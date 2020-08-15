Used 2014 Buick Enclave for Sale Near Me
- 148,381 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,900$3,741 Below Market
Sho Case Auto - Belford / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Enclave Premium Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRCKD8EJ144981
Stock: 144981
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,228 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,490$2,311 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida
White Diamond Tricoat Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection 1Sl Preferred Equipment Group Audio System Controls; Rear With Headphone Jacks And Display Audio System Feature; Bose Advanced 10-Speaker System With 5.1 Surround Sound Choccachino; Perforated Leather Seating Surface Engine; 3.6L Variable Valve Timing V6 With Sidi (Spark Ignition Direct Injection); Dohc Power Outlet; 3-Prong Household-Style; 120-Volt Rear Seat Entertainment System; Rear Seat Dvd Player Seating; 7-Passenger; Front Bucket Tires; P255/60R19-108S All-Season; Blackwall; Michelin Transmission; 6- Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Wheel; 17" (43.2 Cm) Compact Steel Spare Wheel And Tire Wheels; 4 - 19" X 7.5" (48.3 Cm X 19.1 Cm) Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Buick Enclave Leather. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Buick Enclave Leather that you won't find in your average vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Buick Enclave Leather. Previous service records are included, making this Buick Enclave extra special. This Buick Enclave comes equipped with new tires at no extra charge. More information about the 2014 Buick Enclave: The Enclave is a luxury crossover starting at a touch under $39,000. With a smooth ride and a quiet interior, the Enclave borrows a lot from many of the luxury cars available from Buick, however the Enclave is capable of carrying up to eight people. With a state-of-the-art infotainment system capable of connecting to most modern devices and plenty of soft touch high quality interior materials, the Buick Enclave feels every bit the luxury vehicle. However, with available all-wheel-drive and better ground clearance than most minivans, the Enclave is surprisingly practical. This model sets itself apart with available all-wheel drive, luxurious interior appointments, quiet ride, sculpted styling, and Three row seating All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRBKD8EJ241169
Stock: EJ241169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 77,401 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,991$5,641 Below Market
Best Chevrolet - Kenner / Louisiana
CARFAX 1-Owner. $5,300 below NADA Retail! NAV, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Power Liftgate, Quad Seats, Alloy Wheels, TRANSMISSION, 6- SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELE. ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6. WHY BUY FROM BEST CHEVROLET? Best Chevrolet has been proudly serving the greater New Orleans area since 1998, over a decade of service involving the sell and finance of New and used Chevrolet models and quality pre-owned vehicles of other makes and models, as well as performing the preventative maintenance and engine repair on all vehicles. We're a family owned and operated dealership, having strong relations to the people in the New Orleans, Metairie, Kenner and LaPlace areas. OPTION PACKAGES AUDIO SYSTEM, COLOR TOUCH NAVIGATION AM/FM/SIRIUSXM/HD RADIO WITH CD PLAYER, INTELLILINK 6.5' diagonal touch-screen display, includes Advanced Bose 10-speaker system, USB port, auxiliary input jack and rear audio controls with 2 headphone jacks (headphones not included), ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 WITH SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION), DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD), ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD). EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com explains 'Smooth and quiet ride; luxurious cabin; generous cargo capacity; seating for up to eight; top safety scores.'. Pricing analysis performed on 8/15/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRBKD5EJ313039
Stock: 110640A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 98,800 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,484$2,615 Below Market
Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida
*Equipment*Engulf yourself with the crystal clear sound of a BOSE sound system in this unit. The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. Night driving with HID Xenon headlamps is a breeze in this 2014 Buick Enclave . The HID headlamps on the vehicle light your way like never before. Front wheel drive on the Buick Enclave gives you better traction and better fuel economy. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this unit. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. This model shines with clean polished lines coated with an elegant white finish. This model is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. This model has a 3.6 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this vehicle. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on it. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this model.*Packages*TRAILERING PROVISION PACKAGE: 4500 lbs. includes (V08) heavy-duty engine cooling system; (VR2) trailer hitch and (QD5) compact aluminum spare wheel. LICENSE PLATE BRACKET; FRONT MOUNTING PACKAGE. SUNROOF: POWER. AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE: BOSE PERFORMANCE ENHANCED PREMIUM 10- SPEAKER SYSTEM. AUDIO SYSTEM CONTROLS: REAR WITH HEADPHONE JACKS AND DISPLAY. NAVTRAFFIC. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRBKDXEJ108610
Stock: 5108610
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 93,681 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,990$2,471 Below Market
