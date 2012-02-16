Used 2012 INFINITI G Sedan for Sale Near Me
247 listings
- 108,216 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,790$3,718 Below Market
- 42,893 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,493$3,511 Below Market
- 130,687 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$9,500$2,171 Below Market
- 100,739 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,795$1,953 Below Market
- 109,175 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,989$743 Below Market
- 156,819 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Lease
$6,950
- 116,236 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995$2,010 Below Market
- 119,772 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999
- 81,661 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Lease
$10,500
- 94,091 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$10,992$2,722 Below Market
- 96,212 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,980$1,305 Below Market
- 118,890 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,987
- 68,935 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,495
- 88,868 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,992$779 Below Market
- 127,356 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,879$536 Below Market
- 75,515 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,991
- 123,440 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,888$1,055 Below Market
- 81,895 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,985$426 Below Market
ljpzap,02/16/2012
Great car. Tested IS-250, ES-350, BMW 328i, Acura TL and Maxima. Really depends on what you like. All cars were nice, but G37 was the most fun and overall best to drive. Only down side is yes it is a little small inside if you are in the back seat, but I didn't plan to ride in the back while driving my car. It compares nicely against the 328i and is more bang for the buck. TL came in 2'nd for me as it felt just a little too big and bulky when cornering. Stilll a good choice though again depending on the ride you are looking for. Averaging 23.5 in mixed 50/50 driving
- 2020 Ford Transit Connect