Edmunds Rating
7.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(44)
Appraise this car

2018 Volvo XC90 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Elegant styling inside and out
  • Precise handling that inspires confidence
  • Spacious second- and third-row seating for a midsize SUV
  • Many standard safety technology features
  • Overly busy ride quality for a vehicle in its class
  • Comes up short on performance and real-world fuel economy
  • Some of the standard touchscreen controls can be hard to use
List Price Range
$35,996 - $47,407
Used XC90 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Which XC90 does Edmunds recommend?

If you're looking for a good balance of luxury feature content, performance and price point, the XC90 T6 Momentum is our choice. It stays with the smaller 19-inch wheels, which will help with the XC90's ride-quality issues, but it also gets plenty of the top-trim level equipment such as four-zone automatic climate control, adaptive headlights and heated front seats. And if that isn't enough for you, there's always the R-Design and Inscription trim levels that up the ante quite a bit without the need to switch over to the T8's hybrid powertrain.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.1 / 10

If there is one virtue that the 2018 Volvo XC90 possesses in spades, it's elegance. From the extra classy exterior styling to the impressively well-appointed interior, the XC90 exudes panache. It's a luxury crossover with all the fancy vibes you could ever hope for.

More than a good-looking car, though, the 2018 XC90 drives well and has precise handling and a sense of stability on the road. It has plenty of room inside and an abundance of high-tech safety features, both on the standard equipment sheet and available as options.

All of this adds up to a respectable and desirable crossover, but there are a few drawbacks. Our main issue: the XC90's powertrains. While Volvo's turbocharged (T5) and turbo-and-supercharged (T6) four-cylinder engines work fine in the brand's smaller vehicles, they seem less ideally suited for the big XC90. Performance and fuel economy suffer as a result. The T8 hybrid fares better, but it's pricey. And we've found all XC90s can have a rather rough ride over bumpy roads when fitted with the bigger optional wheels. That's not something you expect, or want, in an SUV of this caliber. The XC90's flaws aren't fatal, though. There is a lot to like about this upscale crossover, and if it ends up on your short list, we recommend a test drive.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Volvo XC90 as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize SUVs for 2018 and as one of the Best Luxury SUVs for 2018.

2018 Volvo XC90 models

The 2018 Volvo XC90 is a luxury crossover SUV with three seating configurations and four different trim levels: Momentum, R-Design, Inscription and Excellence. Regular XC90s are referred to as the T5 and T6, while the hybrid is called the T8 Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid. The Momentum trim level comes with plenty of standard equipment such as a rearview camera, lane departure warning and an impressive 9-inch touchscreen. The R-Design is the sporty version of the XC90, while the Inscription and Excellence are more luxury-focused with equipment such as ventilated front seats and an adaptive air suspension.

For standard equipment, the T5 Momentum gets a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (250 hp, 258 lb-ft), an eight-speed automatic transmission, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, a power tailgate, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, lane departure warning, keyless entry and ignition, faux leather (premium vinyl) upholstery, eight-way power front seats (with power lumbar adjustment), driver-seat memory settings, 40/20/40-split second-row seats (with individual slide and recline functions), a 50/50-split third-row seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Technology features for the T5 Momentum include Pilot Assist semiautonomous driving mode, adaptive cruise control, a 9-inch central touchscreen, a navigation system, voice controls, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite radio and a USB port.

The T6 upgrades to a 2.0-liter supercharged and turbocharged four-cylinder engine (316 hp, 295 lb-ft). The T8 Plug-In Hybrid uses the same turbocharged and supercharged engine as the XC90 T6, but it adds an 87-hp electric motor. Total output is 400 hp and 472 lb-ft of torque. With a 240-volt charging station, fully recharging the pack takes only about 2.5 hours. The EPA estimates pure-electric range at 14 miles. Both the T6 and T8 Momentum models get 19-inch wheels, a larger digital driver information display, leather upholstery, heated front seats, third-row seating and four-zone automatic climate control. T8 Momentum models also receive LED adaptive headlights and added interior illumination.

