Used 2014 Volvo XC90 for Sale Near Me
- 125,140 miles
$11,500$1,956 Below Market
TruWorth Auto - Kokomo - Kokomo / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC90 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CZ3E1686578
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,325 miles
$9,895
Road Runner Auto Sales - Taylor / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC90 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CY7E1687630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,834 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,495$1,515 Below Market
North Point Volvo Cars - Alpharetta / Georgia
Wont last long. Clean and well maintained this highly sought after model features the Climate Package heated front seats, Power Moon roof, Blue Tooth and Sirius Radio. At less that $14000 you cant beat it. At North Point Volvo we provide everything automotive, with great prices and award winning customer service. Please see our customer testimonials under the About Us section of our website. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC90 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CY6E1682905
Stock: 910680A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,250 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,700$1,192 Below Market
Audi Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
Crystal White Pearl 2014 Volvo XC90 3.2Recent Arrival! Odometer is 12077 miles below market average! Soft Beige w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Climate Package, Heated Front Seats, Interior Air Quality System (IAQS), MP3 decoder, Power moonroof, Rear Parking Sensors.Awards:* 2014 IIHS Top Safety PickOur inventory sells quickly. Please call to confirm availability and schedule your appointment today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC90 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CY0E1682897
Stock: A191439A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 66,443 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,990$343 Below Market
JTL Auto Sales - Selden / New York
You'll enjoy the open roads and city streets in this 2014 Volvo XC90. This XC90 has traveled 66443 miles, and is ready for you to drive it for many more. You'll appreciate the high efficiency at a low price as well as the: all wheel drive,blue tooth,heated seats,leather seats,moon roof,mp3 audio input,power locks,power seats,power windows and roof rack With more vehicles and deals than you know what to do with, you’ll love the options we have for you. Stop by the showroom for a test drive; your dream car is waiting!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC90 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CZ7E1694389
Stock: 694389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 52,303 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$16,995$985 Below Market
Grace Quality Used Cars - Morrisville / Pennsylvania
LOADED WITH OPTIONS !!! // Backup Camera // Sunroof // Park Assist // Heated Leather Seats // Dual Zone Climate Control // Bluetooth // Homelink // Power Seats Clean CarFax No accident Vehicle.All of our vehicles go through a rigorous multi point inspection prior to sale. 100% GRACE CERTIFIED. Comes with a 1 Year PA Inspection. This XC90 is in very nice condition. The paint and body look great with little to no signs of wear and tear.Interior is extra clean and taken care of really well. No rips or tears no odors no holes.Mechanically this car is 100% 3.2L L6 Engine that runs perfectly and has no issues with speed or power.The transmission is super smooth through every gear.COMPETITIVE FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR AS LOW AS $495 DOWN TO WELL QUALIFIED BUYERS !!!GUARANTEED APPROVAL !!! REGARDLESS OF CREDIT HISTORY !!!JUST FILL OUT OUR CREDIT APP TO DRIVE AWAY IN THIS BEAUTIFUL CAR TODAY !!!For more pictures please visit our website at graceQUC.com. All of our vehicles come standard with a 3 month powertrain warranty and we have extended warranty options available. All vehicles come with 2 years PA safety and emissions inspection 3 free oil changes and FREE GAP INSURANCE when financed through us. Rates as low as 2.9% APR on select models actual interest rates may vary based upon final lender approval. Internet prices may be subject to change. All Prices reflect $2000.00 cash down or trade-in equity applied to the sale price. We are not responsible for MISPRINTS ERRORS or omissions contained on these pages. We make every effort to ensure the accuracy of this data. Please verify any information in question sales specialist. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as government fees and taxes title and registration fees dealer document preparation fees and processing fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC90 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CZXE1692524
Stock: 134-2524
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,782 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,750$496 Below Market
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2014 Volvo XC90 4dr ****sunroof*** features a 3.2L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Electric Silver Metallic with a Off-Black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Volvo is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts Android Auto, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC90 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CZ6E1687773
Stock: 19756
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-25-2019
- 84,975 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995$726 Below Market
Weston Volvo Cars - Davie / Florida
WE ARE OPEN! HOME DELIVERY SERVICE - ANYWHERE, ANY TIME!Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 8403 miles below market average!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2014 Volvo XC90 3.2 RedAwards: * 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC90 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CY8E1685837
Stock: 17105T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 57,356 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,987$839 Below Market
Honda Carland - Roswell / Georgia
