Used 2018 Volvo XC90 for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum
    used

    2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum

    38,574 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $30,000

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum

    44,947 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $34,985

    $6,651 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo XC90 T6 R-Design in Red
    used

    2018 Volvo XC90 T6 R-Design

    23,741 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $40,488

    $4,681 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum in Dark Brown
    certified

    2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum

    26,758 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $36,890

    $7,633 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum

    18,781 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $40,950

    $5,824 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum

    26,300 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $34,714

    $5,270 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum in Gray
    certified

    2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum

    42,377 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $37,975

    $5,342 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum in Gray
    certified

    2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum

    15,090 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $39,900

    $4,480 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum

    27,760 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $36,989

    $3,743 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum in White
    used

    2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum

    27,268 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $36,999

    $2,836 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum in Silver
    certified

    2018 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum

    25,748 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $38,980

    $3,415 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum in White
    used

    2018 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum

    17,282 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $37,998

    $3,257 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum

    15,578 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $36,491

    $3,320 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum

    36,883 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $36,950

    $3,448 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum in Silver
    used

    2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum

    19,707 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $39,142

    $3,675 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription in Gray
    used

    2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription

    21,718 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $44,995

    $3,688 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum in Black
    certified

    2018 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum

    16,844 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $39,400

    $3,483 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum in Silver
    certified

    2018 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum

    28,047 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $35,000

    $2,938 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo XC90

Read recent reviews for the Volvo XC90
Overall Consumer Rating
3.544 Reviews
44 Reviews
  • 5
    (39%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (16%)
  • 2
    (23%)
  • 1
    (9%)
Not reliable for the price tag
HLynn,06/08/2018
T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
I purchased the 2018 XC90 T8 Inscription in August 2017 with most of the bells and whistles minus the upgraded sound system. I chose the hybrid mainly because of the added acceleration and the ride of the car with the air suspension package. I get on average 27mpg but have gotten as high as 40mpg in town. It would probably average in the 30mpg range if I remembered to plug it in every night. We don't travel in this vehicle and I normally put less than 10,000 miles a year on my cars. I have been pleased with the interior. It is luxurious and I find the seats to be very comfortable. I like the simple and elegant design without all of the buttons and dials. My biggest disappointment with this vehicle has been the reliability. My first incident occurred within a few months of purchase. I got a Reduced Engine Power light as I was backing out of the garage to take my son to the Dr. which was less than a mile from my house. As I did not need to accelerate over 35mph I decided to risk driving it which was, admittedly, a mistake. As I was pulling out to cross 2 lanes of traffic the car just stopped and went into what is known as "limp mode". Google this and read what other people have experienced. It is very distressing to me that a car can just lose power and stop while you are driving because of what I was later told was a software issue. I had to have it towed on a flatbed and the dealer kept it for about 4 days. They updated the software and told me the issue should be resolved. My next issue occurred last Friday. I was out to dinner and when I got in the car to drive home I got a light that said Hybrid System Failure-Service Required with an engine light on. My husband chose to drive the car home but, once again, I had to have it towed to the dealership on a flatbed the next morning. The car has just under 7,000 miles. It was in the shop M-Th. The dealership again reloaded some software which fixes the issue 60% of the time "per Volvo". Volvo requires the dealership to try this first. If I continue to have problems in the future they will probably have to replace the IGM module. As a side note, in both instances the dealership was unable to offer me a loaner and both times they had my vehicle for 4 week days. The irony hit me as both times the car was being driven away on a flatbed my husband said to me, "That sure is a beautiful car." I thought to myself, "Yes, it is beautiful when it runs.". For $75,000+, there are other beautiful and more reliable cars.
Report abuse
