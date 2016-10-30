Used 2017 Volvo XC90 for Sale Near Me
- 16,412 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$38,998$5,735 Below Market
AutoNation Honda O'Hare - Des Plaines / Illinois
Onyx Black Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Charcoal; Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces W/Charcoal Interior This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2017 Volvo XC90 is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Honda OHare. This vehicle has all of the right options. Very low mileage vehicle. Very clean interior! Very smooth ride! Don't hesitate to contact AutoNation Honda OHare. This Volvo XC90 won't last long. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PL4H1166132
Stock: H1166132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-21-2020
- 44,172 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$29,950$5,953 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1670515 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PK1H1105943
Stock: c150598
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 30,361 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$34,755$4,678 Below Market
Volvo Cars of Naples - Naples / Florida
*** 2017 Volvo XC90 - T6 Momentum ***From SW Florida's #1 CPO Volvo DealerOsmium Gray with Amber LeatherOnly 30,361 Certified By Volvo MilesLoaded with Options Like: Apple Car Play, Upgraded Wheels, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE and VISION PACKAGE** Convenience PackagePark Assist Pilot/Front Park AssistGrocery Bag HolderCompass (Interior Rearview Mirror)12V Power Outlet, Cargo AreaAdaptive Cruise Control with Pilot AssistHomelink** Vision PackageRetractable Rear-view Mirrors360 Surround View CameraAutomatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior MirrorsBlind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic AlertVolvo Naples has this and many other CPO XC90's along with other new and pre owned models to choose. THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: Convenience Package (12V Power Outlet in Cargo Area, Digital Compass, Grocery Bag Holder, HomeLink, Lane Keeping Aid, Park Assist Pilot, and Pilot Assist Driver Assistance System), Vision Package (360-Degree Surround View Camera, Automatically Dimming Exterior Mirrors, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, and Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors), Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Certified, AWD, Amber w/Leather Seating Surfaces w/Charcoal Interior, 10 Speakers, 3rd row seats: bucket, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Volvo On-Call, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces w/Charcoal Interior, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Sensus Connect, Radio data system, Radio: High Performance Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear fog lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 20" 5-Double Spoke Alloy Matte Tech Black.Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date & zero miles)* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $0* 170+ Point Inspection* 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance & driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption ReimbursementAt Volvo Cars of Naples we offer Market Based Pricing. Looking to get Top Dollar for your Car, Truck, or Van? We will buy your vehicle even if you do not buy ours! Shop 24/7 @ www.VolvoCarsofNaples.com.Awards:
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PK5H1155213
Stock: VP155213
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 28,657 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$34,595$3,431 Below Market
Gunther Volvo of Daytona - Daytona Beach / Florida
NEW ARRIVAL, Call 386-523-0530. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Daytona Beach located at 1270 N. Tomoka Farms Rd at the AUTOMALL. We are your Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Daytona to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PK3H1148664
Stock: P1024
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-27-2020
- 9,781 milesGreat Deal
$49,900
Sterling McCall Chevrolet - Houston / Texas
LOCAL TRADE!!... 1-OWNER !!... CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY!!... BACKUP CAMERA!!... SENSUS NAVIGATION SYSTEM!!... SEAT MEMORY!!... LEATHER SEATING!!... PWR SEATS!!... HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS!!... 3RD ROW SEATING!!... PANORAMA ROOF!!... LANE DEPARTURE WARNING SYSTEM!!... BLIS!!... ALARM SYSTEM!!... KEYLESS ENTRY W/KEYLESS DRIVE!!... KEYLESS START!!... REAR A/C!!... CLIMATE CONTROL!!... PWR WINDOWS & DOOR LOCKS!!... ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL!!... HIGH PERFORMANCE RADIO!!... VOLVO ON-CALL!!... VOLVO SENSUS!!... PARK ASSIST PILOT!!... DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS!!... LED HEADLAMPS!!... LED FOG LIGHTS!!... OVERSIZED PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS!!... EXCELLENT CONDITION!!... Sterling McCall Chevrolet is excited to offer this 2017 Volvo XC90 R-Design. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Volvo XC90 is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Volvo XC90 R-Design is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2017 Volvo XC90. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC90 T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4BC0PM8H1173874
