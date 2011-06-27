Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Consumer Reviews

By far best car so far Bode , 08/14/2015 535d 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 32 of 36 people found this review helpful Love this car. Its a 2014 535d M sport with several extras. Engine is amazing. Everything is designed right. First car i would label as perfect, and i am critical. Fuel economy is excellent (doing 28.3 mpg in mostly city driving) and with diesel here between midgrade and premium it is nice to spend liitle on fuel every month. The exterior is beautiful. Have the M sprt version in carbon black. Interior also beautiful and i drive now working really well. Navigation display is big showing traffic and will propose alternate routes. I drive button now allows to write destination. Works very good. Dashboard, steering wheel and instrument panel are just beautiful. Heads up display works great and shows nav instructions very clearly. My wife has a 2014 Audi Q7, looks nice outside but is inside nowhere near the 535d. Recommend you drive this car, in specific the diesel, when you are in the market for a luxury sport sedan. Would highly recommend buying one. Everyday this car puts a smile on my face, like driving a new car from the lot daily. Update 2016 - Still happy and excited driving this great car every day! Update 2017 - Car has been trouble free and drives like new. Very happy owner and planning to keep much longer! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car! R. B. , 05/03/2017 535i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Just bought a CPO 3-year old 535i xDrive 4 days ago. It's so much fun to drive! I'm 6'3" and I am very comfortable in the driver's seat; the electrically adjustable seats and steering wheel can accommodate just about anyone. It's got two settings: Sport mode and Comfort mode; I've been driving mostly in Comfort mode. The computer smooths out the whole ride experience. If you switch to Sport mode it's like you're in an M3. Very spunky, tight and...well...sporty. My only complaint is the Navigation system. The computer often can't understand what I'm saying and will try to send me somewhere 1500 miles away like Idaho. My smartphone's navigation is easier to use, so i just use that. Overall, a very nice ride. Go test drive it! You'll like it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Solid Performer Charlie , 05/22/2016 535d 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I'm a long time BMW user........on my 8th vehicle. I have had good ones and not so good ones in the past, but one thing has always been true. They get better and better with every new generation. My 2014 535i now has 50K miles on it and it has been perfect. No issues or problems at all. Runs smooth and strong every time I start the engine and is frankly, just flat out fun to drive. I'm old school with a Manual Transmission and it is the smoothest clutch and shifting I have ever experienced. ZF just makes it right. IDrive is very simple and functions well. Standard sound system is quite good and navigation is simple, fast and accurate. Bluetooth is easy to use as well (use it mostly for Books on IPhone) and all Phone functions. Not big on all the bells and whistles so I only get one option.....the M Sport Package. It makes the car perform at an even higher level and adds a look that is very attractive (get compliments all the time). This is the sport sedan that defines the category.....want to put a smile on your face every day you drive..........this is the car for you. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Better than I expected Norm , 10/09/2017 528i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought the car 3 years old with 33,000 miles on it. The car now has 45,000 on it. Nothing but a pleasure to drive. Happy with the decision to buy the 5 series. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse