What is the XC90?

The XC90 is the largest, most expensive and most capable vehicle in Volvo's lineup. We looked at this three-row SUV in a new light after substantial improvements for the 2020 model year. The plug-in hybrid version, in particular, changed from a hard pass to must-have, seemingly overnight. With top-notch interior materials, a pleasant ride and intriguing selection of powertrains, the Volvo XC90 should make the to-consider list of anyone looking at a midsize three-row luxury SUV.

However, we don't know if the specific strengths and weaknesses of the current XC90 will continue to the 2022 model. The rumor mill points to a next-generation XC90 debuting in the near future, and it's possible that Volvo could pull the wraps off its newest luxury crossover sometime this year. We don't know if the new XC90 will carry a 2022 badge or if it's still a ways off.

Tech-savvy buyers may want to wait until we have a clearer picture of the 2022 Volvo XC90 since the next-generation model is rumored to sport advanced hardware that enables full self-driving capability. Still, if you're in the market for a new car now, the 2021 Volvo XC90 is an excellent choice in the class.