2019 Volvo XC90
What’s new
- Base AWD models get heated seats and four-zone climate control
- R-Design and Inscription models get new Harman Kardon stereo
- Convenience and Momentum Plus packages eliminated from lineup
- Advanced and Multimedia packages added to options
- Part of the second XC90 generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Elegant interior and exterior styling
- Precise handling that inspires confidence
- Spacious second- and third-row seating for a midsize SUV
- Many standard safety technology features
- Available as a plug-in hybrid
- Overly busy ride quality for a vehicle in its class
- Comes up short in performance and real-world fuel economy
- Some touchscreen controls can be hard to use
Which XC90 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.3 / 10
The 2019 Volvo XC90 is a three-row luxury with broad appeal. At base trim levels, it's full of high-tech safety features and luxurious cabin materials, and it even starts at a reasonable price. But spec one out to the top of the trim-level ladder, and you've got an SUV with a refrigerator in the back seat, crystal glasses and a six-figure price tag.
No matter the trim level, we generally like the XC90. Standard equipment includes items such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and a 9-inch central touchscreen with navigation. You also get classy styling and a well-built interior with lots of room for the family.
Unfortunately, there are some drawbacks. The XC90 has a pretty stiff ride, especially with the larger 20-inch wheels, and the available powertrains can feel overworked. Sticking with the smaller 19-inch wheels helps improve ride quality, but it's worth noting that most vehicles in this class are better at absorbing bumps along the road. As for the engines, no matter what trim level you go with, you get a four-cylinder engine that's turbocharged, or turbocharged and supercharged, or turbocharged and supercharged and paired with a battery and an electric motor. This means the large XC90, while adequate around town, can run out of steam on hilly freeway sections.
Despite these flaws, there remains much to enjoy about the 2019 Volvo XC90. It's attractive both inside and out, well-equipped, and certainly worth a test drive.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Volvo XC90 as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize SUVs for this year.
2019 Volvo XC90 models
The 2019 Volvo XC90 is a luxury SUV with three seating configurations and four trim levels: Momentum, R-Design, Inscription and Excellence. Three engine choices of increasing power are offered for most trim levels, named T5, T6 and T8 eAWD Plug-in Hybrid. The T5 is available in either a front- or all-wheel drive configuration, while the other drivetrains come with all-wheel drive.
For standard equipment, the base Momentum comes with 18-inch wheels, LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a power tailgate, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, premium vinyl upholstery, four-zone automatic climate control, heated washer nozzles, eight-way power front seats with power lumbar adjustment, driver-seat memory settings, 40/20/40-split second-row seats (with individual slide and recline functions), a 50/50-split third-row seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Technology features include Pilot Assist partially autonomous (Level 2) driving with adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, an oncoming-traffic lane mitigation system, a 9-inch central touchscreen, a navigation system, voice controls, Bluetooth, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite radio and two USB ports.
The T5 uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (250 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque) and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Either front- or all-wheel drive is available, and opting for the latter adds heated front seats.
The T6 upgrades to a supercharged and turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (316 horsepower, 295 lb-ft of torque) and all-wheel drive. This powertrain adds to the Momentum trim level 19-inch wheels, dual tailpipes, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and leather upholstery.
The T8 eAWD Plug-in Hybrid uses the same engine as the T6 but adds an 87-horsepower electric motor and battery. Total output is 400 horsepower and 472 lb-ft of torque. A 240-volt Level 2 charger can fill the battery in about two-and-a-half hours, and the EPA rates the pure-electric range at 17 miles. The T8 comes with a tire repair kit in lieu of a temporary spare and tools.
The R-Design trim level is largely a sporty appearance package, adding 20-inch wheels and different exterior and interior design elements. It also offers a sport steering wheel with shift paddles, upgraded sport seats (with power thigh support), premium leather upholstery, a Harman Kardon premium sound system, rear window shades, and illuminated step plates.
The Inscription is available on the T6 and the T8. It's similar to the R-Design but features its own wheel, interior and exterior trim designs. Interior upgrades include power side support, cushion extension, and ventilation for the front seats.
Available only on the T8, the Excellence trim level practically turns the XC90 into a luxury limousine. In place of the rear bench seat, the Excellence adds two captain's chairs with footrests, a rear center console with folding trays, a touchscreen controller, heated and cooled cupholders, and two crystal glasses. All four seats in the Excellence come standard with ventilation, heat and massage functions. Additional upgrades include bright exterior trim, 21-inch wheels, an adaptive air suspension, extended leather upholstery, additional sound deadening, a 19-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, added rear-seat USB ports, two iPad holders and a refrigerator.
Most options are grouped into packages. The Advanced package builds on the standard T5 Momentum equipment by adding adaptive headlights, headlight washers, a top-view parking system, front parking sensors, automated parking assist and a head-up display. The Multimedia package is for the T5 Momentum as well, and it adds Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and the Harman Kardon sound system. The Inscription-only Luxury package adds heated rear seats, a simulated suede headliner, leather grab handles and sun visors, and a massaging function for the front seats.
