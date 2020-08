Used 2014 Acura MDX for Sale Near Me

Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas

We are excited to offer this 2014 Acura MDX. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Acura MDX Tech Pkg is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. More information about the 2014 Acura MDX: The Acura MDX seems to grow in popularity every year, and the new third-generation model is no exception. Acura engineers accentuated the positive from last year's model to arrive at a midsize luxury SUV that is easy to love and even easier to live with. Three rows of seats makes carpooling a breeze, while increased cargo space behind the second row of seats makes carting around a weekend project's worth of gardening supplies a snap. Front-wheel-drive availability makes the MDX a bit easier on the wallet, for those who don't need Acura's excellent Super Handling All-Wheel Drive. And like all Acuras, this one is loaded with plenty of excellent, useful technology to enhance entertainment, comfort, and safety in equal measures. Strengths of this model include advanced technology, room for seven, available all-wheel drive, Attractive styling, and improved fuel efficiency We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5FRYD4H45EB008995

Stock: EB008995

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2020