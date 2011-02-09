Used 2011 Acura MDX for Sale Near Me
- 194,912 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,500$2,228 Below Market
Valentine Motor Company - District Heights / Maryland
This 2011 Acura MDX is proudly offered by Valentine Motor Company This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Acura MDX . Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Acura MDX, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2011 Acura MDX is a pre-owned vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Acura MDX . More information about the 2011 Acura MDX: This 7-seater MDX has a nice array of standard features even at the base level and includes a lengthy options list. There's plenty of room for a family and its gear--and the MDX includes 10 cupholders for just such duty. Fit and finish are excellent across the board including a very quiet cabin. Super Handling all-wheel drive is more for on-pavement performance than off-roading, but for those looking for a minivan or station wagon upgrade, the MDX performs admirably. Interesting features of this model are Lots of power with good handling, luxurious cabin, and tons of available technology Internet special price is based on one-time customer payment or with qualifying credit. Actual price and finance charges may vary. Price does not include tax, tag or dealer processing fee. https://youtu.be/rRUAk_2oIy0
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD2H22BH511825
Stock: VAL511825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 155,922 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,500$2,001 Below Market
Hansen Automotive - Lansing / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura MDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD2H60BH500468
Stock: 1639
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,307 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,999$1,809 Below Market
Deals Automall - Jamaica / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura MDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD2H6XBH527936
Stock: 527936
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,422 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,900
Sterling McCall Pre-Owned - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura MDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD2H67BH533838
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,389 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,419$1,691 Below Market
Boardwalk Acura - Egg Harbor Township / New Jersey
We are excited to offer this 2011 Acura MDX.This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Acura MDX Advance Pkg has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave.Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. This Acura MDX features AWD. That means power and control delivered to all four wheels for maximum grip and improved handling.You can tell this 2011 Acura MDX has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 105,369mi and appears with a showroom shine.More information about the 2011 Acura MDX:This 7-seater MDX has a nice array of standard features even at the base level and includes a lengthy options list. There's plenty of room for a family and its gear--and the MDX includes 10 cupholders for just such duty. Fit and finish are excellent across the board including a very quiet cabin. Super Handling all-wheel drive is more for on-pavement performance than off-roading, but for those looking for a minivan or station wagon upgrade, the MDX performs admirably.Interesting features of this model are Lots of power with good handling, luxurious cabin, and tons of available technologyWe look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura MDX Advance Package with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD2H56BH522174
Stock: BH522174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 115,633 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,995$1,146 Below Market
Superior Auto Mall of Chenoa - Chenoa / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura MDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD2H61BH521913
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,152 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,995$1,931 Below Market
American Automotive - Tucson / Arizona
American Automotive, LLC is founded on trust, integrity, and respect. We are proud to offer these values in our sales and business practices so our customers keep coming back. The vehicles on our lot have the best prices and quality in the area so come by and see us today! Prices subject to change without notice. Price is plus fees and tax. On Approved Credit.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD2H29BH507531
Stock: 1033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,742 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$14,414$1,302 Below Market
Springfield Acura - Springfield / New Jersey
Tech/Entertainment Pkg trim, Aspen White Pearl exterior and Taupe interior. Sunroof, Navigation, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, DVD Entertainment System, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, DVD, Sunroof Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass. Acura Tech/Entertainment Pkg with Aspen White Pearl exterior and Taupe interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 300 HP at 6300 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGCarAndDriver.com explains "Acura's sporty SUV continues to be one of the more appealing luxury crossovers, and one of the more rewarding to drive.".EXCELLENT VALUEReduced from $16,500.WHY BUY FROM USOur reputation of excellence in both sales and service is what keeps us in business for over 30 years we always turn our customers into lifetime friends.Contact dealer to confirm vehicle availability, details, and pricing. Upon visit to dealer you should verify all of the features, equipment, and options on this vehicle. Must present a printout of this ad to receive this offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura MDX Technology and Entertainment Packages with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD2H41BH517214
