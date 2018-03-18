Used 2014 Volvo XC90 for Sale Near Me

Honda Carland - Roswell / Georgia

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Electric Silver Metallic 2014 Volvo XC90 3.2 FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 3.2L I6 240 hp BLUETOOTH MP3, SUNROOF MOONROOF, SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO, CD PLAYER, CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY, ONE OWNER, LOW MILEAGE, 3rd row seats: bucket, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: HD AM/FM w/Single Disc CD Player, Rear fog lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 46117 miles below market average! Awards: * 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick Reviews: * Upscale and stylish interior supportive front seats. Source: Edmunds * The 2014 Volvo XC90 is an innovative seven seat SUV that seamlessly blends luxury, capability, and comfort together, and gives it to you with an amazing driving experience. Offered in two models, the 3.2 and the 3.2 R-Design, each is available as a Front-wheel Drive or an All-Wheel Drive Version. All models share a 3.2-Liter, in-line 6-Cylinder engine with 240 Horsepower. With refined exterior sculpting that is highly aerodynamic, on the inside the driver will enjoy plush seating and fantastic visibility of what is around you. The interior of the XC90 features intuitive controls, and premium materials like leather upholstery and wood inlays. It comes with a generous appointment of standard features including: leather seating surfaces, dual-zone automatic climate control with a third-row control panel, and an 8 speaker sound system with auxiliary and USB inputs for compatible mobile devices. In addition, you get Bluetooth hands-free phone capability, power moonroof, rear sonar proximity sensors for parking assistance, and more. Step up to the available R-Design trim and you get the added luxury of sport font seats, a special grille, and a Nivomat self-leveling rear suspension. In addition you get a special sport-tuned chassis and sport-calibrated steering for better road feedback and improved agility. Plus, new for 2014, the R-Design now also comes with a folding front-passenger seat, grocery bag holder, garage door opener, and a digital compass. Loading is easy with a dual-split tailgate and third row seats disappear into the load floor and remaining passenger seats fold flat. Safety equipment includes Anti-lock brakes with Emergency Brake Assistance, Roll Stability Control, and more. In addition, the optional Blind Spot Information System is available. Drive the 2014 Volvo XC90 today! Source: The Manufacturer Summary * If safety trumps fancy features and raw power, th

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC90 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV4952CY1E1685811

Stock: E1685811

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020