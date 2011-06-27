Used 2011 BMW X5 Consumer Reviews

It just keeps getting better lessbs , 06/03/2012 37 of 39 people found this review helpful I had the 2011 x5 diesel built to my specs and delivered in Sept 2010. I loaded it up with almost all accessories which, like all German cars, add considerably to the price of the car. I now have about 26,000 miles on it. The car drives as close to a BMW feel as is possible for an SUV and continues to improve as the computer learns how you drive it. I am tall (6'3") and it is one of the few cars that truly fits me. We drive the car regularly between Seattle and the San Francisco Bay area, and it is hard to imagine a better car for this use. Report Abuse

Pricey but Nicey Phillip , 07/16/2015 xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 54 of 58 people found this review helpful I suspect that a low mileage used X5 would be the way to go for most folks. We bit the bullit in 2010 and ordered ours with all of the options. At the time, there was a hefty rebate on the diesel and a tax incentive of $5k . My wife and I both drive it and it has 66,000 miles. Brakes, tires and a battery is all we have done to it. Regular dealer and good independent service have kept the cost down. You don't buy one of these to save money. You buy it for the driving experience, comfort and safety that the Beemer is famous for. We get about 30 mpg on the highway and 24 in town. I had the dealer install the BMW trailer hitch package and it is worth it. I'll pull a horse or big utility trailer with it easily. The hitch is rated at 6500 lbs, but the same car in europe is rated at 7700 lbs. The hitch kit from the dealer includes an integrated trailer brake system hooked into the computer. They re-program the computer to "know" the trailer and lights etc. The shift patterns change when a trailer is hooked up. Pretty good stuff. BMW says the transmission and some other fluids are for life. My mechanic says to change them out at about 80K. I tend to believe him as it makes sense that any fluid will break down over time. Would I buy one again? Absolutely. New? Probably not. Probably get another diesel with under 10K miles on it. They are around and priced well. UPDATE 7/15/2017 The repair costs make the car a poor value if you plan on keeping it. We are having lots of problems with the diesel emissions system that are running into several thousand dollars. BMW has sort of addressed the issue but not entirely, The have issued an "Extended warranty" on some components but the car is constantly in the shop. I suspect the gas version may be better. Stay away from the diesel or buy the extended warranty and sell it before the warranty expires. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Awesome machine Joey , 08/03/2015 xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful This thing is a blast to drive, and a really good option for families with one or two kids. You can't beat the safety features; this thing's a tank. The only real concern with the X5 35d is the upkeep cost. If you consider the fuel economy, maybe it evens out...but doubtful. I can't say the repair cost is high, because we haven't had to actually have any repairs done (60k miles). The warranty covered a few sensors that needed to be replaced, but everything else has been routine. Don't bother with a dealership for oil changes. They will straight up lie to you. I had two local BMW shops tell me it's over $300 to change the oil and fill the DEF on my 35d. Order the Castrol oil, a filter and some DEF and do it in the driveway, or take it to a small shop and pay 15 bucks. Total cost for me was less than $100. If we can afford it in the future, we will certainly invest in another X-model. Let's hope we can squeeze 150k out of this one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

oil field Dave , 12/05/2015 xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought this car with 39.000 just 2 weeks ago. First issue, minor oil ring seal. Leaked for a bit. Now the issue is its burning oil. Do all bmw cars and trucks have oil issues? Went through this with the 645ci. Ridiculous! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse