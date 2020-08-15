Used 2014 Buick Enclave for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Buick Enclave Premium Group in Black
    used

    2014 Buick Enclave Premium Group

    148,381 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,900

    $3,741 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group in White
    used

    2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group

    95,228 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,490

    $2,311 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group in Black
    used

    2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group

    77,401 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,991

    $5,641 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group in White
    used

    2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group

    98,800 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,484

    $2,615 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Enclave Premium Group in White
    used

    2014 Buick Enclave Premium Group

    93,681 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,990

    $2,471 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group in White
    used

    2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group

    89,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,553

    $2,700 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Enclave Premium Group in Black
    used

    2014 Buick Enclave Premium Group

    126,100 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,800

    $2,546 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group in Silver
    used

    2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group

    110,345 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,990

    $1,582 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group

    79,564 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,061

    $2,976 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group in Gray
    used

    2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group

    75,669 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $14,499

    $4,364 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group

    88,524 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    $2,548 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Enclave Premium Group in Black
    used

    2014 Buick Enclave Premium Group

    112,185 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,995

    $1,549 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Enclave Premium Group in Silver
    used

    2014 Buick Enclave Premium Group

    140,740 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,981

    Details
  • 2014 Buick Enclave Premium Group in White
    used

    2014 Buick Enclave Premium Group

    121,672 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,495

    $1,941 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Enclave Premium Group in Black
    used

    2014 Buick Enclave Premium Group

    49,055 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $17,694

    Details
  • 2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group in Gray
    used

    2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group

    96,037 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,800

    $1,810 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group in White
    used

    2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group

    86,282 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,499

    $3,294 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group

    121,218 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,595

    $2,434 Below Market
    Details

Excelent Luxury Family SUV
bshapiro1,03/09/2014
Loving our Enclave. Is exactly what we expected. The interior is large and comfortable. There is ample space in all three rows for adults to sit comfortably. Ride is smooth and quiet. Definately feels like top quality craftmanship. Handels well for a vehicle of it's size. The blutooth connection for phones is great and we can easily stream music.