Stock: 19115TBR
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 136,248 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,995$513 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Crystal Black Pearl Ebony; Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek is pleased to be currently offering this 2011 Acura MDX with 136,248mi. This Acura includes: EBONY, SEAT TRIM CRYSTAL BLACK PEARL *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. The MDX doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected Acura marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Acura MDX . Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. More information about the 2011 Acura MDX: This 7-seater MDX has a nice array of standard features even at the base level and includes a lengthy options list. There's plenty of room for a family and its gear--and the MDX includes 10 cupholders for just such duty. Fit and finish are excellent across the board including a very quiet cabin. Super Handling all-wheel drive is more for on-pavement performance than off-roading, but for those looking for a minivan or station wagon upgrade, the MDX performs admirably. Strengths of this model include Lots of power with good handling, luxurious cabin, and tons of available technology All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD2H22BH532433
Stock: BH532433
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 129,204 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$11,995$797 Below Market
Lock 20 Auto - Newcomerstown / Ohio
Ready for all your family adventures our 2011 Acura MDX SH-AWD Crossover SUV is shown off in a beautiful Bali Blue Pearl finish. Driven by a 3.7 Liter V6 that delivers 300hp on demand combined with a smooth shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Thanks to its Super Handling All Wheel Drive our sporty SUV reaches nearly 21mpg on the open road and provides reliable comfort whether you are running errands or taking a much needed weekend getaway with the family. Inside this spacious three-row seating cabin you will be pampered with heated leather front seats and added cargo space when the middle and back seats are folded down. With features like a huge sunroof keyless entry available Satellite and AM/FM/CD radio you and your family will ride in style while enjoying all this Acura MDX has to offer. Our Acura MDX shines in terms of safety. In government crash test this luxury Crossover SUV earns perfect scores across the board. Impressive Standard safety equipment includes features such as antilock brakes electronic brake distribution a rear-view camera and six airbags just to name a few. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD2H27BH535473
Stock: 5846
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,162 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,950$915 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1382789 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura MDX Technology and Entertainment Packages with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD2H42BH531574
Stock: c1471231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 83,618 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$13,854$519 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Chandler - Chandler / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Palladium Metallic Taupe; Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Chandler has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2011 Acura MDX. No matter the varying terrain or weather conditions, this all-wheel drive vehicle will help you reach your destination safely and securely in a well-appointed cabin with many features found on cars twice the price. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Acura MDX. A rare find these days. Know exactly what you're getting when you take home this Acura MDX as past service records are included. Looking for a Acura MDX that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. This wonderfully appointed vehicle comes equipped with the options and features every driver craves. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Acura MDX Base is in a league of its own More information about the 2011 Acura MDX: This 7-seater MDX has a nice array of standard features even at the base level and includes a lengthy options list. There's plenty of room for a family and its gear--and the MDX includes 10 cupholders for just such duty. Fit and finish are excellent across the board including a very quiet cabin. Super Handling all-wheel drive is more for on-pavement performance than off-roading, but for those looking for a minivan or station wagon upgrade, the MDX performs admirably. This model sets itself apart with Lots of power with good handling, luxurious cabin, and tons of available technology All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD2H29BH532400
Stock: BH532400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 107,712 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$11,895$727 Below Market
Volkswagen of Newtown Square - Edgemont / Pennsylvania
Yes we are OPEN. Yes we are Delivering Vehicles Daily. Yes your SAFETY is our Top Priority. We show and sell vehicles by appointment and we wear masks and disinfect vehicles before and after every interaction with clientsWelcome to Volkswagen of Newtown Square in Edgmont. We offer an incredible selection of both new and Pre-Owned Volkswagen vehicles. We strive to make the financing process as simple as possible for you click, call or come in. Check out this latest arrival:2011 Acura MDX 3.7L in Silver with Taupe Leather.Silver Odometer is 1376 miles below market average! 4D Sport Utility AWD 3.7L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V 6-Speed Automatic Clean CARFAX. MDX 3.7L SH-AWD, 4D Sport Utility, 3.7L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Silver, Taupe w/Leather-Trimmed Interior.Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.Thanks for shopping Volkswagen of Newtown Square located at 4940 West Chester Pike in Edgmont PA we are just minutes from Philadelphia, Plymouth Meeting, King of Prussia, Exton, Downington and West Chester. Visit us 24/7 at www.lovevwautos.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD2H20BH516103
