Estimated values
2014 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,188
|$16,132
|$17,872
|Clean
|$13,370
|$15,205
|$16,842
|Average
|$11,733
|$13,349
|$14,783
|Rough
|$10,096
|$11,494
|$12,723
Estimated values
2014 BMW 5 Series 528i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,909
|$15,868
|$17,620
|Clean
|$13,106
|$14,955
|$16,605
|Average
|$11,502
|$13,130
|$14,575
|Rough
|$9,897
|$11,305
|$12,544
Estimated values
2014 BMW 5 Series 535i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,970
|$18,210
|$20,215
|Clean
|$15,048
|$17,163
|$19,050
|Average
|$13,206
|$15,069
|$16,721
|Rough
|$11,363
|$12,974
|$14,392
Estimated values
2014 BMW 5 Series 535d 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,481
|$18,806
|$20,889
|Clean
|$15,530
|$17,725
|$19,685
|Average
|$13,629
|$15,562
|$17,278
|Rough
|$11,727
|$13,399
|$14,871
Estimated values
2014 BMW 5 Series 550i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,707
|$20,416
|$22,839
|Clean
|$16,685
|$19,242
|$21,523
|Average
|$14,642
|$16,894
|$18,892
|Rough
|$12,600
|$14,546
|$16,260
Estimated values
2014 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,577
|$21,028
|$23,222
|Clean
|$17,506
|$19,819
|$21,885
|Average
|$15,362
|$17,400
|$19,209
|Rough
|$13,219
|$14,982
|$16,533
Estimated values
2014 BMW 5 Series 535d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,740
|$20,458
|$22,890
|Clean
|$16,716
|$19,282
|$21,572
|Average
|$14,670
|$16,929
|$18,934
|Rough
|$12,623
|$14,576
|$16,296
Estimated values
2014 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,425
|$18,614
|$20,573
|Clean
|$15,477
|$17,543
|$19,387
|Average
|$13,582
|$15,403
|$17,017
|Rough
|$11,687
|$13,262
|$14,646