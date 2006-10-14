Used 2007 Volvo XC90 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 173,707 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,995$1,205 Below Market
Nutmeg Auto Wholesalers - East Hartford / Connecticut
Our impressive 2007 Volvo XC90 V8 AWD shown off in Black is waiting for a driver like you. Powered by a 3.2 Liter V6 that is connected to a smooth shifting Automatic transmission for easy passing and light towing requirements. Our All Wheel Drive offers near 20mpg on the highway and defines an upscale lifestyle that suits you well. Take a look at the chiseled physique and the great looking wheels. Climb inside our XC90 V6 and enjoy leather heated front power seats, a huge power sunroof, multi-zone climate control, and an amazing audio system! Just look at our pictures and you will feel that this XC90 is for you. Safety is number one with every Volvo as shown with Roll Stability Control, Dynamic Stability, Traction Control, as well as the Side-Impact Protection System, plus Rollover Protection System. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CM982X71389033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,890 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,995$219 Below Market
Keller's Auto Sales - Savannah / Georgia
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Satellite; Immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Keller's Auto Sales at 912-925-6615 or SALES@KELLERSAUTO.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CY982771371559
Stock: 9865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 89,588 miles
$7,880
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
We at Mudarri Motorsports is pleased to offer this beautiful 2007 Volvo XC90! This Volvo SUV is powered by a 3.2l V6 paired to automatic 6 speed transmission. All wheel drive and fully loaded! Leather, heated seats, third row seating , power everything, and many more great features! ↪ SE HABLA ESPANOL FINANCIAMOS PARA TODOS, trabajamos con ITIN, SSN !!!!! llame al Aurelio Come down today and test drive this beauty! We love trades and we can help with your financing needs! 425.202.7444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CZ982571365899
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 171,286 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,888
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
We at Mudarri Motorsports is pleased to offer this beautiful 2007 XC90! This Volvo SUV is powered by a 3.2L I6 engine paired to automatic 6 speed transmission. All wheel drive and fully loaded! Leather, heated seats, third row seating ,power roof, power everything, and many more great features! Only 1-Owner with over 24 service records on Carfax!Come down today and test drive this beauty! ↪ SE HABLA ESPANOL FINANCIAMOS PARA TODOS, trabajamos con ITIN, SSN !!!!! llame al Aurelio We love trades and we can help with your financing needs! 425-202-7444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CZ982271343777
Stock: 2700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 190,886 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,444
Russ Darrow Mazda of Milwaukee - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
Recent Arrival!Silver AWD 3.2L I6 DOHC 6-Speed Automatic CARFAX(R)- ACCIDENT FREE !, AWD, Graphite w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Clean CARFAX.~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CZ982171331524
Stock: MA20233B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 121,523 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,880
Vantage Auto Group - Brick / New Jersey
ONE OWNER! DEALER MAINTAINED! 2007 Volvo XC90 V8 AWD in great condition, ready for a new owner. A fresh trade in from our Volvo dealership, this XC90 is one that is not to be missed. V8 provides incredible power while offering unmatched levels of reliability and performance. Body is in beautiful condition. Super clean interior with navigation, dual DVD screens, and so much more. Incredible Carfax history with no accidents, documenting the exceptional service history this vehicle has Financing is available as are up to 4 year warranties www.VantageAutoBrick.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo XC90 V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CZ852171354252
Stock: 1A92
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,805 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$5,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2007 Volvo XC90 4dr AWD 4dr I6 with Snrf/3rd Row features a 3.2L Straight 6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Tan interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CZ982171395563
Stock: YC-395563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 119,634 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,995
Bolling's Auto - Bristol / Tennessee
This is the XC90 you want! 3RD ROW SEATING! Wonderful condition inside and out! Fully serviced and needs nothing! Price does not include tax, tag, and title. No Doc fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CZ982871343816
Stock: 121619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 185,453 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Sunroof, MP3. This Volvo XC90 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, CD Changer, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet, Rear Radio Control, Aux. Audio Input. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo XC90 V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CZ852071378073
Stock: 122398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 178,326 miles
$4,999
Car King - West Allis / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo XC90 V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CZ852771330540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,781 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$5,993$1,864 Below Market
Arlington Toyota Palatine - Palatine / Illinois
BUY ONLINE. WE WILL DELIVER PLUS ZERO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS. Come see this 2008 Volvo XC90 I6. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I6 3.2L/195 engine will keep you going. This Volvo XC90 has the following options: Outside Temp Gauge, Wood inlays, Variable intermittent front wipers, Trip Computer, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt/telescopic steering column, Stainless steel front skid plate, SIRIUS satellite radio prep, Side impact protection system (SIPS)-inc: driver/front passenger side-impact airbags, front/rear side inflatable curtains (IC), and Security alarm system w/battery backup. See it for yourself at Arlington Toyota, 2095 North Rand Rd, Palatine, IL 60074.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo XC90 3.2 Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CZ982181484132