Nissan of North Olmsted - North Olmsted / Ohio
Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, DVD Entertainment System, Moonroof, Navigation, AUDIO SYSTEM, COLOR TOUCH NAVIGATION AM/FM/SIRIUSXM/HD RADIO WITH CD/DVD PLAYER, INTELLILINK, All Wheel Drive, Captains Chairs, SUNROOF, POWER SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate. OPTION PACKAGES: AUDIO SYSTEM, COLOR TOUCH NAVIGATION AM/FM/SIRIUSXM/HD RADIO WITH CD/DVD PLAYER, INTELLILINK 6.5" diagonal touch-screen display, includes Advanced Bose 10-speaker system, rear seat display DVD, USB port, auxiliary input jack, rear audio controls with 2 headphone jacks (headphones not included), 120v outlet and USB port, SUNROOF, POWER tilt-sliding with additional skylight fixed glass aft of the sliding glass and sunshade, WHEELS, 20" (50.8 CM) ULTRA BRIGHT MACHINED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION, 6- SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT DVD PLAYER with remote control, overhead display, 2 sets of 2-channel wireless infrared headphones, auxiliary audio/video input jacks and 120v 3-prong household-style power outlet, ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 WITH SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION), DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD). WHO WE ARE: Thanks for choosing Nissan of North Olmsted-2020 DealerRater Ohio Nissan Dealer of the Year and Nissan Award of Excellence Recipient for 2020. Received Prestigious 2020 Nissan Global Award for top 50 Dealership Globally. Stop in today for your Award Winning Car Buying Experience, YOU deserve only the BEST and we are here to help with your next Nissan purchase! Price includes all incentives. Dealer financing required. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Enclave Premium Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVCKD1EJ283250
Stock: NP5711A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-14-2020
- 89,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,553$2,700 Below Market
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
White Diamond Clearcoat 2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT FWD, 120-Volt 3-Prong Household-Style Power Outlet, 19 Aluminum (4) Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4500lb. Trailering Provision Package, 7-Passenger Seating, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Blind Spot Sensor, Bose Advanced 10-Speaker Audio System, Cargo Convenience Package, Cargo Net, Cargo Shade Area Cover, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heavy-Duty Cooling System, Memory Settings, NavTraffic, Outside temperature display, Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces, Power passenger seat, Preferred Equipment Group 1SL, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Cross Traffic Alert, Spoiler, Trailer Hitch. The general guidelines for these vehicles are: • They all come with an Used Car Inspection, and we encourage you to look at it so you know what it will need. • They are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverage by us. • They are sold with our wholesale price posted, no negotiation necessary. • They are offered for a limited time only - up to 30 days. Weve given you a head start for the fixer upper you choose: • 3 Complimentary Oil Changes and Tire Rotations. • 3 Day - 300 miles Exchange Guarantee. • 3 Month - 3,000-mile 3rd party Powertrain Warranty. • Emissions, Oil Change, and Safety Inspection on us, a $500 value! Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not r
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRBKD6EJ199102
Stock: MZ1190A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,100 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,800$2,546 Below Market
Cable Dahmer Cadillac of Kansas City - Kansas City / Missouri
Come in today and experience the Cable Dahmer difference! This vehicle is located at Cable Dahmer Cadillac of Kansas City! Call for a free test drive in this 2014 Buick Enclave. 2014 Buick Enclave Premium All - Wheel Drive (AWD) Local Trade - In, This vehicle is Cable Dahmer Bronze Certified, AWD, 19" 9-Spoke Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheels, 3rd row seating, 7-Passenger Seating, Articulating Headlights, Blind Spot Sensor, Bose Advanced 10-Speaker Audio System, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Navigation System, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Power-Folding Heated Body-Color Outside Mirrors, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Rear air conditioning, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel memory, Trailer Hitch. Contact us online or give us a call at (888) 202-4773 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Enclave Premium Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVCKD9EJ209798
Stock: B12196A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 110,345 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,990$1,582 Below Market
Teutopolis Auto Sales - Teutopolis / Illinois
2 OWNERS! NO ACCIDENTS! XM RADIO! Check out this 2014 Buick Enclave for sale in Effingham IL! Find this and more quality used cars trucks vans and SUVs for sale at Teutopolis Auto Sales located between Effingham and Teutopolis along Route 40. TEUTOPOLIS AUTO SALES is proud to now offer Guaranteed Credit Approval to everyone. We care about you and your car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRBKDXEJ177801
Stock: 20053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,564 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,061$2,976 Below Market
Starling Buick GMC - Venice / Florida
2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, DVD ENTERTIANMENT SYSTEM, LEATHER SEATING, 2ND ROW BUCKETS, 3RD ROW SEATING, ALLOY WHEELS, REVIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT ALERT, BOSE HIGH END SOUND PACKAGE, POWER SEAT. At Starling Buick GMC, you always get more for less! Visit our website www.starlingbuickgmc.com or contact us at 941-488-3667.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVBKD7EJ201158