Stock: H1173874
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 52,263 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$28,888$3,453 Below Market
National Motors of Ellicott City - Ellicott City / Maryland
Recent Arrival! AWD, Charcoal Leather. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum will not make it to the weekend!! Please call now to reserve your test drive appointment!! (410) 465-4545.20/25 City/Highway MPGPrices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees or average Reconditioning Fee of $1295.. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PK5H1164039
Stock: 164039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 33,187 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$32,995$2,990 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this seven-passenger, FRESH-OFF-LEASE, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum (AWD). Driven only 33,187 miles, this luxury midsize SUV boasts an elegant interior with premium materials, spacious seating, and expansive cargo room. Plus, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER & POWERTRAIN warranties until April 2021 or 50,000 miles (whichever comes first)! It comes finely equipped with: - INTEGRATED FACTORY NAVIGATION with VOICE ACTIVATION - A PANORAMIC SUNROOF - REMOTE START - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY Vision Package - BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM (BLIS) - CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT - POWER RETRACTABLE EXTERIOR MIRRORS - AUTOMATICALLY DIMMING EXTERIOR MIRRORS - 360-DEGREE SURROUND VIEW CAMERA - FRONT FISHEYE VIEW ...and so much more! Please note that when this vehicle was returned to Volvo Car Financial Services at the end of the lease it was inspected and determined to have had a previous repair to the left C pillar (the roof support structure located just behind the left rear door, on the edge of the rear window). Although extremely minor and inconsequential with regard to functionality, this repair to a rear door / rear window pillar is considered structural in nature due to its location as a welded component of the vehicle. Buy with confidence from one of the highest rated dealers in the nation & NEW JERSEY'S LARGEST INDEPENDENT DEALERSHIP! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PK1H1148212
Stock: 24785
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 20,162 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$40,000$4,599 Below Market
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 our team at Alpha Motorsports will now provide customers with FREE and FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot. Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Facetime YouTube Google Hangout or your chosen APP or WEBSITE. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Winner of Dealerrater.com “CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD” 6 years in a row. **WE FINANCE** LOW MILES / ALL WHEEL DRIVE / PANORAMIC ROOF / VISION PACKAGE / CONVENIENCE PACKAGE / PROTECTION PACKAGE PLUS** original sticker price was $62K+/ A MUST SEE**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PL0H1171523
Stock: V1523
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,218 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$39,990
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PL1H1146033
Stock: 10424621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 18,681 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$38,755
Volvo Cars West Houston - Houston / Texas
This 2017 Volvo XC90 Momentum comes well-equipped with 360-Degree Surround View Camera, Automatically Dimming Exterior Mirrors, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Navigation System, Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors, Vision Package, and much more. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Here at Volvo West Houston we have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customer's needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Thank you for allowing us the opportunity to serve you and if you have any questions and you would like to make a reservation on a particular vehicle then feel free to call us. Please verify any information in question with Volvo West Houston located at 15935 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77094 or call (281) 945-4500
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PK8H1166948
Stock: PH1166948
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 41,951 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$32,984
Audi Plano - Plano / Texas
Luminous Sand Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PK4H1162668
Stock: H1162668
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 30,063 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,988$4,290 Below Market
Viti Volvo Cars Tiverton - Tiverton / Rhode Island
*CERTIFIED BY VOLVO*, *CARFAX ONE OWNER*, *ORIG MSRP $59,340*, *MOMENTUM PLUS PKG*, *VISION PKG*, *CLIMATE PKG*, *20 INCH WHEELS*, *BOOSTER SEAT*, *ACTIVE BENDING LIGHTS*, *APPLE CARPLAY*, *360 CAMERA*, *BLIS, *HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS*, *HEATED STEERING WHEEL*, *HEATED WINDSHIELD*, *NAVIGATION*, *PANORAMIC SUNROOF*, *THIRD ROW*, *BLUETOOTH*, *USB PORT*.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PK4H1173623
Stock: VC956
