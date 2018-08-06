Used 2018 Volvo XC90 for Sale Near Me

I purchased the 2018 XC90 T8 Inscription in August 2017 with most of the bells and whistles minus the upgraded sound system. I chose the hybrid mainly because of the added acceleration and the ride of the car with the air suspension package. I get on average 27mpg but have gotten as high as 40mpg in town. It would probably average in the 30mpg range if I remembered to plug it in every night. We don't travel in this vehicle and I normally put less than 10,000 miles a year on my cars. I have been pleased with the interior. It is luxurious and I find the seats to be very comfortable. I like the simple and elegant design without all of the buttons and dials. My biggest disappointment with this vehicle has been the reliability. My first incident occurred within a few months of purchase. I got a Reduced Engine Power light as I was backing out of the garage to take my son to the Dr. which was less than a mile from my house. As I did not need to accelerate over 35mph I decided to risk driving it which was, admittedly, a mistake. As I was pulling out to cross 2 lanes of traffic the car just stopped and went into what is known as "limp mode". Google this and read what other people have experienced. It is very distressing to me that a car can just lose power and stop while you are driving because of what I was later told was a software issue. I had to have it towed on a flatbed and the dealer kept it for about 4 days. They updated the software and told me the issue should be resolved. My next issue occurred last Friday. I was out to dinner and when I got in the car to drive home I got a light that said Hybrid System Failure-Service Required with an engine light on. My husband chose to drive the car home but, once again, I had to have it towed to the dealership on a flatbed the next morning. The car has just under 7,000 miles. It was in the shop M-Th. The dealership again reloaded some software which fixes the issue 60% of the time "per Volvo". Volvo requires the dealership to try this first. If I continue to have problems in the future they will probably have to replace the IGM module. As a side note, in both instances the dealership was unable to offer me a loaner and both times they had my vehicle for 4 week days. The irony hit me as both times the car was being driven away on a flatbed my husband said to me, "That sure is a beautiful car." I thought to myself, "Yes, it is beautiful when it runs.". For $75,000+, there are other beautiful and more reliable cars.