The R-Design trim level features 20-inch alloy wheels, unique grille and exterior accents, a sport steering wheel with shift paddles, upgraded sport seats (with power thigh support), leather upholstery, illuminated step plates and aluminum mesh cabin accents.

The XC90 Inscription (available on T6 and T8) is similar to the R-Design but features its own wheels and interior and exterior trim. It also has upgraded leather upholstery and rear side window shades.

Available only on the T8, the Excellence trim level practically turns the XC90 into a four-seat luxury limousine. In place of the rear bench seat, the Excellence adds two captain's chairs with footrests, a rear center console with folding trays, a touchscreen controller, heated and cooled cupholders and two crystal glasses. All four seats in the Excellence come standard with ventilation, heat and massage functions. Additional upgrades include bright exterior trim, 21-inch wheels, an adaptive air suspension, extended leather upholstery, additional sound deadening, a 19-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, added rear seat USB ports and a refrigerator.

Options for the XC90 are mainly grouped into packages. The Momentum Plus package includes the adaptive headlights, headlight washers, the larger driver display, illuminated step plates and added interior illumination. You can pick the Convenience package to add front parking sensors, automated parking assist, a surround-view camera, heated windshield washer nozzles and, in the cargo area, a grocery bag holder and a 12-volt power outlet. The Luxury package (Inscription only) adds heated rear seats, a simulated suede headliner, leather grab handles and sun visors, and a massaging function for the fronts seats.

Individual option highlights (depending on trim level) include 20-, 21- or 22-inch wheels, an adaptive air suspension (with adaptive dampers), a heated steering wheel, a head-up display, a built-in second-row child booster seat and a 19-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription (turbocharged and supercharged 2.0L inline-4| 8-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current 2018 Volvo XC90 has received some revisions, mostly including the addition of options packages and availability of items such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Volvo XC90.

Driving

7.0
This T6 is a big, three-row SUV with a 316-horsepower four-cylinder engine. The best word for this combination is "adequate." Drivers with hilly commutes, serious grades or tough highway merges might want to look for something with more power. Handling is competent and controlled.

Acceleration

8.0
Reasonably quick off the line, but the engine runs out of breath quickly, leading to a leisurely 7.9-second 0-60-mph time. Dull engine response is fixed by switching to Sport mode. The eight-speed automatic transmission is reluctant to downshift.

Braking

5.5
The XC90's brake pedal has a short, firm action that we like. Virtually zero nosedive during panic stops. Lots of control and no jumpiness. The XC90 stopped in 124 feet from 60 mph, which is about average for an SUV with all-season tires.

Steering

7.0
The steering doesn't provide a lot of feel or feedback, but it is reasonably quick and predictable. Rare for a car with steering this quick, the XC90 is never twitchy. Good on-center control.

Handling

7.0
The numbers don't tell the whole story, but the XC90 (ours had the optional adjustable suspension) is very controllable. It feels low and planted. Stability control is tuned for safety, and it turns on early and often.

Drivability

8.0
The best safety and fuel-efficiency systems are transparent to the driver. The Volvo's many systems are frequently in the way, from false alarms from every sensor to one of the roughest automatic stop-start systems we've experienced.

Off-road

The low-profile tires on 21-inch wheels don't make for good off-road tires, but with 9.3 inches of ground clearance and all-wheel drive, the XC90 shouldn't have any trouble with light off-roading.

Comfort

6.5
From the first time you sit down, it's obvious Volvo spent a lot of time on the XC90's seats. They're great. What's not so great is the ride. Our tester suffered from impact harshness over any bump that sent a physical and audible shock through the cabin. The cabin is extremely quiet otherwise.

Seat comfort

9.0
Exceptional front seats. As in other Volvos, the XC90's headrests don't adjust, but everything else does. Tons of thigh adjustment, great lateral support and lots of available lumbar adjustments. The second-row seats slide and recline.

Ride comfort

5.0
When equipped with the optional 21-inch wheels, the XC90's ride can only be described as unsophisticated. The SUV bangs over small bumps and bounces over the big ones. The ride is well controlled after the initial bump harshness.

Noise & vibration

5.0
With the exception of the wheel-tire-suspension smack, the XC90 is exceptionally quiet. No wind or tire noise. It's the kind of quiet that makes you speed on the highway. Some engine wheezing during hard acceleration.

Interior

8.0
A bit of a mixed bag from Volvo. Materials, design and workmanship are very good, class-leading in some areas. Ergonomics and functionality are behind the leaders. The centerpiece of the XC90 is a big 9-inch touchscreen that is very quick to respond, but it controls more functions than it should.

Ease of use

7.0
Even after you've mastered the big touchscreen's menus and controls, there are features that are hard to use and unnecessarily packaged into the screen, such as climate control, radio tuning and seat heating. Trip computer and gauge controls, too, are inscrutable.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
With the optional air suspension, the XC90 has a neat trick: It automatically lowers itself once parked, making getting in or out a snap. The doors aren't particularly long, which makes access in tight parking situations easy, too.

Roominess

8.0
The cabin of the XC90 feels open and spacious. There's plenty of room for driver and passenger, who won't feel cramped. The second row offers good legroom, headroom and width for two adults. The kids-only third-row seat is typical for the segment.

Visibility

8.0
Sightlines are very good with a clear view of where the hood ends. Side and rear visibility are on par for an SUV this size. Volvo's 360-degree camera tends to skew your surroundings, making it hard to identify poles, walls and curbs.

Utility

8.5
While it isn't necessarily a class leader, the XC90 does well in the utility category. A large cargo storage area, decent tow rating and helpful features make it relatively utilitarian.

Technology

While the Volvo's infotainment system is attractive, it can be significantly harder to learn than rival systems, especially with the abundance of buttons on the dashboard. Also, certain controls are buried deep in the system where they're hard to find even if you know where to look.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Volvo XC90.

5(38%)
4(14%)
3(16%)
2(23%)
1(9%)
3.5
44 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not reliable for the price tag
HLynn,06/08/2018
T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
I purchased the 2018 XC90 T8 Inscription in August 2017 with most of the bells and whistles minus the upgraded sound system. I chose the hybrid mainly because of the added acceleration and the ride of the car with the air suspension package. I get on average 27mpg but have gotten as high as 40mpg in town. It would probably average in the 30mpg range if I remembered to plug it in every night. We don't travel in this vehicle and I normally put less than 10,000 miles a year on my cars. I have been pleased with the interior. It is luxurious and I find the seats to be very comfortable. I like the simple and elegant design without all of the buttons and dials. My biggest disappointment with this vehicle has been the reliability. My first incident occurred within a few months of purchase. I got a Reduced Engine Power light as I was backing out of the garage to take my son to the Dr. which was less than a mile from my house. As I did not need to accelerate over 35mph I decided to risk driving it which was, admittedly, a mistake. As I was pulling out to cross 2 lanes of traffic the car just stopped and went into what is known as "limp mode". Google this and read what other people have experienced. It is very distressing to me that a car can just lose power and stop while you are driving because of what I was later told was a software issue. I had to have it towed on a flatbed and the dealer kept it for about 4 days. They updated the software and told me the issue should be resolved. My next issue occurred last Friday. I was out to dinner and when I got in the car to drive home I got a light that said Hybrid System Failure-Service Required with an engine light on. My husband chose to drive the car home but, once again, I had to have it towed to the dealership on a flatbed the next morning. The car has just under 7,000 miles. It was in the shop M-Th. The dealership again reloaded some software which fixes the issue 60% of the time "per Volvo". Volvo requires the dealership to try this first. If I continue to have problems in the future they will probably have to replace the IGM module. As a side note, in both instances the dealership was unable to offer me a loaner and both times they had my vehicle for 4 week days. The irony hit me as both times the car was being driven away on a flatbed my husband said to me, "That sure is a beautiful car." I thought to myself, "Yes, it is beautiful when it runs.". For $75,000+, there are other beautiful and more reliable cars.
Wife Still Loves the Car After 2 Years
David,09/13/2017
T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
Purchased the car new in July 2017 and have 38,000 on it now (March 2020). My wife is the primary driver. She said she'd buy another one, if we don't go electric for her next vehicle. The only issue we had was at around 30,000 the check engine light came on and long story short we needed to have the injectors replaced. Fortunately it was all covered under the warranty. We also had an issue with a plastic handle coming apart on two separate occasions on the floor panel covering over the spare tire well. Both times it was taken care of under warranty (the first time it was repaired and the second time it was replaced). The vehicle has been very reliable. We like the Volvo App. The remote start works very well, especially good for the upstate NY snowing winters. HVAC is good. Sound system is good. Leather seating looks brand new. Paint is likewise like-new. The combined MPG has increased slightly from just under 20MPG to 21MPG. On trips it does deliver between 27 and 28MPG. Plenty of flat cargo space - great for our tent camping trips. The 21 inch tires aren't inexpensive to replace, but their price has been coming down since more vehicles now have 21 inch wheels. The ride remains good. We've used it to tow U-Haul trailers and have had no issues with it. Good ground clearance and drives well through snow/ice, with dedicated snow tires. Over-the-air updates to the car have worked properly. No issue with any of the electronics so far. Headlights are very good (active). No issues with the auto-cruise control or the semi-autonomous driving. We really like the driver's seating position.
XC90 Beats the competitors
Paul,01/09/2018
T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
Continued review after 2 years of ownership: I am continuing to enjoy the XC90. It is a superb vehicle to travel in with the wife and dogs. Highway gas mileage runs between 25.4 and 27 depending on how fast I drive. The only time I have had it in the shop was for the 10,000 mile services. Disappointing were the Pirelli tires which only lasted 30,000. When I do trade I think I will move up to T8 so I can drive on battery in city fuel. I think the new generation XC90 is probably the best Volvo built. I would recommend it most certainly. I, like many other owners of Volvo's have owned other premium vehicles and most certainly cross shopped for the best value, durability and drive-ability before purchasing a Volvo. Having owned MB, Lexus and other vehicles I have always had a Volvo in the garage. This is my 13th and can honestly say that for all but 1 have earned my appreciation for durable vehicles. I have driven this XC90 for 6,000 miles both in good weather and bad and an equal amount of time in town driving and on the interstate. The following are my thoughts and pros and cons: PROS - 1) excellent drive-line (don't worry about this SUV only having a supercharged/turbocharged 4 cylinder motor. It is equal to or better than competitors 4 cylinder and some V6 motors ). Very strong engine with plenty of on ramp and passing power. Fairly quite even under hard acceleration. Shifts are smooth and it is hard to tell when the transmission is shifting. I found the car to be very well damped and smooth even though I have the optional 21 inch wheels. 2) MPG is as advertised so their were no surprises there. 3) ergonomics are in a class by themselves as Volvo has always been known for their comfortable seating and the XC 90 does not disappoint. Anyone owning German autos will know what I'm talking about because seats in MBs and BMWs are like sitting on concrete and become uncomfortable after a couple of hours. Audi seats are a little more forgiving but not by much. The closest comfortable seat to a Volvo is Lexus. All controls fall easily to hand in the XC90. Second row seating is comfortable with the seat backs ability to recline, plenty of knee room and the foot-wells are large enough for folks wearing bulky shoes or boots. Third row seating is easily accessed but not much room for adults. 