  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A6
  4. 2022 Audi A6
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Audi A6 Premium Specs & Features

More about the 2022 A6
More about the 2022 A6
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,900
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG26 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/32 mpg
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)443.9/617.6 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower261 hp
Torque273 lb-ft
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Convenience Package +$1,500
Black Optic Sport Package +$1,800
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
180-watt audio outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Audi Cargo Box +$80
USB Cables +$110
Audi Guard Protection Kit +$320
Audi Beam-Rings +$475
Audi Guard Cargo Mat +$175
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Paint Protection +$185
Audi Black Rings and Badges Kit +$350
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit +$110
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,101 lbs.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height57.4 in.
Length194.4 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.1 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.3 in.
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Wheel base115.1 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Manhattan Gray Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Chronos Gray Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Soho Brown Metallic
  • Firmament Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
Interior Colors
  • Pearl Beige, leather
  • Okapi Brown, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 in. wheelsyes
245/45R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Audi A6 Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models