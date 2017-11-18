Used 2012 Volvo XC90 for Sale Near Me
Tom,11/18/2017
3.2 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
Bought the 2012 XC90 with 50 000 miles 12/ 2014 for $23000, The car has been ok but has some major maintenance issues, over the last 3 years I have used $12 000 for maintenance. Issues 1) One morning the car did not start - had it towed to dealerships for repair, it took them 7 hours of investigation @ $200+ hour to figure what is wrong - ended up paying $3000 for the repair - was not covered by warranty, the car had the AC fan sensor failing which kept the fan running and draining the battery - this took them 7 hours to figure out ! 2) AC broke @ $2000 cost, AC seems to very typical to break in XC90, had the same problem with an earlier XC90 3) all car engine mounts broke - replacement cost $1500 4) Brake pad and disk replacement $1600+. Maintenance cost is very high for Volvos - every single time it is brought to regular maintenance the cost is at least $1000, mostly $1500. My XC90 has still few irritating faults like the remote key does work only randomly, and the steering wheel radio control has an irritating bug, if you press volume control and then immediately channel selection - the radio jumps into programming mode. I would not buy pre owned Volvo again, the reliablity is not there and cost to maintain is very high.
