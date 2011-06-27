Used 2017 Audi TT Consumer Reviews

This is a fantastic car. It has the looks, with the sound and performance to match. It drives like it looks, compact and powerful. Beautifully designed interior with lots of technology. The coupe offers a spacious interior with plenty of storage space. It’s the perfect sports car.

Vince Hill , 03/01/2019 2.0T quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I was pleasantly surprised at the amount of luggage space in the trunk and what you can fit behind the seats. The top goes up and down very quickly. All of the electronics are user friendly.