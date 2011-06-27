Used 2010 Audi A6 Consumer Reviews

First Year w/ Audi A6 T F Kelley , 09/28/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful 1st move away from Honda/Acura product in 25 years. Very impressed with performance, handling and styling of the A6 (supercharged). Only 2 complaints: very average gas mileage even when not driving hard, in the 18- 20 mpg range. Have had to visit dealer 5 times for service in 1st year, 1 sch maint, 2 running light burnouts, 1 water pump seal, 1 display malfunction. Seems like a lot of down time for a new vehicle in this price range. Report Abuse

2010 A6 3.0T Premimum Plus pashkus , 11/26/2010 14 of 16 people found this review helpful This is my 2nd A6, and 3rd Audi. Overall an excellent car. Shopped it against BMW 535xi, but found it to be more responsive, particularly at low speeds, and much more attractive (aesthetically), especially the interior. Audi did make the car more powerful with the new 3.0T engine, and managed to keep the price down, but it did fall short to some cost savings: The stereo is no longer a Bose unit, hidden cubbyholes under the front seats are gone, the side mirrors no longer fold automatically, and the standard tires are now 97H (even the Q7 gets 109H). The only reliability issue I experienced was a coolant leak due to a faulty water pump, which was replaced under a recall notice.

Long term A6 review mikkel , 12/03/2018 3.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Single owner, long term review had the car for all of its 91,000 Miles and I still love the car. My only complaint is that the Aux cord adapters for the newer iphones are super glitchy and if you take a fast turn it disconnects. Besides regular maintenance the car has run excellent just had a service done a few months ago and there are still no known leaks and everything came back Green on the service report. The only issue was at 48,000 miles a temperature gauge started reading incorrectly and was replaced under warranty. I had plans on selling this car whenever it started having issues but that has yet to happen, i've gone though winter storms and multiple feet of snow in different states and it handles like a champ with my Snow tires on - I've never had to use cables. the leather seats are still in great condition and nothing is broken. The car chews through tires pretty fast considering that i do not drive recklessly and a lot of freeway miles. but the great mpg makes up for it, on many road trips i get about 27+ mpg. June 2020 update - at 106,400 miles now - car is still running flawlessly with no issues since last Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Just buy it Tim , 12/02/2009 12 of 15 people found this review helpful I looked at all the usual suspects but Audi delivers the best over all score in all areas for a luxury car. I think for the money it's hard to compete with what you get in an Audi. It screams luxury and cool all in one breath. It's the reason anyone in the know right now is buying Audi's over the other brands.