3,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty and a 3 day/ 150 Mile Moneyback Guarantee. We have been in business since 1946 and have maintained a perfect reputation! Please call 804-747-7007 to speak with a sales consultant or go to www.hymanbrosauto.com to view our complete inventory and more vehicle photos. ~WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT SITUATIONS AND GLADLY ACCEPT ALL TRADES~ SEE OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.HYMANBROSAUTO.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI FX FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MW9BM140664
Stock: V3464A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 128,995 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,895$607 Below Market
La Porte Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - La Porte / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI FX FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MWXBM142035
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,660 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Graphite; Leather Seat Trim Malbec Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This 2011 INFINITI FX35 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2011 INFINITI FX35: The FX35 has had its price dropped by $1250 over last year's model, and the top-end FX50 price tag came down by $2600. The FX loses nothing in the bargain, and even gains a few options. The FX manages to keep its sporty performance in a crossover body with an appealing design. Strengths of this model include spirited performance, lower price for 2011, and Distinctive design AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI FX FX35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MU4BM710794
Stock: BM710794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 83,877 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,977
BabaCars - Stockton / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI FX FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS1MW2BM731371
Certified Pre-Owned: No