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Electric Silver Metallic 2014 Volvo XC90 3.2 FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 3.2L I6 240 hp BLUETOOTH MP3, SUNROOF MOONROOF, SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO, CD PLAYER, CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY, ONE OWNER, LOW MILEAGE, 3rd row seats: bucket, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: HD AM/FM w/Single Disc CD Player, Rear fog lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 46117 miles below market average! Awards: * 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick Our vehicles are value priced and move quickly. Be sure to call us to confirm availability and to schedule a hassle free test drive! We are located at: 11085 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, GA 30076. *Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user 'as is' without warranty of any kind, either express or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees, Warranty Rights Act fee and destination charges, vehicle price may not include Dealer installed equipment, and Reconditioning/Repair Charges. **Exclusive Limited Lifetime Non-Manufacturer's Powertrain Warranty available on New and Certified Pre-Owned Honda vehicles. See dealer for full details. Non-Transferable. Covered anywhere in the Continental United States. Reviews: * Upscale and stylish interior supportive front seats. Source: Edmunds * The 2014 Volvo XC90 is an innovative seven seat SUV that seamlessly blends luxury, capability, and comfort together, and gives it to you with an amazing driving experience. Offered in two models, the 3.2 and the 3.2 R-Design, each is available as a Front-wheel Drive or an All-Wheel Drive Version. All models share a 3.2-Liter, in-line 6-Cylinder engine with 240 Horsepower. With refined exterior sculpting that is highly aerodynamic, on the inside the driver will enjoy plush seating and fantastic visibility of what is around you. The interior of the XC90 features intuitive controls, and premium materials like leather upholstery and wood inlays. It comes with a generous appointment of standard features including: leather seating surfaces, dual-zone automatic climate control with a third-row control panel, and an 8 speaker sound system with auxiliary and USB inputs for compatible mobile devices. In addition, you get Bluetooth hands-free phone capability, power moonroof, rear sonar proximity sensors for parking assistance, and more. Step up to the available R-Design trim and you get the added luxury of sport font seats, a special grille, and a Nivomat self-leveling rear suspension. In addition you get a special sport-tuned chassis and sport-calibrated steering for better road feedback and improved agility. Plus, new for 2014, the R-Design now also comes with a folding front-passenger seat, grocery bag holder, garage door opener, and a digital compass. Loading is easy with a dual-split tailgate and third row seats disappear into the load floor and remaining passenger seats fold flat. Safety equipment includes Anti-lock brakes with Emergency Brake Assistance, Roll Stability Control, and more. In addition, the optional Blind Spot Information System is available. Drive the 2014 Volvo XC90 today! Source: The Manufacturer Summary * If safety trumps fancy features and raw power, th
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC90 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CY1E1685811
Stock: E1685811
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 79,714 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,500$326 Below Market
Moore Cadillac of Dulles - Chantilly / Virginia
2014 Savile Gray Metallic Volvo XC90 3.2 Premium Plus AWD, Moonroof, 1-Owner, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Reverse Park Sensors, Blindspot Monitor *** HEATED SEATS, *** SUNROOF / MOONROOF, *** AWD / ALL WHEEL DRIVE, *** ONE OWNER!, *** LEATHER SEATS, 18' x 7.5' THALIA Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: HD AM/FM w/Single Disc CD Player, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. Awards: * 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick Purchase with Confidence, The Moore Cadillac 5 / 30 Guarantee. If you don't like the vehicle for any reason simply return it within 5 days of purchase for a full refund. Still not certain? Within 30 days we'll credit the purchase price against any in stock vehicle. See guarantee guidelines for details and disclaimer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC90 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CZ0E1691396
Stock: 165103A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 100,688 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,571
BMW Of Devon - Devon / Pennsylvania
AWD.BMW of Devon a Sloane Dealership, serving the communities of West Chester, Downingtown, Phoenixville, Fort Washington, Ambler, Plymouth Meeting, Bucks county Ardmore, Bala Cynwyd, Narberth, Wayne, Radnor, Wynnewood, Atlantic City, Washington DC.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC90 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CZ3E1689593
Stock: 2006971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 86,320 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,300
Tom Wood Subaru - Indianapolis / Indiana
This 2014 Volvo XC90 is equipped with **All Wheel Drive** **Exterior Parking Camera Rear** **Rear Parking Sensors** **Leather** **Heated Front Seats** **Memory seat** **Bluetooth** **CD player** **Front dual zone A/C** **Rear air conditioning** **Power moonroof** **Remote keyless entry** **2 Sets of keys** and more!!!! Awards: * 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick Tom Wood Subaru Promise: OUR ENTIRE TEAM IS COMMITTED TO HELPING YOU BUY A CAR THE WAY WE WOULD WANT TO BUY A CAR! At our dealership we believe in 'MARKET VALUE PRICING.' We use real time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide 'ALL BUYERS' our 'BEST PRICE' possible. We do not mark them up to mark them down! The car you want the way you want! Proudly selling and servicing all makes of used cars, used trucks and used suv's like Ford, Chevy, Buick, Cadillac, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, BMW, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, VW, Subaru, Lexus, Volvo, Mitsubishi, Hyundai, Kia, Mini, Porsche, Range Rover and Jaguar in : Indianapolis, Carmel, Noblesville, Westfield, Fishers, Anderson, Lawrence, Broad Ripple, Avon, Plainfield, Crawfordsville, Mooresville, Camby, Brownsburg, Martinsville, Center Grove, Greenwood, Greenfield, Southport, Beech Grove, Bloomington, Richmond, New Castle, Lawrence, Evansville, Merrilville, Ft Wayne.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC90 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CZ4E1694317
