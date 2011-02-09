Used 2011 Acura MDX for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek - San Jose / California

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Crystal Black Pearl Ebony; Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek is pleased to be currently offering this 2011 Acura MDX with 136,248mi. This Acura includes: EBONY, SEAT TRIM CRYSTAL BLACK PEARL *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. The MDX doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected Acura marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Acura MDX . Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. More information about the 2011 Acura MDX: This 7-seater MDX has a nice array of standard features even at the base level and includes a lengthy options list. There's plenty of room for a family and its gear--and the MDX includes 10 cupholders for just such duty. Fit and finish are excellent across the board including a very quiet cabin. Super Handling all-wheel drive is more for on-pavement performance than off-roading, but for those looking for a minivan or station wagon upgrade, the MDX performs admirably. Strengths of this model include Lots of power with good handling, luxurious cabin, and tons of available technology All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2HNYD2H22BH532433

Stock: BH532433

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020