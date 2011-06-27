Used 2008 Audi TT Consumer Reviews
2008 2.0 TT
Bought this car used with 40k miles on her already. Paid as much for it as I could have for a NEW fully equiped GTI which is a similar car since they share the same platform, engine and technology. After almost a year of ownership I don't regret buying the used TT over a new GTI. The exterior and interior styling combined with the lighter weight chasis makes the difference for me. The only penalty I feel is the cargo space but I have a second car for the days when I need it. Major big plus is that I average 400 miles to a tank and I'm not a light footed driver. I do about 50/50 city, highway driving and I love to get on the throttle as much as possible.
Everything I wanted and expected
I'm very happy with my decision to purchase this car. I've been looking at it since they came out and have just been waiting for the right price on a used one. The car is quick and handles great. It's very comfortable considering it's size. The interior is roomy for the front passengers. The back seats are fine for really small children for short durations. Bose sound system isn't horrible,but it could use more bottom end. The only thing my car didn't have was the nav. I mostly wanted it for the display and the SD card readers, but the 6 disc mp3 changer in the dash works well. It displays text unlike the ipod interface. Torque makes driving the manual easier in traffic.
Assume car
Reliable, fun car to drive all seasons. Last forever with proper maintenance.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Reliability
- Value
The TT is a good car.
My previous cars were a 2005 Lotus Elise and a 2000 Boxster S before that. I need a 4 seater for my baby son and the TT was the only car that really interested me short of a 911. Comparatively, the TT is very capable in the real world. Its handling is decent, however the steering a bit light and there's too much understeer in the canyons. Acceleration is decent and brake is excellent. Storage is adequate. It's a good daily driver car. I did compare payment to a similar spec VW GTi (no interest in it but just doing due diligence) and the TT is about $125 more a month so it's not a bad deal.
Bullet Proof
Great performing car...8 years of driving pleasure....no major repairs .....acceleration and auto shifts are terrific....
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the TT
Related Used 2008 Audi TT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4