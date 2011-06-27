Vehicle overview

Volvo's sedan-based wagons were its bread-and-butter for years, but as American tastes moved toward taller wagons with poorer fuel economy -- i.e., SUVs -- the Swedish automaker was forced to follow suit. Although the all-new XC60 will soon be joining Volvo's stable, the 2009 Volvo XC90 remains the company's flagship SUV. It boasts sporty eye-catching style, a luxurious interior, safety gadgets galore and an optional Yamaha-built V8 engine.

We've been fans of the XC90 since its debut way back in 2003, but therein lies this voluminous Volvo's biggest problem. It's going into its seventh year of production, and newer midsize crossover SUVs like the Acura MDX, BMW X5, Lexus RX 350/RX 400h and Mercedes-Benz M-Class make the XC90 seem a little long in the tooth. Some of these vehicles boast more-up-to-date features, such as a power rear liftgate and factory Bluetooth, as well as better fuel economy.

That said, there's still a lot going for this premium midsize SUV. If you like the idea of avant-garde Swedish design inside your SUV, for example, or Volvo's innovative selection of safety features, the XC90 might just dissuade you from choosing a fresher competitor instead. This year's XC90 has a few improvements, too, including the new R-Design models, which are decked out with numerous upgrades inside as well as sporty interior and exterior design cues.

Overall, the 2009 Volvo XC90 is a wholly competent vehicle, and it could serve as a nice alternative for someone tired of the usual choices. But we suspect most people will want to check out the aforementioned models or even more affordable alternatives such as Mazda's CX-9 or Hyundai's Veracruz, which match or beat the base XC90's performance for thousands less. Note, too, that while the XC90's crash-test scores are almost perfect, the safety gap between Volvo and the rest of the pack has narrowed considerably.