Used 2017 Volvo XC90 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda O'Hare - Des Plaines / Illinois

Onyx Black Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Charcoal; Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces W/Charcoal Interior This 2017 Volvo XC90 is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Honda OHare. This vehicle has all of the right options. Very low mileage vehicle. Very clean interior! Very smooth ride!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV4A22PL4H1166132

Stock: H1166132

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-21-2020