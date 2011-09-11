Used 2003 Volvo XC90 for Sale Near Me

  • 2003 Volvo XC90 2.5T in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Volvo XC90 2.5T

    178,753 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,988

    Details
  • 2003 Volvo XC90 T6 in Light Green
    used

    2003 Volvo XC90 T6

    110,824 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2004 Volvo XC90 T6 in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Volvo XC90 T6

    132,208 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,997

    $503 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Volvo XC90 T6
    used

    2004 Volvo XC90 T6

    157,583 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2004 Volvo XC90 2.5T
    used

    2004 Volvo XC90 2.5T

    177,780 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,295

    Details
  • 2004 Volvo XC90 T6 in Black
    used

    2004 Volvo XC90 T6

    98,546 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,777

    Details
  • 2004 Volvo XC90 2.5T in White
    used

    2004 Volvo XC90 2.5T

    178,143 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2004 Volvo XC90 2.5T
    used

    2004 Volvo XC90 2.5T

    163,000 miles

    $5,499

    Details
  • 2004 Volvo XC90 T6 in Silver
    used

    2004 Volvo XC90 T6

    143,679 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,988

    Details
  • 2004 Volvo XC90 T6 in Light Green
    used

    2004 Volvo XC90 T6

    74,192 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2004 Volvo XC90 2.5T in Silver
    used

    2004 Volvo XC90 2.5T

    142,598 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo XC90 V8 in Red
    used

    2005 Volvo XC90 V8

    149,060 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,326

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo XC90 2.5T in Silver
    used

    2005 Volvo XC90 2.5T

    206,896 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,490

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo XC90 2.5T in Silver
    used

    2005 Volvo XC90 2.5T

    190,210 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,950

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo XC90 2.5T in Silver
    used

    2005 Volvo XC90 2.5T

    130,030 miles

    $6,160

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo XC90 2.5T in Red
    used

    2006 Volvo XC90 2.5T

    147,472 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $5,997

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo XC90 2.5T in Silver
    used

    2006 Volvo XC90 2.5T

    83,218 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,975

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo XC90 2.5T in White
    used

    2006 Volvo XC90 2.5T

    97,211 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,999

    Details

Very happy @ 200,000
in_a_hurry,11/09/2011
I've read the recent reviews and it appears most folks are pretty miffed with their XC-90's. I couldn't be happier with mine. A couple car pool trips shy of 200,000 miles (I bought it new) and no major issues - never a tranny, motor, A/C or electrical problem. I get about 45,000 miles on tires - not great but a willing compromise knowing I'm driving a stout porker that's as safe as anything on the road. I have an honest, reliable mechanic who has taken care of a couple cars for me - a bonus. Other than scheduled maintenance items, there hasn't been much to repair on the car that would not be expected, given the mileage. Ball joints and motor mounts are the only things that come to mind
