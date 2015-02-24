Used 2014 Cadillac CTS for Sale Near Me

1,554 listings
CTS Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,554 listings
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS Standard in White
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS Standard

    70,110 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,990

    $3,830 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS Standard in Silver
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS Standard

    23,178 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,495

    $2,527 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Silver
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    27,058 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,975

    $3,438 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS Luxury in White
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    74,035 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,977

    $1,273 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS Standard in Silver
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS Standard

    51,076 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,995

    $1,929 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS Premium in White
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS Premium

    95,508 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $15,862

    $1,700 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    103,637 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,495

    $1,947 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS Performance in Gray
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS Performance

    74,309 miles
    Great Deal

    $16,985

    $1,674 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS Standard in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS Standard

    82,985 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,997

    $1,514 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    70,559 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,995

    $1,302 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    53,823 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,600

    $1,306 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    101,035 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,800

    $779 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Red
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    42,697 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Lease

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    121,359 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,951

    $1,702 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS Standard in Purple
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS Standard

    64,464 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $16,236

    $1,220 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Gray
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    85,993 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $15,400

    $1,060 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS Luxury in White
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    25,465 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $20,990

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS Standard in White
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS Standard

    48,212 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $17,998

    $1,224 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CTS

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac CTS
Overall Consumer Rating
4.629 Reviews
See all 29 reviews
  • 5
    (72%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (7%)
Cadillac IS back like never before/ Update
Richard Domingues Boscovich,02/24/2015
Vsport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Just checking in. ZERO issues with car after 5 years. Still a joy to drive. Not sure how the new CT5 replacement is compared to the CTS V-Sport. Although the new engine is a 3.0 liter twin turbo with less power. OK. Wanted to update my impressions after 43 months of ownership. Nothing to add really. Other than a software update to the CUE system (did improve its responsiveness) the car has been super reliable. Zero regrets. Still puts a smile on my face. We all know that it takes time for things to go wrong or an annoyance to develop. So let let me start with the slight irritations first. First off I did experience the mist odor in the HVAC after 19 months. Not bad, but annoyed me. Dealer resolved it at the next oil change. Secondly, and I still have to ask the dealer about this, is the fact that when I changed cell phones from a Windows phone to an iPhone I cannot receive text messages anymore? Used have the car read them to me and be able to respond verbally. Have to figure this out. That is it! Otherwise nothing. I get a smile on my face everytime I get behind the wheel. had the opportunity to drive my buddys new Merc AMG recently. Very nice car. But not as responsive or quick as the V Sport. Also drove the CTS V s few days ago. Outrageous car!! Wow! But if you need a daily driver which can go out when it snows (within reason of course) the V Sport is actually better. That it. But one! Not sure why they are not selling? Crazy for the money. The CTS v Sport is, hands down, the best handling sport sedan period. Not BMW, Jag, Lexus.. nothing. The quality, feel and finish is excellent. Drive it!
Report abuse
