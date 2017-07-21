Continued review after 2 years of ownership: I am continuing to enjoy the XC90. It is a superb vehicle to travel in with the wife and dogs. Highway gas mileage runs between 25.4 and 27 depending on how fast I drive. The only time I have had it in the shop was for the 10,000 mile services. Disappointing were the Pirelli tires which only lasted 30,000. When I do trade I think I will move up to T8 so I can drive on battery in city fuel. I think the new generation XC90 is probably the best Volvo built. I would recommend it most certainly. I, like many other owners of Volvo's have owned other premium vehicles and most certainly cross shopped for the best value, durability and drive-ability before purchasing a Volvo. Having owned MB, Lexus and other vehicles I have always had a Volvo in the garage. This is my 13th and can honestly say that for all but 1 have earned my appreciation for durable vehicles. I have driven this XC90 for 6,000 miles both in good weather and bad and an equal amount of time in town driving and on the interstate. The following are my thoughts and pros and cons: PROS - 1) excellent drive-line (don't worry about this SUV only having a supercharged/turbocharged 4 cylinder motor. It is equal to or better than competitors 4 cylinder and some V6 motors ). Very strong engine with plenty of on ramp and passing power. Fairly quite even under hard acceleration. Shifts are smooth and it is hard to tell when the transmission is shifting. I found the car to be very well damped and smooth even though I have the optional 21 inch wheels. 2) MPG is as advertised so their were no surprises there. 3) ergonomics are in a class by themselves as Volvo has always been known for their comfortable seating and the XC 90 does not disappoint. Anyone owning German autos will know what I'm talking about because seats in MBs and BMWs are like sitting on concrete and become uncomfortable after a couple of hours. Audi seats are a little more forgiving but not by much. The closest comfortable seat to a Volvo is Lexus. All controls fall easily to hand in the XC90. Second row seating is comfortable with the seat backs ability to recline, plenty of knee room and the foot-wells are large enough for folks wearing bulky shoes or boots. Third row seating is easily accessed but not much room for adults. 4) Infotainment - I found the SENSUS system to be intuitive and easy to use. Take the time to spend a couple of hours learning the system and you won't be disappointed in what is offered in the way of information, audio, wi-fi, climate control (all three sections) navi, forward and backup camera's etc. 4) Lighting - I really enjoy the LED headlights (swiveling) and fog lights angles. The fog lights illuminate to each side of the vehicle extremely well. The interior lighting is fantastic and I like the ability to change the colors as well as the strength of the lights. Back up lighting is superb. 5) Maintenance - It is great to have service covered vs paying huge maintenance fees. I have had the car back to the service dept one time for a software upgrade but other than that the SUV has been bullet proof. No rattles, squeaks or groans in the cabin. No problems with SENSUS. I call the cabin the "cone of silence". CONS - 1) SENSUS - sometimes can be slow to process upon initial start up. It can take up to 10 seconds for the software to wake up and all applications to activate. I wish the backup camera was not part of the infotainment system. Volvo would be wise to separate the camera from the rest of SENSUS. A minor irritant, but one nevertheless. 2) We like that there is wi-fi connectivity but set up through AT&T was not an easy on-line process. I ended up spending an hour or more via phone with a AT&T representative to get connected. Not much more to report at this time. Sounds like I'm writing an ad for Volvo with so few CONs but truly for me this SUV is a delight to drive with no bad surprises. Most certainly the best built Volvo I have owned. PS: Friendship Volvo, Bristol, TN is one of the best Volvo dealers I have ever dealt with both stateside and while I lived in Germany. Matthew Ratcliffe, sales associate, is fantastic to work with and the service department is exceptional (they have serviced 4 of my other Volvos)

