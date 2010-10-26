Used 2005 Volvo XC90 for Sale Near Me
- 149,060 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,326
Spradley Barr Mazda - Fort Collins / Colorado
Red 2005 Volvo XC90 V8 AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 4.4L V8 DOHC 4.4L V8 DOHC, AWD, Leather. Odometer is 2969 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volvo XC90 V8 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1CZ852951199069
Stock: CL0110B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 206,896 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,490
Fred Beans Chevrolet - Doylestown / Pennsylvania
All wheel drive, 2.5L turbocharged I5 engine w/intercooler, 5-speed driver-adaptive Geartronic automatic transmission!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volvo XC90 2.5T with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1CZ592051151873
Stock: C90215SL1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 190,210 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,950
Major Auto Show Inc. - Brooklyn / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volvo XC90 2.5T with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1CZ592551170029
Stock: 19870
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,030 miles
$6,160
Napleton's Urbana Mitsubishi - Urbana / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volvo XC90 2.5T with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1CM592351194151
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,208 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,997$503 Below Market
Sarasota Ford - Sarasota / Florida
***PRE-AUCTION VEHICLE***THIS IS A FRESH TRADE THAT HAS PASSED A BASIC SAFETY INSPECTION***, SOLD COMPLETELY AS-IS WITH NO GUARANTEES AT ALL***, THIS IS JUST AN ALTERNATIVE TO TAKING IT TO THE AUCTION***, HERE ARE SOME THINGS WE NOTICED ABOUT THE VEHICLE AND THERE COULD BE OTHER ISSUES***.SOLD AS-IS DUE TO YEAR MODEL.FRESH TRADE IN! **LEATHER**POWER MOONROOF**ALL WHEEL DRIVE*****COMPLIMENTARY AT SARASOTA FORD, QUICK LANE FIRST VEHICLE SERVICE AFTER PURCHASE*** ***CHECK OUT OUR ALL NEW STATE OF THE ART FACILITY***We're here to make your shopping experience as pleasant and hassle free as possible. **Call us now to get more information @ 888-349-4989!**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volvo XC90 T6 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1CZ91H641055025
Stock: LBA23720A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 147,472 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$5,997
Lenz Truck Center - Fond du Lac / Wisconsin
2.5L, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, POWER GLASS SUN/MOONROOF, HEATED FRONT BUCKET SEATS, DUAL POWER LEATHER SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, 4-WHEEL DISC BRAKES, ABS BRAKES, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM RADIO, AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL, BUMPERS: BODY-COLOR, CD PLAYER, ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL, FRONT DUAL ZONE A/C, FRONT FOG LIGHTS, GARAGE DOOR TRANSMITTER: HOMELINK, MEMORY SEAT, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, RADIO DATA SYSTEM, REAR PARK ASSIST, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, REAR WINDOW WIPER, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEAT, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, TRACTION CONTROL, VARIABLY INTERMITTENT WIPERS, WEATHER BAND RADIO, 5 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 18" X 7.0" ATLANTIS ALLOY WHEELS, YOKOHAMA GEOLANDER G055 235/60/R18 TIRES!TAKE A LOOK AT THIS 2006 VOLVO XC90 2.5T 2.5 LITER ALL WHEEL DRIVE TODAY!VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY OF AROUND 800 VEHICLES AT www.LENZTRUCK.com.All of our vehicles are Lenz Certified by passing a rigorous 125 point inspection by our certified technicians. Each vehicle is prepped cosmetically and mechanically and ready to be delivered! We can ship your truck anywhere in the United States. Contact us to find out why Lenz Truck Center is selling a lot of trucks in a very different way. EXPECT TO BE IMPRESSED! We attempt to ensure every effort is made to assure the accuracy of these ads, however, errors may occur. We will do our best to keep all information current and accurate; however the dealership should be contacted for final pricing and availability. All prices are plus any applicable state taxes and service fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo XC90 2.5T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CM592161279610
Stock: LB23682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 157,583 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Cadillac of Bend - Bend / Oregon
XC90 trim. JUST REPRICED FROM $10,990. Leather, Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Rear Air, Multi-CD Changer, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine, All Wheel Drive, Edmunds.com's review says "Perfect crash-test scores, upscale and stylish interior, supportive front seats, smooth ride.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Reduced from $10,990. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Turbocharged, Multi-CD Changer, Dual Zone A/C. Sunroof, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS REPORT: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: At Chevrolet/Cadillac of Bend, we believe two things. Integrity isn't built overnight & respect is something a car dealership earns by the way it treats people over time. We are committed to earning customers for life. That means we respect your time, treat you like a neighbor, listen to what you want, & give you the straightforward information you need to make an intelligent decision. That's the way business should be done. Just like the Chevrolet cars & trucks we sell, Chevy of Bend runs deep. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volvo XC90 T6 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1CZ91H741100537
Stock: 41100537G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 83,218 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,975
Triumph Auto Sales - Memphis / Tennessee
GREAT running and driving 3rd row SUV. This car has very low miles and has been freshly serviced and detailed. Room for all and under 10,000 sales price. Call or TEXT JAMIE 901-671-9785 OR JOSH 901-461-5811View all of our inventory at TRIUMPHAUTOSALES.COMCall JAMIE 901-671-9785 OR JOSH 901-461-5811 or come by 4875 Elmore Rd. All cars are pre-owned and sold 'As Is' and are available for a pre-purchase inspection. Price excludes, $495 doc fee, state and local taxes, tags, registration and title fees and the cost of optional equipment selected by the purchaser. Financing and rate subject to lenders terms. Errors and Omissions Disclaimer: Our dealership is not responsible for voided factory warranties. Dealer is not responsible for any option listed in the ad. Please verify the options at the time of purchase. Ads are placed by decoding VIN numbers and some options may get automatically selected. No intention of misleading the customer. We do trade-Ins, provide financing and offer extended vehicle warranties on most vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo XC90 2.5T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CY592261278549
Stock: HW16964
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 177,780 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,295
Sleepy Hollow Motor Sales - New Eagle / Pennsylvania
