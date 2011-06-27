Vehicle overview

For parents who consider safety the top priority when shopping for an SUV, there are few better choices than the 2007 Volvo XC90. This midsize luxury SUV pioneered rollover avoidance technology when it came to market for the 2003 model year. It was also one of the first to provide side curtain airbag coverage for all three rows of seating, and its heavy-duty third-row seat is carefully positioned over the rear axle to ensure the largest possible crumple zone in the event of a rear-end crash. Crash test scores on the XC90 are strong, plus it's the only luxury SUV the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has tested to earn a "Good" rating for its head restraints' ability to prevent whiplash in rear impacts. In addition to its safety credentials, Volvo's SUV offers agreeable driving dynamics, high-quality cabin materials and the ability to seat up to seven -- all of which make it an attractive choice for buyers seeking upscale family transportation.

Volvo hasn't made many changes to the XC90 over the years, but 2007 brings a modest refresh for the company's SUV. All models now have body-color side moldings and door handles, which provide a polished look more befitting an expensive luxury sport-ute. More importantly, a new XC90 3.2 model with a 235-horsepower, naturally aspirated inline six-cylinder engine replaces the sluggish 2.5T model, providing a more viable alternative for buyers who don't want to pay the premium for the XC90 V8. Techies will want to take a look at the new safety options: The BLIS uses cameras mounted in the side mirrors to monitor traffic on either side of the XC90. When another car pulls into the SUV's blind spot, indicator lights alert the driver. Not quite as revolutionary, but still useful, are the adaptive bi-xenon headlights, which can swivel up to 15 degrees left or right to illuminate your path around turns.

As luxury SUVs go, the Volvo XC90 feels more utilitarian than most, even with the requisite leather and wood in its cabin. It's more luxurious than a workaday Ford Explorer, but alongside competitors like the Acura MDX, Audi Q7, BMW X5, Lexus RX 350/400h and Mercedes-Benz M-Class, the Volvo is noticeably less elegant. For those willing to give up some of the glitz, the XC90 compensates with kid-friendliness and the aforementioned arsenal of safety features. Children and teenagers can sit comfortably in both the second and third rows, and for families with toddlers, there's an integrated second-row booster seat that slides forward to allow for closer contact with parents. If these qualities fit with your idea of the perfect premium-brand sport-utility vehicle, the 2007 Volvo XC90 merits serious consideration.