Used 2011 Acura MDX for Sale Near Me

Valentine Motor Company - District Heights / Maryland

This 2011 Acura MDX is proudly offered by Valentine Motor Company This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Acura MDX . Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Acura MDX, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2011 Acura MDX is a pre-owned vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Acura MDX . More information about the 2011 Acura MDX: This 7-seater MDX has a nice array of standard features even at the base level and includes a lengthy options list. There's plenty of room for a family and its gear--and the MDX includes 10 cupholders for just such duty. Fit and finish are excellent across the board including a very quiet cabin. Super Handling all-wheel drive is more for on-pavement performance than off-roading, but for those looking for a minivan or station wagon upgrade, the MDX performs admirably. Interesting features of this model are Lots of power with good handling, luxurious cabin, and tons of available technology Internet special price is based on one-time customer payment or with qualifying credit. Actual price and finance charges may vary. Price does not include tax, tag or dealer processing fee. https://youtu.be/rRUAk_2oIy0

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2HNYD2H22BH511825

Stock: VAL511825

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-25-2020