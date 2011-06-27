  1. Home
Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289.8/450.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
M Sport Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
diversity antennayes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
BMW Appsyes
Comfort Access Systemyes
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Systemyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Power Front Seats w/Driver Seat Memoryyes
BMW Assist w/Enhanced BT & USByes
Navigation, BMW Assist w/Enhanced BT & USByes
M Sports Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddlesyes
Power Rear Sunshadeyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Active Cruise Controlyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Automatic High Beamsyes
Moonroofyes
Measurements
Front track59.1 in.
Length181.9 in.
Curb weight3362 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height54.9 in.
EPA interior volume99.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width70.2 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White
  • Le Mans Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Blue Water Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Crimson Red
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Saddle Brown Dakota, premium leather
  • Coral Red/Black Dakota, premium leather
  • Black Dakota, premium leather
  • Cream Beige Dakota, premium leather
  • Oyster/Black Dakota, premium leather
  • Cream Beige, leatherette
  • Gray Dakota, premium leather
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
225/45R H tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
