Used 2012 INFINITI G Sedan for Sale Near Me

  • 2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37x in Black
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37x

    108,216 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,790

    $3,718 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey in Black
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey

    42,893 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,493

    $3,511 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37x in Light Brown
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37x

    130,687 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,500

    $2,171 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey in Gray
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey

    100,739 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,795

    $1,953 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Sedan G25x in Gray
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Sedan G25x

    109,175 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,989

    $743 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37x in Yellow
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37x

    156,819 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Lease

    $6,950

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37x in Gray
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37x

    116,236 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,995

    $2,010 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey in Yellow
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey

    119,772 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37x in Gray
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37x

    81,661 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Lease

    $10,500

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37x in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37x

    94,091 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,992

    $2,722 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey in Silver
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey

    96,212 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,980

    $1,305 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37x in Black
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37x

    118,890 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,987

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37x in Black
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37x

    68,935 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,495

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37x in Yellow
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37x

    88,868 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,992

    $779 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37x in Black
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37x

    127,356 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,879

    $536 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey in Gray
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey

    75,515 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,991

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey in Red
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey

    123,440 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,888

    $1,055 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37x in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37x

    81,895 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,985

    $426 Below Market
    Details

  • 5
    (55%)
  • 4
    (40%)
  • 3
    (5%)
G37 2012 Premium & Nav Packages
ljpzap,02/16/2012
Great car. Tested IS-250, ES-350, BMW 328i, Acura TL and Maxima. Really depends on what you like. All cars were nice, but G37 was the most fun and overall best to drive. Only down side is yes it is a little small inside if you are in the back seat, but I didn't plan to ride in the back while driving my car. It compares nicely against the 328i and is more bang for the buck. TL came in 2'nd for me as it felt just a little too big and bulky when cornering. Stilll a good choice though again depending on the ride you are looking for. Averaging 23.5 in mixed 50/50 driving