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 31,736 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,493$2,816 Below Market
AutoNation Volvo Cars San Jose - San Jose / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Onyx Black Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Volvo San Jose's exclusive listings! The tires on the vehicle appear to have been recently replaced. The paint has a showroom shine. This vehicle has all of the right options. 100% CARFAX guaranteed! The interior of this vehicle is virtually flawless. It seems that this vehicle was owned by a non-smoker. Very smooth ride! All electronic components in working condition. This vehicle is priced to sell. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PK1H1181923
Stock: H1181923
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 44,062 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$33,497$3,792 Below Market
North Point Volvo Cars - Alpharetta / Georgia
One Owner, Volvo Certified, 5 year unlimited mileage warranty. Ask your sales associate for details. This vehicle has Momentum Plus Pkg. Vision Pkg. Climate Pkg. & Convenience Pkg. Panoramic roof, Navigation, Hands free blue tooth, LED headlights with active bending. The 2.0 liter 4 cylinder has plenty of power at an astonishing 316hp and 295 Lb-Ft torque. Leather seats with front row heated will give you comfort on those cold winter days. At North Point Volvo we provide everything automotive, with great prices and award winning customer service. Please see our customer testimonials under the About Us section of our website. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PK0H1151036
Stock: P4625
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 30,444 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$39,300$4,767 Below Market
Jaffarian Volvo Cars - Haverhill / Massachusetts
VOLVO CERTIFIED, INCLUDES FACTORY WARRANTY, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, Certified By Volvo, AWD, Amber w/Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces w/Charcoal Interior, 12V Power Outlet in Cargo Area, 360-Degree Surround View Camera, 4-Corner Air Suspension w/Four-C Active Chassis, Active Bending Lights, Apple CarPlay, Automatically Dimming Exterior Mirrors, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Climate Package, Convenience Package, Dark Flame Birch Wood Inlays, Digital Compass, Grocery Bag Holder, Headlight High Pressure Cleaning, Heated Front Contour Bucket Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Windshield, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, HomeLink, Illuminated Sill Plates, Interior High Level Illumination, Lane Keeping Aid, Momentum Plus Package, Park Assist Pilot, Pilot Assist Driver Assistance System, Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors, USB Hub, Vision Package. Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty * 170+ Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date zero miles) This vehicle has been Value Priced, below our competition, using Live Market Pricing Technology, saving you both Time and Money! You'll never pay too much at JAFFARIAN! The Most Car for the Least Amount of Money! COME SEE US TODAY AT 600 RIVER STREET IN HAVERHILL OR VISIT US ON THE WEB AT WWW.JAFFARIAN.COM!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PK1H1173286
Stock: 307V
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 34,738 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,999
BMW of West Houston - Katy / Texas
This 2017 Volvo XC90 Momentum is a One Owner vehicle with a Clean Carfax, Black exterior, and Brown interior. Key features include Turbocharged, Navigation system, Panoramic roof, Back up camera, Lane departure warning, Hands-free liftgate, Rain sensing wipers, Bluetooth connectivity, Auxiliary input, Cargo shade, Heated mirrors, and much more! Visit BMW of West Houston at 20822 Katy Fwy Katy, TX 77449 today!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102KKXH1117652
Stock: TH1117652
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 25,119 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$43,609
Bayway Volvo Cars - Houston / Texas
You'll love getting behind the wheel of this 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription, which is complete with amenities such as a backup sensor, rear air conditioning, ventilated seats, push button start, parking assistance, a navigation system, braking assist, dual climate control, hill start assist, and stability control. Drive away with an impeccable 5-star crash test rating and prepare yourself for any situation. A timeless osmiumgray exterior and a charcoal interior are just what you need in your next ride. Call today to test it out!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PL6H1178394
Stock: VP17957
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum34,161 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,800$5,663 Below Market
Volvo Cars of Nashville - Nashville / Tennessee
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, VOLVO LEASE RETURN. EQUIPMENT IS POWER MOONROOF, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM, HEATED FRONT SEATS, 360 CAMERA, PARK PILOT AND CERTIFIED BY VOLVO WARRANTY VALID UNTIL 10/19/2021 UNLIMITED MILEAGE. CERTIFIED UNITS QUALIFY FOR FINANCING AS LOW AS 1.99% . FOR APPOINTMENT TO TEST DRIVE CONTACT US AT 615-244-7000 OPTION 1
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102KK4H1108350
Stock: P8350
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-11-2020
