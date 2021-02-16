  1. Home
2022 Volvo XC90

Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $50,500 (estimated)
  • Projected to be part of the second XC90 generation introduced for 2016
  • Or it might launch the third XC90 generation
2022 Volvo XC90 Review
by the Edmunds Experts
02/16/2021
What is the XC90?

The XC90 is the largest, most expensive and most capable vehicle in Volvo's lineup. We looked at this three-row SUV in a new light after substantial improvements for the 2020 model year. The plug-in hybrid version, in particular, changed from a hard pass to must-have, seemingly overnight. With top-notch interior materials, a pleasant ride and intriguing selection of powertrains, the Volvo XC90 should make the to-consider list of anyone looking at a midsize three-row luxury SUV.

However, we don't know if the specific strengths and weaknesses of the current XC90 will continue to the 2022 model. The rumor mill points to a next-generation XC90 debuting in the near future, and it's possible that Volvo could pull the wraps off its newest luxury crossover sometime this year. We don't know if the new XC90 will carry a 2022 badge or if it's still a ways off.

Tech-savvy buyers may want to wait until we have a clearer picture of the 2022 Volvo XC90 since the next-generation model is rumored to sport advanced hardware that enables full self-driving capability. Still, if you're in the market for a new car now, the 2021 Volvo XC90 is an excellent choice in the class.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Volvo XC90 belongs on the short list of anyone looking for a three-row luxury SUV. But a next-generation XC90 is looming on the horizon and might debut for 2022. Shoppers who want the latest and greatest tech might want to wait until we have a clearer picture of what's in store for the 2022 model year vehicle.

