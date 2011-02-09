Used 2011 Acura MDX for Sale Near Me

2,493 listings
MDX Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,493 listings
  • 2011 Acura MDX in White
    used

    2011 Acura MDX

    194,912 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,500

    $2,228 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Acura MDX Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2011 Acura MDX Technology Package

    155,922 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,500

    $2,001 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Acura MDX Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2011 Acura MDX Technology Package

    90,307 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,999

    $1,809 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Acura MDX Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2011 Acura MDX Technology Package

    135,422 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,900

    Details
  • 2011 Acura MDX Advance Package in White
    used

    2011 Acura MDX Advance Package

    105,389 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,419

    $1,691 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Acura MDX Technology Package
    used

    2011 Acura MDX Technology Package

    115,633 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $1,146 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Acura MDX in Gray
    used

    2011 Acura MDX

    110,152 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,995

    $1,931 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Acura MDX Technology and Entertainment Packages in White
    used

    2011 Acura MDX Technology and Entertainment Packages

    83,742 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,414

    $1,302 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Acura MDX in Black
    used

    2011 Acura MDX

    136,248 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,995

    $513 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Acura MDX in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Acura MDX

    129,204 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,995

    $797 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Acura MDX Technology and Entertainment Packages in Silver
    used

    2011 Acura MDX Technology and Entertainment Packages

    100,162 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,950

    $915 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Acura MDX in Silver
    used

    2011 Acura MDX

    83,618 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $13,854

    $519 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Acura MDX in Silver
    used

    2011 Acura MDX

    107,712 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,895

    $727 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Acura MDX Technology and Entertainment Packages in Purple
    used

    2011 Acura MDX Technology and Entertainment Packages

    84,013 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,555

    $1,147 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Acura MDX Technology Package in White
    used

    2011 Acura MDX Technology Package

    75,153 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,000

    $556 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Acura MDX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2011 Acura MDX Technology Package

    18,985 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $20,990

    Details
  • 2011 Acura MDX
    used

    2011 Acura MDX

    109,905 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2011 Acura MDX Technology Package in Silver
    used

    2011 Acura MDX Technology Package

    205,048 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,000

    $701 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Acura MDX

Overall Consumer Rating
4.355 Reviews
  • 5
    (56%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (15%)
  • 2
    (7%)
Best value
kris2,09/02/2011
Needed a sooner than expected replacement after my 2005 X5 3.0 got totalled. After looking at 2012 X5, 2011 Q7 and 2011 MDX I ended up purchasing the MDX and I am not disappointed. In terms of performance I did not feel it a lot different than the X5. Torque felt low but there is enough power when you need and the brakes feel good. Been getting 17 mpg in mixed driving with 60-70% city using premium. Kids like the third row though the access is difficult like all third row SUVs. Seats are comfortable and provide support. You will get used to the power tailgate and backup camera in no time. Got the roof rails (should have been standard) so it looks like an SUV and I like the look.
