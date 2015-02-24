Used 2014 Cadillac CTS for Sale Near Me

Just checking in. ZERO issues with car after 5 years. Still a joy to drive. Not sure how the new CT5 replacement is compared to the CTS V-Sport. Although the new engine is a 3.0 liter twin turbo with less power. OK. Wanted to update my impressions after 43 months of ownership. Nothing to add really. Other than a software update to the CUE system (did improve its responsiveness) the car has been super reliable. Zero regrets. Still puts a smile on my face. We all know that it takes time for things to go wrong or an annoyance to develop. So let let me start with the slight irritations first. First off I did experience the mist odor in the HVAC after 19 months. Not bad, but annoyed me. Dealer resolved it at the next oil change. Secondly, and I still have to ask the dealer about this, is the fact that when I changed cell phones from a Windows phone to an iPhone I cannot receive text messages anymore? Used have the car read them to me and be able to respond verbally. Have to figure this out. That is it! Otherwise nothing. I get a smile on my face everytime I get behind the wheel. had the opportunity to drive my buddys new Merc AMG recently. Very nice car. But not as responsive or quick as the V Sport. Also drove the CTS V s few days ago. Outrageous car!! Wow! But if you need a daily driver which can go out when it snows (within reason of course) the V Sport is actually better. That it. But one! Not sure why they are not selling? Crazy for the money. The CTS v Sport is, hands down, the best handling sport sedan period. Not BMW, Jag, Lexus.. nothing. The quality, feel and finish is excellent. Drive it!

