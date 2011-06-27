Estimated values
2014 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,955
|$15,541
|$17,912
|Clean
|$12,483
|$14,964
|$17,216
|Average
|$11,539
|$13,810
|$15,824
|Rough
|$10,595
|$12,656
|$14,433
Estimated values
2014 Volvo XC90 3.2 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,412
|$12,577
|$14,559
|Clean
|$10,032
|$12,110
|$13,994
|Average
|$9,274
|$11,176
|$12,863
|Rough
|$8,515
|$10,242
|$11,732