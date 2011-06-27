  1. Home
Used 2008 Audi TT 2.0T Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.5/449.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
leather/suedeyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room32.6 in.
Rear leg room29.2 in.
Rear shoulder room47.5 in.
Measurements
Front track61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity23.4 cu.ft.
Length164.5 in.
Curb weight2965 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height53.2 in.
EPA interior volume87.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width72.5 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Ocean Blue Pearl Effect
  • Ibis White
  • Sahara Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Brilliant Red
  • Ice Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Limestone Gray, leather/suede
  • Black, leather/suede
  • Black, premium leather
  • Limestone Gray, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige, premium leather
  • Magma Red, premium leather
  • Signal Orange, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Silver, premium leather
  • Crimson Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
225/50R17 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
