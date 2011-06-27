Vehicle overview

The 2010 Volvo XC90 traces its roots back to 2003, when the crossover craze was just getting underway. Back then, people with traditional body-on-frame SUVs were starting to realize that they no longer had to put up with trucklike handling and ride qualities -- the car-based crossover SUV was here to save the day. Today, the automotive marketplace is brimming with capable luxury crossovers, yet the XC90 is still fundamentally the same as it was in '03. Fortunately for Volvo, the XC90 was a pretty good vehicle in the first place, and it continues to be a competitive but not class-leading crossover.

With the arrival of its excellent XC60 compact crossover for 2010, Volvo is doing its best to maintain interest in the aging XC90. In particular, the company is emphasizing the XC90's exclusive third-row seat, which enlarges passenger capacity to seven versus the XC60's five. We can't argue with that, but it's important to note that the XC90's third row compromises second-row legroom, so it's not all roses. The XC90 also offers an optional V8, though its smaller stablemate is actually quicker with its standard twin-turbocharged inline-6.

If you're sensing that we're not exactly convinced by Volvo's pro-XC90 campaign, you're on to something. Another trouble spot is the base 3.2-liter inline-6, which lacks turbocharging and frankly doesn't have enough oats to feed this draft horse. We're not even fans of this engine in Volvo's V70 station wagon, and the XC90 is significantly heavier. That weight also contributes to the XC90's unimpressive fuel economy, which ranges from 18 combined mpg in front-wheel-drive inline-6 trim to 15 mpg for the all-wheel-drive V8.

The XC90 does have a first-rate interior, decent driving dynamics and perfect safety scores, but some of its competitors have all of that and then some. In addition to Volvo's own XC60, we'd recommend checking out the Lexus RX, Mercedes-Benz M-Class and Volkswagen Touareg. And if you need a third row in a still somewhat tidy package, take a look at the Acura MDX, BMW X5 and Toyota Highlander. Don't get us wrong: The 2010 Volvo XC90 is certainly a nice luxury crossover. It's just that the competition has moved forward over the past eight years, and the XC90 has more or less stood pat.