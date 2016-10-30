Used 2017 Volvo XC90 for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription in Black
    used

    2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription

    16,412 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $38,998

    $5,735 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum

    44,172 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $29,950

    $5,953 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum in Gray
    certified

    2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum

    30,361 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $34,755

    $4,678 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum in Black
    certified

    2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum

    28,657 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $34,595

    $3,431 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo XC90 T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid in White
    used

    2017 Volvo XC90 T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid

    9,781 miles
    Great Deal

    $49,900

    Details
  • 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum

    52,263 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $28,888

    $3,453 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum in Silver
    used

    2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum

    33,187 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $32,995

    $2,990 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription in Gray
    used

    2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription

    20,162 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $40,000

    $4,599 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription

    30,218 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $39,990

    Details
  • 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum in Gray
    certified

    2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum

    18,681 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $38,755

    Details
  • 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum

    41,951 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $32,984

    Details
  • 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum in Black
    certified

    2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum

    30,063 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $36,988

    $4,290 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum in Black
    certified

    2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum

    31,736 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $36,493

    $2,816 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum in Black
    certified

    2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum

    44,062 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $33,497

    $3,792 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum

    30,444 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $39,300

    $4,767 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum in Black
    used

    2017 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum

    34,738 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,999

    Details
  • 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription in Gray
    used

    2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription

    25,119 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $43,609

    Details
  • 2017 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum in Silver
    certified

    2017 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum

    34,161 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,800

    $5,663 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo XC90

Read recent reviews for the Volvo XC90
Overall Consumer Rating
3.745 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 45 reviews
  • 5
    (44%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (18%)
Scandinavian test drive
Mark,10/30/2016
T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
We picked up our XC90 in Gothenburg, Sweden in 2016. Volvo flew us over and back, picked us up at the airport, put us into a nice hotel, and provided a three course meal the day we arrived. After taking us to the factory , we met our new car. Our advisor went over the car with us. After a short test drive we had a Swedish meatball lunch followed by a factory tour. An amazing experience! We have had the car for three years now. It has been reliable with no mechanical issues. Using battery power for regular work commuting and hybrid mode for everything else I’m getting about 36 mpg. It flies effortlessly through out Colorado Mountains. Getting into the car at the end of a day of work is like a cocoon that just comfortably wraps around me. I find the Sensus touch screen easy to use and intuitive. Super happy with my first ever Volvo
Report abuse
