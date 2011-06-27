Vehicle overview

In nature some organisms can pass through the eons relatively unchanged, their designs essentially perfected at the start. The Volvo XC90, the Swedish automaker's three-row, seven-passenger crossover SUV, might seem to possess a similar strength: Volvo has left it largely untouched since its debut for the 2003 model year. But alas, the 2014 Volvo XC90 is no dragonfly or shark.

While there's nothing outlandishly wrong with Volvo's flagship SUV, the seven-passenger luxury crossover segment has been flooded with newer models that offer more powerful and fuel-efficient engines, roomier interiors and the latest cutting-edge comfort, convenience and safety features. Although the Volvo XC90 still feels luxurious on the inside, it comes up short in both passenger room and tech features. Even worse, it does without some of the advanced safety systems offered in other Volvo models -- most notably the automaker's collision mitigation system with pedestrian and cyclist detection.

With that perspective in mind, it should come as no surprise that we strongly suggest buyers in the market for a seven-passenger premium-brand crossover take a good look at some of the category's leading contenders. Topping that list is the new 2014 Acura MDX. It's a close match in size, but offers a stronger engine, sharper handling and more of the latest features that buyers expect in a new luxury vehicle. Another fine option is the similarly roomy 2014 Infiniti QX60. It's not as sporty as the Acura, but its quiet ride, plentiful safety features and available hybrid version should make it appealing for families. Other solid choices include the 2014 Buick Enclave and 2014 Ford Flex, both of which boast exceptionally spacious interiors with adult-friendly third-row seats.