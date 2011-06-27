Estimated values
2012 BMW ActiveHybrid 7 750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,091
|$23,247
|$24,155
|Clean
|$20,511
|$21,587
|$22,424
|Average
|$17,351
|$18,268
|$18,961
|Rough
|$14,190
|$14,949
|$15,498
Estimated values
2012 BMW ActiveHybrid 7 750Li 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,466
|$16,807
|$17,845
|Clean
|$14,359
|$15,607
|$16,566
|Average
|$12,147
|$13,207
|$14,008
|Rough
|$9,934
|$10,808
|$11,449