Stock: BH516103P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 84,013 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,555$1,147 Below Market
Conicelli Toyota of Conshohocken - Conshohocken / Pennsylvania
Value Priced below the market average! -Backup Camera -Navigation -Leather -Bluetooth -Auto Climate Control -Power Lift Gate -3rd Row Seating -Aux. Audio Input ABS Brakes -Power Seat -Automatic Headlights -Heated Front Seats -Heated Rear Seats -AM/FM Radio and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Acura MDX is sure to sell fast. -Hard Drive Media Storage -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning - Garage Door Opener
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura MDX Technology and Entertainment Packages with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD2H4XBH529751
Stock: T201495A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 75,153 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,000$556 Below Market
Hendrick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT Wilmington - Wilmington / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition. JUST REPRICED FROM $17,998. Tech Pkg trim, Aspen White Pearl exterior and Taupe interior. Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Non-Smoker vehicle.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive. Acura Tech Pkg with Aspen White Pearl exterior and Taupe interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 300 HP at 6300 RPM*.EXPERTS REPORTCarAndDriver.com explains "Acura's sporty SUV continues to be one of the more appealing luxury crossovers, and one of the more rewarding to drive.".AFFORDABLE TO OWNReduced from $17,998.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerBUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERFormerly Neuwirth Motors, we are coastal Carolina's choice for new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned vehicles including Jeeps, RAM trucks, and commercial vehicles. With locations on College Road and Market Street, we are conveniently located for your shopping pleasure plus online at www.hendrickjeepwilmington.com.$699.00 Dealer Administrative Charge is not included in advertised price. All prices and offers are before state, city and county tax, tag, title and license fees. Out of state buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura MDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD2H63BH518298
Stock: 20241-1A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 18,985 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$20,990
Wilde Lexus of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Ebony interior, Tech Pkg trim. LOW MILES - 18,892! Moonroof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air. Leather Seats, Rear Spoiler, Third Row Seat, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry. Acura Tech Pkg with Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Ebony interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 300 HP at 6300 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: "Acura's sporty SUV continues to be one of the more appealing luxury crossovers, and one of the more rewarding to drive." -CarAndDriver.com. WHO WE ARE: Please contact our Internet Sales Team for further information. It is the policy of this dealership that prices are plus tax, tag, title, Private Tag Agency Fee/EFF of $148, and Predelivery Service Fee of $799 (which fees represent cost and profits to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting vehicl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura MDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD2H60BH511471
Stock: L201333A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 109,905 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,995
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Beautiful and CLEAN MDX with ALL-WHEEL drive. Fresh trade in to a new car dealer who wholesaled it to us. CARFAX certified accurate mileage with clean title. It has lots of extras such as heated leather seats, power sliding sunroof, 3rd row seating, premium BOSE sound system with CD and AUX ports, power everything including the locks, windows and seats, dual zone climate control, steering wheel controls for the radio, premium 5 spoke wheels with newer tires, and so much more!! A must see to appreciate!! Buy it with cash or finance with only $2,600 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD2H2XBH507554
Stock: 507554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 205,048 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,000$701 Below Market
Elite Auto Brokers - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Extremely well kept and maintained..mostly highway mileage..2011 MDX AWD Tech Pkg with Navigation, Backup Camera, 3rd Seat, Heated seats, Running boards, Satellite Radio, USB-Aux, Moonroof, Memory seats, Power lift gate, and all power features. Clean Carfax No accidents, No issues. Passed a 120 Multi-Point Inspection. Finished in a beautiful Palladium Metallic exterior over Black leather interior. LOOKS, RUNS AND DRIVE SUPERBLY. MUST SEE! - Contact Moshe Bregman at 301-330-2323 or moshe@eliteautobrokers.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura MDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD2H67BH526274
Stock: 526274
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