2004 VOLVO XC90 THATS CARFAX ONE OWNER CAR ONE OWNER CAR!! GRAY EXTERIOR WITH TAN LEATHER INTERIOR. BODY AND INTERIOR VERY NICE CONDITION. FRESH OIL AND FILTER , CURRENT PA EMISSIONS AND INSPECTION STICKERS. WARRANTY WITH PURCHASE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volvo XC90 2.5T with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1CZ59H741102303
Stock: A-7434
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,546 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,777
Zone Motors - Addison / Illinois
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX 1-Owner XC90 and CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof. This Volvo XC90 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, CD Changer, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, 12v Power Outlet, Rear Radio Control.BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified XC90 today, worry free! WARRANTY A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact seller for more information. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof. This Volvo XC90 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, CD Changer, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, 12v Power Outlet, Rear Radio Control. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, ; Active Belts 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 630-543-7005 or contactus@zonemotorsales.com for more information. - PLEASE CALL US FOR SPECIAL FINANCING TRADES ARE WELCOME 630-543-7005 -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volvo XC90 T6 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1CZ91H241048315
Stock: C811
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 178,143 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia
2004 VOLVO XC90 2.5L INLINE 5 CYLINDER AUTOMATIC NICE CLEAN RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD ALL POWER COLD AC GOOD HEATER STOP BY TODAY AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ALL OUR SPECIAL DEALS 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volvo XC90 2.5T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1CN59H041118693
Stock: 4812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-19-2018
- 97,211 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,999
B&B Automotive of Quakertown - Quakertown / Pennsylvania
VERY CLEAN VEHICLE - DRIVES LIKE NEW - LEATHER INTERIOR - 3RD ROW SEAT - DVD PLAYERS - SUNROOF - GOOD TIRES - CLEAN CARFAX - All of Our Vehicles Go Through a 99 Point Inspection and Safety Inspection By Our Service Department - We Work With All Major Banks and Credit Union, Bad Credit / No Credit We Work With All Credit Situations -Call 267-680-1777 or stop by Trend Auto Trader in Quakertown Pa, everything we do revolves around you and providing best car buying experience. Once you've chosen your next car, our team of financing experts are trained to sort through various auto loans in order to help you find the right one for your needs. We also work with all Credit Unions in the local area. We are proud to serve the Bucks County, Philadelphia, Montgomery County areas with Sales, Service and financing options. 1455 S West Blvd Quakertown Pa 18951. Right off route 309
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo XC90 2.5T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CZ592161271928
Stock: 271928
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 196,450 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,999
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southwest - Littleton / Colorado
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo XC90 V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CZ852161266848
Stock: 61266848
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 163,000 miles
$5,499
AutoNation Hyundai Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Metallic Paint All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volvo XC90 2.5T with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1CZ59H941055629
Stock: 41055629
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 143,679 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,988
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESSUPER CLEAN 1 OWNER 2004 Volvo. CALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND CHECK OUT OUR BIG VARIETY OF VEHICLES CALL OR COME IN TODAY!3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILE LIMITED SERVICE CONTRACT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volvo XC90 T6 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1CZ91H941062969
Stock: 9080M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,192 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$6,995
D & D Detail Experts - New Smyrna Beach / Florida
LOOK at this Baby!!!! XC90 all wheel drive. T 6 twin turbo..... Must see it is loaded and it has the 3rd seat package. LOOK at the LOW MILES!!!!! The paint is in great shape and condition. No dings are visible on this vehicle. This vehicle comes with a new set of tires. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volvo XC90 T6 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1CZ91HX41067257
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 170,740 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,488
Massa Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this super clean 2006 Volvo CX90 2.5L Turbo for the family! This fun to drive vehicle is 5CYL, 2.5L, AWD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 7801 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Lakewood Location 303-238-0592.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo XC90 2.5T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CZ592161256457
Stock: c049305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-09-2019
- 133,063 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,998
Gillman Subaru - Houston / Texas
This Deal is so hot We Might Need to Call the Fire Department, We are dedicated to the health and safety of our customers. We disinfectant every pre-owned vehicle upon arrival and after every test drive with a hospital-grade aerosol disinfectant/deodorant that kills 99.9% of the bacteria, germs ,viruses, mold ,mildew and fungi in our vehicles interior and ventilation system while leaving our inventory smelling fresh and clean. Please continue for more information on this unit 2006 Volvo XC90 V8 AWD Immaculate condition, inside and out. A local traded this puppy in & she's wagging her tail for you! Buy with confidence - local trade in. Not any old auction bought car. The seller is a repeat customer here. Local car, we know where it comes from. This beauty was locally-owned and loved! Wouldn't you prefer to buy something that we took in trade? Sure beats buying an auction car. When you are looking to buy a used vehicle, we have a lot of information for you to help you make your decision. From financing information to research on all of the new car models we sell, there's something for everyone on our site. If you still have questions, don't hesitate to send us an email or contact us and our dedicated team will be glad to help you out. When you have found something you are interested in please feel free to get a price quote, evaluate your trade, apply for credit, or even save money by checking out our new car specials or used car specials. We are dedicated to making the car buying process as easy as possible for our customers. With outstanding customer services Gillman Automotive since 1938 in the Sugarland, Richmond, Alief, TX; Barker Cypress, TX; Houston, TX; Kingwood, TX; Rosenberg, TX; Tomball,Katy, TX, areas.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo XC90 V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CZ852861232616
Stock: S202064A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
