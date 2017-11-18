Used 2012 Volvo XC90 for Sale Near Me

1,607 listings
XC90 Reviews & Specs
  • 2012 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Volvo XC90 3.2

    84,301 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2012 Volvo XC90 3.2

    90,376 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,900

    $2,102 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Volvo XC90 3.2

    126,997 miles

    $8,995

    $909 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Volvo XC90 3.2

    153,883 miles
    Theft history, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,880

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Black
    used

    2012 Volvo XC90 3.2

    116,916 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2012 Volvo XC90 3.2

    91,840 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,939

    $638 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Black
    used

    2012 Volvo XC90 3.2

    64,942 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,795

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Volvo XC90 3.2

    90,297 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Black
    used

    2012 Volvo XC90 3.2

    106,856 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design in White
    used

    2012 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design

    98,405 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,233

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design in Silver
    used

    2012 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design

    128,101 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,950

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Gray
    used

    2012 Volvo XC90 3.2

    77,693 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Black
    used

    2012 Volvo XC90 3.2

    120,075 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,999

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Gray
    used

    2013 Volvo XC90 3.2

    137,618 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,855

    $1,872 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Black
    used

    2011 Volvo XC90 3.2

    138,783 miles

    $6,811

    $1,892 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2013 Volvo XC90 3.2

    142,525 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design

    146,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,980

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Black
    used

    2013 Volvo XC90 3.2

    85,750 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,991

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo XC90

2012 XC90 stable car but high maintenance cost
Tom,11/18/2017
3.2 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
Bought the 2012 XC90 with 50 000 miles 12/ 2014 for $23000, The car has been ok but has some major maintenance issues, over the last 3 years I have used $12 000 for maintenance. Issues 1) One morning the car did not start - had it towed to dealerships for repair, it took them 7 hours of investigation @ $200+ hour to figure what is wrong - ended up paying $3000 for the repair - was not covered by warranty, the car had the AC fan sensor failing which kept the fan running and draining the battery - this took them 7 hours to figure out ! 2) AC broke @ $2000 cost, AC seems to very typical to break in XC90, had the same problem with an earlier XC90 3) all car engine mounts broke - replacement cost $1500 4) Brake pad and disk replacement $1600+. Maintenance cost is very high for Volvos - every single time it is brought to regular maintenance the cost is at least $1000, mostly $1500. My XC90 has still few irritating faults like the remote key does work only randomly, and the steering wheel radio control has an irritating bug, if you press volume control and then immediately channel selection - the radio jumps into programming mode. I would not buy pre owned Volvo again, the reliablity is not there and cost to maintain is very high.
Report abuse
