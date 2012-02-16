Used 2012 INFINITI G Sedan for Sale Near Me

Great car. Tested IS-250, ES-350, BMW 328i, Acura TL and Maxima. Really depends on what you like. All cars were nice, but G37 was the most fun and overall best to drive. Only down side is yes it is a little small inside if you are in the back seat, but I didn't plan to ride in the back while driving my car. It compares nicely against the 328i and is more bang for the buck. TL came in 2'nd for me as it felt just a little too big and bulky when cornering. Stilll a good choice though again depending on the ride you are looking for. Averaging 23.5 in mixed 50/50 driving

