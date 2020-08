Used 2012 INFINITI G Sedan for Sale Near Me

Budget Auto Sales - Appleton / Wisconsin

*** I’M READY FOR A NEW HOME!! *** The Safety Inspection is complete and this car can be test driven! We’ve updated a lot of information on the specs page, but if you would like more - feel free to email at appletondeals@gmail.com or call us at 920.739.4205!! Want to get Pre-Approved for this vehicle? Just fill out our Quick Hassle Free Online Application by clicking the APPLY TODAY link on the homepage of our website! www.budgetautosalesappleton.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1CV6AR9CM674453

Stock: 4114

Certified Pre-Owned: No