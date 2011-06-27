Estimated values
2008 Audi TT 2.0T 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,841
|$9,676
|$11,361
|Clean
|$6,306
|$8,931
|$10,450
|Average
|$5,236
|$7,440
|$8,627
|Rough
|$4,167
|$5,950
|$6,804
Estimated values
2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,256
|$11,788
|$13,884
|Clean
|$7,610
|$10,880
|$12,770
|Average
|$6,319
|$9,064
|$10,543
|Rough
|$5,028
|$7,248
|$8,315
Estimated values
2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro 2dr Hatchback AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,146
|$7,840
|$8,878
|Clean
|$5,665
|$7,236
|$8,166
|Average
|$4,704
|$6,028
|$6,741
|Rough
|$3,743
|$4,821
|$5,317
Estimated values
2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,360
|$14,221
|$16,533
|Clean
|$9,550
|$13,126
|$15,207
|Average
|$7,930
|$10,935
|$12,554
|Rough
|$6,310
|$8,744
|$9,902
Estimated values
2008 Audi TT 2.0T 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,790
|$8,290
|$9,773
|Clean
|$5,337
|$7,651
|$8,989
|Average
|$4,432
|$6,374
|$7,421
|Rough
|$3,526
|$5,097
|$5,853
Estimated values
2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro 2dr Hatchback AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,692
|$7,891
|$9,204
|Clean
|$5,247
|$7,283
|$8,466
|Average
|$4,357
|$6,067
|$6,989
|Rough
|$3,467
|$4,852
|$5,513