Stock: J201158T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 75,669 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$14,499$4,364 Below Market
Goode Motor Ford - Burley / Idaho
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVBKDXEJ360532
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,524 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995$2,548 Below Market
Union Auto Sales - Vauxhall / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRBKD8EJ231421
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,185 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995$1,549 Below Market
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2014 BUICK ENCLAVE PREMIUM AWDPremium AWD, 1 Owner, Well Maintained, Clean Carfax, Carbon Black Metallic w Ebony Interior, Well Equipped with Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Navigation System, DVD Video System, 20 Inch Plus Wheels, 3rd Rear Seat, 4WD/AWD, A/C Seat(s), ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, BOSE Sound System, CD Audio, Cruise Control, Fold-Away Third Row, Front Seat Heaters, Full Roof Rack, Leather Seats, Memory Seat(s), Overhead Airbags, Parking Sensors, Power Liftgate/DeckLid, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Quad Seats, Rear Air Conditioning, Rear Defroster, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Running Boards, Satellite Radio Ready, Side Airbags, Skylight(s), Sunroof(s), Tow Hitch, Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Enclave Premium Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVCKD8EJ171092
Stock: AT12742
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 140,740 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,981
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
VAL-U-LINE -- WHERE AFFORDABILITY MEETS RELIABITLITY Inspected by Sterling McCall Nissans Certified Technicians and ready for delivery!!... Buy With Confidence!!... **HAVE PASSED OUR CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS MULTI-POINT SAFETY INSPECTION** **HAVE PASSED ALL STATE INSPECTION REQUIREMENTS** **COME WITH FREE DETAILED CARFAX REPORT INCLUDED** **RECEIVE DISCOUNTED SERVICE OR MAINTENANCE WORK FOR THE FIRST 90 DAYS OF OWNERSHIP** **COME WITH A WORRY FREE! BACKED BY A NO QUESTIONS ASKED 3 DAY OR 300 MILE BACK GUARANTEE** STERLING MCCALL NISSAN - THE NISSAN GIANT 59 & Beltway 8 - West Airport Exit Please call our helpful Staff for further Assistance 281-243-8600!.................................. Please call our Helpful Staff for further Assistance 281-243-8600!!... We welcome third party / pre-buying inspection of all units!!... All pre-owned vehicles are sold as As Is condition. However, some may still be under factory warranty!!... *E-PRICE DOESN'T INCLUDE DEALER ADD OPTIONS*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Enclave Premium Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRCKD4EJ169540
Stock: EJ169540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 121,672 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,495$1,941 Below Market
Zimmerman Honda - Moline / Illinois
A clean and well equipped SUV with third row seating. You'll get a double moon roof, navigation, heated and cooled leather seats, dual thermostatic temperature control, sound system with auxiliary and USB ports, back-up camera and sensors and much more! Make it yours TODAY. Print this page and call us Now. We know you will enjoy your test drive towards ownership! *Please Contact Merlin Gehrke at 563-359-9114. This vehicle is located at Bettendorf Auto Sales 4219 State Street, Bettendorf, Iowa. Bettendorf Auto is a division of Zimmerman Honda in Moline, IL.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Enclave Premium Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRCKD4EJ254829
Stock: JL614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 49,055 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$17,694
Bayshore Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Baytown / Texas
* 6 Cylinder engine * * 2014 ** Buick * * Enclave * * Premium Group * With features like backup sensor, rear air conditioning, ventilated seats, remote starter, blind spot sensors, parking assistance, dual climate control, stability control, traction control, and anti-lock brakes, this 2014 Buick Enclave Premium Group is a must-have ride. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. A beautiful carbon black metallic exterior and an ebony interior are just what you need in your next ride. With a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars, everyone can feel secure. Don't sit on this decision for long...schedule your test drive today! Contact Information: Bayshore Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, 5225 I-10 East, Baytown, TX, 77521, Phone: (281) 421-6000, E-mail: internetleads1666@car-crm.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Enclave Premium Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRCKD4EJ176410
Stock: P3766
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,037 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,800$1,810 Below Market
Cerritos Mitsubishi - Cerritos / California
-Leather -Bluetooth -Auto Climate Control ABS Brakes -Power Seat -AM/FM Radio -Parking Sensors and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Buick Enclave is sure to sell fast. -Front Wheel Drive - Garage Door Opener
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRBKD7EJ223181
Stock: C3809P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,282 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,499$3,294 Below Market
Hudson Subaru - Jersey City / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVBKDXEJ352270
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,218 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,595$2,434 Below Market
Carson Ford - Carthage / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVBKD5EJ213390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