4) Infotainment - I found the SENSUS system to be intuitive and easy to use. Take the time to spend a couple of hours learning the system and you won't be disappointed in what is offered in the way of information, audio, wi-fi, climate control (all three sections) navi, forward and backup camera's etc. 4) Lighting - I really enjoy the LED headlights (swiveling) and fog lights angles. The fog lights illuminate to each side of the vehicle extremely well. The interior lighting is fantastic and I like the ability to change the colors as well as the strength of the lights. Back up lighting is superb. 5) Maintenance - It is great to have service covered vs paying huge maintenance fees. I have had the car back to the service dept one time for a software upgrade but other than that the SUV has been bullet proof. No rattles, squeaks or groans in the cabin. No problems with SENSUS. I call the cabin the "cone of silence". CONS - 1) SENSUS - sometimes can be slow to process upon initial start up. It can take up to 10 seconds for the software to wake up and all applications to activate. I wish the backup camera was not part of the infotainment system. Volvo would be wise to separate the camera from the rest of SENSUS. A minor irritant, but one nevertheless. 2) We like that there is wi-fi connectivity but set up through AT&T was not an easy on-line process. I ended up spending an hour or more via phone with a AT&T representative to get connected. Not much more to report at this time. Sounds like I'm writing an ad for Volvo with so few CONs but truly for me this SUV is a delight to drive with no bad surprises. Most certainly the best built Volvo I have owned. PS: Friendship Volvo, Bristol, TN is one of the best Volvo dealers I have ever dealt with both stateside and while I lived in Germany. Matthew Ratcliffe, sales associate, is fantastic to work with and the service department is exceptional (they have serviced 4 of my other Volvos)
First time Volvo owner.
Dave,09/02/2017
T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
Full disclosure, I've only owned my 2018 XC90 Denim Blue Momentum for less than a week, so I can not speak to long term durability issues. So far so good, but fingers crossed. My initial reaction as a former diehard Grand Cherokee owner (5 in a row) is that a I am very happy with my purchase. The looks of the XC90 really caught my eye, but the interior quality sealed the deal for me. I had reservations about the 4 cylinder, but a test drive alleviated my concerns that it would b sufficient for th size. While it is by no means going to be mistaken for an 8 cylinder, I am impressed by the 316hp output especially at highway speeds and would describe the output as a solid v6 caliber. My Summer daily driver is a Z06 Corvette so, the road noise, and ride comfort are fine for my tastes. I sincerely wrestled with the idea of owning a Volvo, but the exterior looks and interior quality rival other luxury SUVs going for 10's of thousands more. I wanted a car with better fit and finish, more 2nd row legroom, roof rack and the third row was a bonus. I looked at the Cayenne and Q7. Performance wise, the XC90 is subpar, but for the money I could not beat everything this had to offer. The dash tech is fantastic and I'm just starting to get to know the lane assist, adaptive cruise, and pilot assist features, and they are impressive. While the 316hp output is impressive, the 4 cylinder is a bit "tinny" sounding...with an almost Diesel engine exhaust note. The base suspension is a tad rough, and the cockpit is not what I would call quiet. Road and engine noise does come through. Again, with all that I'm very pleased in large part to the deal I got. I had the benefit of getting $2500 Volvo "conquest" cash and $750 from Costco, on top of an insanely good trade in value on my Jeep (month end, slow night). I parted with a v8, adjustable ride height, quieter cockpit and I'd argue smoother ride, but gained increased driver / passenger space, better interior quality, stunning exterior, smooth tech interface, 4 years of VolvoOncall (Onstar like), increased safety features and amenities. I'm looking forward to a road trip to get to know it a little better. The only complaints I have trouble justifying at this price point is no cooled seats and no where to put your sunglasses...other than in the armrest. But far from deal breakers.
See all 44 reviews of the 2018 Volvo XC90
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed automatic
Gas
316 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2018 Volvo XC90 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the XC90 models:

Volvo On Call
Notifies emergency services in the case of an accident or stolen vehicle and allows for remote door locking and unlocking.
Surround-View Camera
Allows for a 360-degree (aka bird's-eye) view of the car, showing obstacles around the entire car, not just those behind it.
Lane Departure Intervention
Small steering inputs respond when the vehicle senses that it is drifting out of its lane without a turn signal.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Volvo XC90

Used 2018 Volvo XC90 Overview

The Used 2018 Volvo XC90 is offered in the following submodels: XC90 SUV, XC90 Hybrid. Available styles include T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), T8 Excellence Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Volvo XC90?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Volvo XC90 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum is priced between $38,980 and$42,925 with odometer readings between 16204 and42462 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription is priced between $35,996 and$47,407 with odometer readings between 22176 and68450 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum is priced between $36,156 and$38,980 with odometer readings between 25748 and37394 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volvo XC90 T6 R-Design is priced between $44,097 and$45,000 with odometer readings between 22202 and35703 miles.

Which used 2018 Volvo XC90s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Volvo XC90 for sale near. There are currently 34 used and CPO 2018 XC90s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $35,996 and mileage as low as 16204 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Volvo XC90.