Stock: 56507A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 208,707 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$4,500$420 Below Market
Luxury Imports Auto Sales - Florence / Kentucky
Good value still this 2008 Volvo XC90 AWD SUV.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo XC90 3.2 Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CM982X81452780
Stock: T452780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,472 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$5,997
Lenz Truck Center - Fond du Lac / Wisconsin
2.5L, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, POWER GLASS SUN/MOONROOF, HEATED FRONT BUCKET SEATS, DUAL POWER LEATHER SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, 4-WHEEL DISC BRAKES, ABS BRAKES, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM RADIO, AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL, BUMPERS: BODY-COLOR, CD PLAYER, ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL, FRONT DUAL ZONE A/C, FRONT FOG LIGHTS, GARAGE DOOR TRANSMITTER: HOMELINK, MEMORY SEAT, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, RADIO DATA SYSTEM, REAR PARK ASSIST, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, REAR WINDOW WIPER, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEAT, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, TRACTION CONTROL, VARIABLY INTERMITTENT WIPERS, WEATHER BAND RADIO, 5 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 18" X 7.0" ATLANTIS ALLOY WHEELS, YOKOHAMA GEOLANDER G055 235/60/R18 TIRES!TAKE A LOOK AT THIS 2006 VOLVO XC90 2.5T 2.5 LITER ALL WHEEL DRIVE TODAY!VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY OF AROUND 800 VEHICLES AT www.LENZTRUCK.com.All of our vehicles are Lenz Certified by passing a rigorous 125 point inspection by our certified technicians. Each vehicle is prepped cosmetically and mechanically and ready to be delivered! We can ship your truck anywhere in the United States. Contact us to find out why Lenz Truck Center is selling a lot of trucks in a very different way. EXPECT TO BE IMPRESSED! We attempt to ensure every effort is made to assure the accuracy of these ads, however, errors may occur. We will do our best to keep all information current and accurate; however the dealership should be contacted for final pricing and availability. All prices are plus any applicable state taxes and service fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo XC90 2.5T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CM592161279610
Stock: LB23682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 146,010 miles
$6,999
Auto Land Inc. - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Let our sales staff answer all of the questions you have! We are here to help you! Call Sales 540-370-0311 Fredericksburg Location, 540-805-5211 Spotsylvania location --> Great Bank Financing Options Available We Work WIth Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation <-- Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car !! Go to : autolandva.net Sundays by Appointment. Normal wear & tear can be expected on used vehicles, Priced for most cars are based on cash purchase and does not include Tax, Title and Tags or processing fee of $399. Financing & Warranty available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo XC90 3.2 Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CZ982281445761
Stock: AL-6275
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,600 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$3,995
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
All Wheel Drive Volvo XC90 equipped with a Power Moonroof, Rear Video Entertainment, Heated Leather Seats, and more. For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo XC90 3.2 Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CZ982481455465
Stock: 455465A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,111 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,999
Empire Auto Sales (SD) - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
Low miles for the year on this Nice Volvo XC90 AWD with rear entertainment and more.. 90 day warranty and all service work done. The paint is in great shape and condition. No dings are visible on this vehicle. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The brakes are in great condition. A full size spare is included with this vehicle. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. The battery is in excellent condition. 2 owner SUV. Be an Empire Buyer today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo XC90 V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CZ852881467018
Stock: 2526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,454 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Source One Auto Group - Schwenksville / Pennsylvania
Fair
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo XC90 V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CZ852581460592
Stock: 460592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-17-2020
- 153,046 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,984
Ocala Volvo Cars - Ocala / Florida
Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CY982X81443016
Stock: 5443016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volvo XC90 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo XC90
- 5(73%)
- 4(11%)
- 3(14%)
- 2(1%)
Related Volvo XC90 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used INFINITI QX50 2016
- Used Subaru Legacy 2015
- Used GMC Terrain 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2013
- Used Honda Fit 2013
- Used Nissan Murano 2016
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2015
- Used BMW Z4 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2015
- Used Volvo S90 2017
- Used BMW M5 2018
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2016
- Used Subaru Forester 2011
- Used Toyota Avalon 2017
- Used GMC Canyon 2016
- Used BMW X3 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Volvo S60 Atlanta GA
- Used Volvo V70 Huntington Beach CA
- Used Volvo XC40 Allentown PA
- Used Volvo XC70 Tempe AZ
- Used Volvo C30 Arlington VA
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country Stockton CA
- Used Volvo XC70 Spring TX
- Used Volvo XC60 Newark NJ
- Used Volvo S60 Tallahassee FL
- Used Volvo C70 Fort Worth TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Volvo XC60 2016 Albuquerque NM
- Used Volvo XC90 2011 Woodbridge VA
- Used Volvo V60 Cross Country 2017 Alexandria VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento