Used 2014 INFINITI QX60 for Sale Near Me

2,816 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
QX60 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,816 listings
  • 2014 INFINITI QX60 in Black
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX60

    79,112 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,398

    $3,928 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX60 in Dark Red
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX60

    53,998 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,500

    $4,236 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX60 in Gray
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX60

    93,086 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,990

    $3,004 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX60 in Dark Red
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX60

    96,711 miles

    $15,988

    $3,158 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX60 in Black
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX60

    135,176 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,995

    $1,927 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX60 in Black
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX60

    70,852 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX60 in Gray
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX60

    70,759 miles

    $17,776

    $2,290 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX60 Hybrid in Black
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX60 Hybrid

    110,246 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,995

    $1,865 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX60 in Silver
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX60

    103,825 miles

    $13,990

    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX60 in Black
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX60

    120,298 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,950

    $2,066 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX60 in Yellow
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX60

    91,551 miles

    $14,950

    $2,245 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX60 Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX60 Hybrid

    80,642 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,500

    $2,089 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX60 in Gray
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX60

    108,168 miles

    $14,991

    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX60 in Black
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX60

    71,032 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,998

    $1,855 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX60 in Yellow
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX60

    97,148 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX60 in Gray
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX60

    85,231 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,990

    $2,089 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX60 Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX60 Hybrid

    97,741 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,591

    $1,306 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX60 in Yellow
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX60

    79,581 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,621

    $1,772 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI QX60 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,816 listings
  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI QX60
  4. Used 2014 INFINITI QX60

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI QX60

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI QX60
Overall Consumer Rating
3.169 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 69 reviews
  • 5
    (26%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (14%)
  • 2
    (12%)
  • 1
    (28%)
Dangerous Vehicle!!!
Susan Hubbard,09/13/2015
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Purchased my QX 60 in June 2014. By the end of July, with approximately 4,000 miles on the car, I had MAJOR transmission problems. The car would jerk and jut, accelerating and decelerating very hard and on its own without my foot on the gas! From that day on until 3 weeks ago I had my car in and out of service every couple of months because of transmission problems they could not diagnose (it has a horrible shutter that jerks the car around). FINALLY, they put an update on my car 13 months after I purchased it and of course it told them to replace the transmission. This is a known problem that service writers, techs and many customers have experienced. I had my new transmission in 2 weeks and it did the same thing!!!! Three weeks after my transmission was replaced they had to put in another. In addition to a horribly built transmission the adaptive cruise control, which maintains a specific distance from the car in front of it while using cruise control is seriously dangerous and life threatening. When a large vehicle, like a semi-truck, passes on the right the vehicle will brake very hard trying to bring it to a stop. When you are driving 80 MPH on the interstate you put your life in your hands because any vehicles following behind have no idea you will brake that suddenly for no reason. Again, this is a known issue with service writers and techs. It can be terrifying to experience. I am in the process of working with the state to have Infiniti purchase my car back due to the lemon laws. Wish me luck!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
INFINITI
QX60
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related INFINITI QX60 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings