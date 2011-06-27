  1. Home
2008 Volvo XC90 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Pleasing to drive, impressive safety ratings, high-quality interior materials, snug and comfy front seats, ample cargo space.
  • Overall design is getting a bit stale, third-row seating compromises second-row space, subpar fuel economy with either engine.
List Price Range
$6,295 - $6,999
Edmunds' Expert Review

Newer competitors may outdo the 2008 Volvo XC90 when it comes to luxury and performance, but it's still one of the safest, most kid-friendly premium midsize SUVs out there.

Vehicle overview

Volvo has been a lead purveyor of wagons for decades. While these traditional people haulers continue to sell well for the Swedish automaker -- particularly in Europe -- SUVs have become the go-to vehicle for most American families in need of extra space and seating capacity. In response, Volvo introduced its flagship XC90 crossover SUV in 2003. The XC90 turned out to be a hit for the brand, and in fact has been Volvo's best-selling model the past two years.

A few years on, the 2008 XC90 combines Volvo's long-standing wagon expertise with the popular attributes of luxury crossovers. It has seating for up to seven passengers, a high-quality cabin packed with features, a choice of six-cylinder or V8 power and a decent tow rating. As with all Volvo products, there's a strong emphasis on safety. The XC90 pioneered stability-control-based rollover avoidance technology and has full airbag coverage. There are also less obvious points, such as the heavy-duty third-row seat that's carefully positioned over the rear axle to ensure the largest possible crumple zone in the event of a rear-end crash. As a result, the XC90 is also one of but a handful of luxury SUVs to achieve the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's (IIHS) "Good" rating for all three of its crash testing areas -- frontal offset, side and rear.

We've recommended the Volvo XC90 since its debut, and it's still a very good choice for an upscale crossover SUV. In the areas that most family-oriented buyers deem important, including style, utility, power and of course safety, the 2008 Volvo XC90 delivers. But this segment has witnessed a lot of change in the past couple of years. The recently redesigned Acura MDX and BMW X5 have a more sporting and luxurious flair to them, for example, and the all-new Buick Enclave provides superior interior space for less money. The XC90 still holds its own against these newer competitors, but it's probably worth doing a bit of comparison before making a final decision.

2008 Volvo XC90 models

A midsize luxury SUV, the 2008 Volvo XC90 comes in three main trims: 3.2, V8 and V8 Sport. There is also a Special Edition trim available for the 3.2. The XC90 3.2 seats five and comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, cloth upholstery, wood interior trim, an eight-way power driver seat with memory, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an eight-speaker stereo with a CD/MP3 player and auxiliary audio jack, and a PremAir-coated radiator to minimize ozone emissions. The V8-powered XC90 adds a third-row seat for seven-passenger capacity and comes with a self-leveling rear suspension, 18-inch wheels, leather upholstery, wood interior trim, a power front-passenger seat, an integrated child booster seat in the second row, a separate rear air-conditioner, upgraded instrumentation and a sunroof. The V8 Sport adds unique exterior trim, a more firmly tuned suspension, 19-inch wheels, quicker steering, extra lateral bolstering for the front seats, cool blue metallic gauges and a sportier three-spoke steering wheel.

Most of the standard V8's features, including the third-row seat, can be added to the 3.2 model by selecting the Premium and Versatility Packages. A Convenience Package adds rear park assist, power-retractable side mirrors, power child door locks, a compass and an interior air quality system. The Climate Package adds heated front seats, headlamp washers and automatic wipers. Other options include active bi-xenon headlamps, Volvo's Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), an upgraded surround-sound audio system (not available on the 3.2), a navigation system and a rear-seat entertainment system with dual screens. Although the active bi-xenon headlamps and Dynaudio system are stand-alone extras on the base V8 model, they must be purchased in a Technology Package (along with satellite radio) on the V8 Sport.

The new 3.2 Special Edition model basically groups together a number of packages and options. The Premium, Versatility and Climate packages are included, along with 18-inch wheels, rear parking assist, BLIS and retractable mirrors. There are also two exclusive colors.

2008 Highlights

After receiving significant changes last year, the 2008 Volvo XC90 carries over much the same. An auto-dimming rearview mirror is standard on all XC90s, while the V8 models get some mild interior and exterior trim updates. A 3.2 Special Edition trim also debuts.

Performance & mpg

Engines correspond to the model name. The 3.2 model comes with a 3.2-liter inline six-cylinder engine rated for 235 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. The XC90 V8 models get a 4.4-liter V8 good for 311 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are paired with a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control. XC90 3.2 models come standard with front-wheel drive; all-wheel drive (AWD) is available as an option. The AWD system is standard on the V8-powered Volvo XC90s. Towing capacity for both models is respectable, with an approximate 5,000-pound rating. In testing, we've found that the XC90 V8 Sport model takes 7.4 seconds to hit 60 mph, about average for a V8-equipped luxury crossover. Fuel economy ratings are a bit below average for this class of vehicle.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2008 Volvo XC90 include full-length side-curtain airbags, front-seat side airbags, anti-whiplash front seats and antilock brakes. Integrated into the standard stability control system is a rollover sensor. Options include power child safety locks, adaptive headlights and Volvo's Blind Spot Information System. Known as BLIS, this bit of technology monitors vehicles entering the XC90's blind spots and warns the driver via indicator lights. In government frontal-impact crash tests, the XC90 earned a full five stars for protection of the driver and four stars for the front passenger. In side-impact tests, it earned a perfect five stars across the board. The Volvo earned ratings of "Good," the highest possible, in the IIHS's frontal-offset, side-impact and rear-impact crash testing.

Driving

Buyers can expect adequate acceleration from the 3.2 model, while the 2008 Volvo XC90 V8 will appeal to those seeking brisk response with only a slight loss of fuel economy. For the 3.2 and regular V8 trims, ride quality is soft and comfortable. Although it lacks the silky ride quality of the Lexus RX 350 or the sport-sedan demeanor of an Acura MDX, this Volvo offers an appealing blend of comfort and handling that will satisfy most drivers. Those whose preferences run more toward athletic handling should check out the impressive V8 Sport. Its retuned suspension and more aggressive wheel-and-tire package makes a world of difference, transforming the XC90 from a friendly utility vehicle with a comfy-couch ride and slightly vague steering into a confident highway cruiser with a secure, highly controlled character.

Interior

It's hard to see the XC90's cabin as belonging to anything but a Volvo. Materials are first-rate, ergonomics straightforward and the overall design consistent with the hip, minimalist look Volvo has utilized with great success for a decade. Having said that, it's not particularly luxurious in the traditional sense when compared to some of its competitors, like the Acura MDX, Cadillac SRX and Lexus RX 350. However, the addition of standard sapele wood trim in the V8 model should please those who have found past XC90s a bit austere.

The XC90 is arguably more about family accommodations than wood and leather, and it certainly doesn't disappoint in this regard. When equipped with the third-row seat, the center position in the second row has an integrated child booster cushion that slides forward, allowing easier access to children in the back. Legroom in the rearmost quarters is better than in many competitors, although the second row does get cramped as a result. Cargo capacity is 43.3 cubic feet with the third seat folded (or not there at all if you have a five-passenger model), and it expands to a generous 85 cubic feet with both rows folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Volvo XC90.

5(54%)
4(20%)
3(15%)
2(4%)
1(7%)
4.1
46 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 46 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Over 40k miles
04silverado,12/02/2012
I purchased my 3.2 AWD with 22k miles when it was two years old. I have since put about 45k miles on it. What repairs have I done? Only one thing that I can think of besides brakes and tires. An emissions pump. I consider one repair outside of maintenance in almost 70k miles acceptable. Because of it's weight if you drive aggressively expect it to eat brakes and tires and gas mileage to be in the teens. The original Pirellis had to be replaced shortly after I bought it because they were worn out. I put Sumitomos on it and have yet to replace them with over 40k miles. I do a pretty even mix of city/highway driving. I anticipate getting another year (15/20k miles) out of them.
I Love This Car
Laura,07/24/2008
I got this car mostly because I needed a change from my previous black MDX and black RX300. I got the passion red V8 Sport because it looked terrific and drove nicely on the test drive. I love this car because 2 months after I got it I was in a collision (head on with air bag deployment) with my two toddlers and elderly parents on the way to my daughter's birthday party and we all walked away with a few minor bruises. The tow truck driver and police officers all said to me "thank God you were in a Volvo." The dealer made my car perfect again and I love it more than ever.
Beware of transmission issues
jero72,11/11/2010
As represented by MANY blogs, transmission failure is very wide- spread issue. More surprising is the repeat replacement issue. Vovlo doesn't seem to be concerned as there is no public discussin regarding design or manufacturing changes, even for the new models. I fully believe the only reason Volvo has not recalled the vehicle for faulty trany (replacement) is because they haven't been able to link fatalities to the issue. Based on what I am reading and what I am hearing, its only a matter of time. I am very surprised the Luxury Car manufacturer has not taken a more proactive position on this and dealers are very difficult to work with.
Was a Volvo Family
2xvolvoowner,05/16/2012
We own both the XC90 and S60and have been frustrated with both. In the XC90 past two years, we have collectively had to repair or replace numerous parts and sensors that seem trivial to have to get fix in such an early life of a vehicle. For example, the ignition switch had to be replaced. The right and left side of the seat panel had to be replaced because the plastic cracked. The sunroof leaked. This doesnt cover all the other issues of the S60. Without exaggeration, this is the most we have ever been inside of a service station. We have written to Volvo to share our concerns and got back a get lost attitude. We will never buy another Volvo. Shame on them for their response.
See all 46 reviews of the 2008 Volvo XC90
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
311 hp @ 5850 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2008 Volvo XC90 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2008 Volvo XC90 Overview

The Used 2008 Volvo XC90 is offered in the following submodels: XC90 SUV. Available styles include 3.2 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A), V8 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl 6A), 3.2 Special Edition 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A), 3.2 Special Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A), and V8 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Volvo XC90?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Volvo XC90 trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Volvo XC90 3.2 Special Edition is priced between $6,295 and$6,999 with odometer readings between 123881 and146010 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Volvo XC90s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Volvo XC90 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2008 XC90s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,295 and mileage as low as 123881 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Volvo XC90.

Can't find a used 2008 Volvo XC90s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo XC90 for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,708.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,858.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo XC90 for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,436.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,707.