Stock: P2733A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 57,063 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,488
Marin Mazda - San Rafael / California
BLIS! CLIMATE PACKAGE! NAVIGATION! BACKUP CAMERA! ROOF RAILS! This 2014 Volvo XC90 R-Design Platinum Sport Utility comes equipped with Bluetooth Wireless.. Traction Control.. Parking Sensors.. Dynamic Stability Control.. ABS (4-Wheel).. Dual Air Bags..Anti-Theft System.. Side Air Bags.. Keyless Entry.. F&R Head Curtain Air Bags. Air Conditioning... Heated Seats..SiriusXM Satellite..Air Conditioning, Rear... Dual Power Seats.. Power Windows.. Leather.. Power Door Locks. Moon Roof... Cruise Control.. Privacy Glass.. Power Steering... Daytime Running Lights... Tilt & Telescoping Wheel... Bi-HID Headlamps.. AM/FM Stereo.. CD/MP3 (Multi Disc).. Premium Sound.... And Premium Wheels!GET PRE-QUALIFIED Fast - Free - EZ* Free Credit Score via MAZDA CREDIT EXPRESS* No SSN Required* Get Rates, Terms & Payments* Does Not Affect Current CreditCars You Can Depend On - From People You Can Trust .... MARIN MAZDA.Every vehicle is subject to our extensive pre-sale inspection and service.** This Car is Priced to sell quickly** Payments as low as $275.38/month with ZERO down for 84 months on approved credit**APR 3.19% on Approved Credit, Not All Applicants Will Qualify** Make a REASONABLE offer - We Want and Will Work with You** We Finance Most Types of Credit and will help you get the Best Available Rates** We Take Any and All Trades** Stop Clicking - CALL Tommy Billor Mike @ 415.454.7000 x-3 for THE NO HASSLE Car Buying Experience ** Or TEXT us at 415.965.7599 for a quick response** NON-Smoker** CLEAN TITLE Guaranteed** FREE CARFAX AVAILABLE** Qualifies for EXTENDED WARRANTY** BAD CREDIT! NO CREDIT! BANKRUPTCY = WE CAN HELP!!Challenged Credit Assistance Is Our Specialty~~~~~ FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED FOR OVER 33 YEARS ~~~~~MARIN MAZDA - Right Off the 101 In San RafaelGreat People -- Great Service415.454.7000New MAZDA Showroom - 807 Francisco Blvd EASTPre-Owned Center - 10 Bellam Blvd. in San Rafael, CADISCLAIMERS: All offers on approved credit, not all applicants will qualify, contact us fro full details.All prices are plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge and any emissions testing charge.All Inventory listed is subject to prior sale. While every effort has been made to ensure accurate data, the vehicle listings within this web site may not reflect all vehicle items. Web site pricing does not include any options that have been installed at the dealership. Vehicles shown may be in transit or currently in production. Some vehicle images shown are stock photos and may not reflect exact specification.Please contact us regarding actual vehicle features, options & pricing.Not responsible for pricing or typographical errors.Please Email us for more info: mike@marinmazda.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CFXE1691248
Stock: 13612M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2018
- 90,600 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,882
Rick Hendrick Chevrolet - Norfolk / Virginia
Hendrick Affordable, Extra Clean. Caspian Blue Metallic exterior and Off-Black interior, XC90 trim. REDUCED FROM $14,986! Leather, Moonroof, Third Row Seat, Rear Air, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Serviced here, "Up front, the driver and passenger accommodations are roomy and comfortable." -Edmunds.com.EXCELLENT VALUEReduced from $14,986.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. Volvo XC90 with Caspian Blue Metallic exterior and Off-Black interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 240 HP at 6200 RPM*.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyEXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com explains "Up front, the driver and passenger accommodations are roomy and comfortable.".EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYElectronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring SystemWHO WE ARERick Hendrick Chevrolet Norfolk is committed in providing our customers with impeccable customer service and the best warranty in the business.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC90 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CZ6E1683240
Stock: 200773A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 79,465 miles
$17,980
First National Auto - Seattle / Washington
Trustworthy and worry-free, this Used 2014 Volvo XC90 3.2 lets you cart everyone and everything you need in one vehicle. This Volvo XC90 has the following options: Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" THALIA Alloy, Variable intermittent wipers, Valet Function, Trip computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Geartronic Automatic -inc: Adaptive Shift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Geartronic Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/60/R18 AS -inc: Continental, Michelin, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. Transport everyone in comfort and style in this sturdy and worry-free Volvo XC90. Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty and get a hassle-free deal today at First National Fleet and Lease, 12800 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC90 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CY1E1683623
Stock: 19158
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 142,300 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC90 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CZ4E1690591
Stock: 690591A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,812 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,650
Beverly Hills Auto Group - Elmont / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC90 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CZ9E1685340
Stock: 5505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,277 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995
Virginia Auto Trader Co - Arlington / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC90 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CZ8E1685006
Certified Pre-Owned: No
