Used 2014 Cadillac CTS for Sale Near Me

- 70,110 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,990$3,830 Below Market
- 23,178 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,495$2,527 Below Market
- 27,058 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,975$3,438 Below Market
- 74,035 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,977$1,273 Below Market
- 51,076 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$16,995$1,929 Below Market
- 95,508 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,862$1,700 Below Market
- 103,637 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,495$1,947 Below Market
- 74,309 miles
$16,985$1,674 Below Market
- 82,985 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,997$1,514 Below Market
- 70,559 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,995$1,302 Below Market
- 53,823 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,600$1,306 Below Market
- 101,035 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,800$779 Below Market
- 42,697 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,999
- 121,359 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,951$1,702 Below Market
- 64,464 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$16,236$1,220 Below Market
- 85,993 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,400$1,060 Below Market
- 25,465 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,990
- 48,212 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,998$1,224 Below Market
You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac CTS searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CTS
Read recent reviews for the Cadillac CTS
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.629 Reviews
Report abuse
Richard Domingues Boscovich,02/24/2015
Vsport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Just checking in. ZERO issues with car after 5 years. Still a joy to drive. Not sure how the new CT5 replacement is compared to the CTS V-Sport. Although the new engine is a 3.0 liter twin turbo with less power. OK. Wanted to update my impressions after 43 months of ownership. Nothing to add really. Other than a software update to the CUE system (did improve its responsiveness) the car has been super reliable. Zero regrets. Still puts a smile on my face. We all know that it takes time for things to go wrong or an annoyance to develop. So let let me start with the slight irritations first. First off I did experience the mist odor in the HVAC after 19 months. Not bad, but annoyed me. Dealer resolved it at the next oil change. Secondly, and I still have to ask the dealer about this, is the fact that when I changed cell phones from a Windows phone to an iPhone I cannot receive text messages anymore? Used have the car read them to me and be able to respond verbally. Have to figure this out. That is it! Otherwise nothing. I get a smile on my face everytime I get behind the wheel. had the opportunity to drive my buddys new Merc AMG recently. Very nice car. But not as responsive or quick as the V Sport. Also drove the CTS V s few days ago. Outrageous car!! Wow! But if you need a daily driver which can go out when it snows (within reason of course) the V Sport is actually better. That it. But one! Not sure why they are not selling? Crazy for the money. The CTS v Sport is, hands down, the best handling sport sedan period. Not BMW, Jag, Lexus.. nothing. The quality, feel and finish is excellent. Drive it!
