Used 2007 Volvo XC90 for Sale Near Me

Nutmeg Auto Wholesalers - East Hartford / Connecticut

Our impressive 2007 Volvo XC90 V8 AWD shown off in Black is waiting for a driver like you. Powered by a 3.2 Liter V6 that is connected to a smooth shifting Automatic transmission for easy passing and light towing requirements. Our All Wheel Drive offers near 20mpg on the highway and defines an upscale lifestyle that suits you well. Take a look at the chiseled physique and the great looking wheels. Climb inside our XC90 V6 and enjoy leather heated front power seats, a huge power sunroof, multi-zone climate control, and an amazing audio system! Just look at our pictures and you will feel that this XC90 is for you. Safety is number one with every Volvo as shown with Roll Stability Control, Dynamic Stability, Traction Control, as well as the Side-Impact Protection System, plus Rollover Protection System. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV4CM982X71389033

Certified Pre-Owned: No

