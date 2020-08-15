Used 2014 Buick Enclave for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida

White Diamond Tricoat Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection 1Sl Preferred Equipment Group Audio System Controls; Rear With Headphone Jacks And Display Audio System Feature; Bose Advanced 10-Speaker System With 5.1 Surround Sound Choccachino; Perforated Leather Seating Surface Engine; 3.6L Variable Valve Timing V6 With Sidi (Spark Ignition Direct Injection); Dohc Power Outlet; 3-Prong Household-Style; 120-Volt Rear Seat Entertainment System; Rear Seat Dvd Player Seating; 7-Passenger; Front Bucket Tires; P255/60R19-108S All-Season; Blackwall; Michelin Transmission; 6- Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Wheel; 17" (43.2 Cm) Compact Steel Spare Wheel And Tire Wheels; 4 - 19" X 7.5" (48.3 Cm X 19.1 Cm) Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Buick Enclave Leather. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Buick Enclave Leather that you won't find in your average vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Buick Enclave Leather. Previous service records are included, making this Buick Enclave extra special. This Buick Enclave comes equipped with new tires at no extra charge. More information about the 2014 Buick Enclave: The Enclave is a luxury crossover starting at a touch under $39,000. With a smooth ride and a quiet interior, the Enclave borrows a lot from many of the luxury cars available from Buick, however the Enclave is capable of carrying up to eight people. With a state-of-the-art infotainment system capable of connecting to most modern devices and plenty of soft touch high quality interior materials, the Buick Enclave feels every bit the luxury vehicle. However, with available all-wheel-drive and better ground clearance than most minivans, the Enclave is surprisingly practical. This model sets itself apart with available all-wheel drive, luxurious interior appointments, quiet ride, sculpted styling, and Three row seating

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5GAKRBKD8EJ241169

Stock: EJ241169

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-09-2020