Individual option highlights depend on trim level and include an adaptive air suspension (with adaptive dampers), a heated steering wheel, a head-up display, a built-in second-row child booster seat, a 19-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, and 20-, 21- or 22-inch wheels.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.3 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.0
Acceleration7.5
Braking7.0
Steering7.5
Handling7.5
Drivability6.5
Off-road6.0
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort6.0
Noise & vibration6.0
Climate control6.5
Interior7.5
Ease of use6.0
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position8.0
Roominess8.0
Visibility8.0
Quality6.5
Utility7.5
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Towing7.0
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids8.0
Voice control7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volvo XC90.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- comfort
- seats
- appearance
- road noise
- safety
- technology
- ride quality
- infotainment system
- driving experience
- sound system
- handling & steering
- visibility
- wheels & tires
- climate control
- dashboard
- acceleration
- value
- maintenance & parts
- lights
- transmission
- fuel efficiency
- doors
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- brakes
- engine
Most helpful consumer reviews
I owned 2013 MDX, overall I was very happy. Started looking for new car but I didn’t want to get the same MDX, they are planning to bring back a new one by 2020. So, started my research, I drove the Q7, Atlas, X5, RX, MKT. They are all good cars, all depends what are you looking for. I saw a Land Rover Velar and I fall in love, the futuristic layout interior and exterior was the breaking point, I WAS WRONG, after 3 weeks with the Velar, spent 2 with a Loner. Definitely something was wrong about the car. So I took a hard decision, need a new car now, I will loose money but is better than drive a car that you are not safe. I went back to my list and looked into the volvo xc90, there were mixed reviews but decided to get a test drive, the dealer was very nice and let me drive the car for a day, by the end of that day I had made my mind. I had now my volvo for 2 month, loved. There is not other brand that give you so many safety features for the money, and they actually work very well. The interior is one of the best in his class, sitting very confortable even for the third. Exterior is styling and unique, the ride is good, could be bumpy in some roads, but no far from his other competitor. I got the top trim. Love it.
The car is laid out nicely. The interior is comfortable and I'm a 6'4" guy. The seat adjustment allows me to be very comfortable. I was looking for a vehicle to down size from the 2004 Yukon Denali I have. I was really looking for a 6 cylinder to give me the power and also reduce the fuel cost. Though I wasn't sold on the 4 cylinder at first I gave the XC90 a chance. After reading the reviews on the the vehicle I was skeptical about the power, but after test driving on the highway in all the driving modes I didn't find any problem with the acceleration or power.The only comment I would have is that it doesn't roar like a high powered machine but it moves when asked to. If your looking for a race car don't by it. If your looking for one of the best SUV's in it's class go try one out. I've only had a week so I can't answer all of the questions in the survey but for me it beat out the Acura, Mercedes, Audi, and Infinity. Though each of them may have had a feature I really liked I picked the XC90 for the overall package.
Was I crazy to pay over $80k for a Volvo? Not at all, it’s absolutely the most incredible vehicle I have ever owned. So powerful, quiet and perfectly put together. Every detail is elegant and functional.
Updated: 9-11-19. Edmunds sent me an email asking me to update my review now that I’ve owned the car for awhile. I am happy to update it, but I wish I had a more positive update to offer. I am now at 40,000 miles and beyond my 3 free maintenance services, which came with the car when I bought it. Volvo is telling me that is a $750 service - ouch! The car has taken on additional little rattles from when I first bought it. It’s not terrible, but is noticeable. Overall, I don’t have the same level of optimism that this car will last as long as the 2009 Lexus GX 460 I bought new and kept until 2017. I’m not unhappy that I bought this car, but I also don’t think I’d buy it again. The instrumentation cluster alone is enough to cause me to have an accident from it not working the way I expect it to while driving. Overall, while the ride is just ok, the user controlled technology has a lot of room for improvement. This car has everything going for it for a guy who loves the ride and feel of an SUV - a smart bold, masculine look; a super comfortable and well-appointed interior; and decent gas mileage. It even has some pep to it even though it’s a 4-cylinder...AND it’s not outrageously expensive. So why then isn’t this the best selling SUV on the road? I’ll tell you why. It’s that damn infotainment system. The computer that runs it, as well as pretty much every other aspect of the car, is extremely difficult to use and is incredibly slow to respond. In today’s age of technology advancements computer flash memory makes consumer’s expectation on responsiveness to be instantaneous. In this car it’s so slow that I’ve almost gotten into car accidents trying to monkey around getting things to work. Whether it’s my iPhone integration, which is so darn confusing when you turn off the car, or whether it’s just trying to get the right radio station to work correctly in conjunction with the sound, this car becomes a major headache. Again, the car itself is not a bad car, but the inner workings are so hard to deal with my frustration has boiled over a number of times. Knowing what I know now I would have bought another Lexus and I know those cars aren’t perfect either.
Sponsored cars related to the XC90
Features & Specs
|T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
|MSRP
|$55,700
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|316 hp @ 5700 rpm
|T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
|MSRP
|$61,750
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|316 hp @ 5700 rpm
|T5 Momentum 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$47,200
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5500 rpm
|T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
|MSRP
|$60,650
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|316 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite XC90 safety features:
- Volvo On Call
- Notifies emergency services in the case of an accident or stolen vehicle and allows for remote door locking and unlocking.
- Surround-View Camera
- Allows for a 360-degree (aka bird's-eye) view of the car, showing obstacles around the entire car, not just those behind it.
- Lane Departure Intervention
- Small steering inputs respond when the vehicle senses that it is drifting out of its lane without a turn signal.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volvo XC90 vs. the competition
Volvo XC90 vs. BMW X5
The BMW X5 is one of the XC90's toughest competitors. It performs well on twisty roads and stays quiet on the highway. Interior materials and cabin construction are nearly flawless in the BMW. The cabin controls are much easier to learn in the X5 than in the XC90. The X5 is also available with multiple powertrains that are more enjoyable than Volvo's. Third-row seating is standard on the Volvo and optional on the BMW.
Volvo XC90 vs. Audi Q7
In many regards, the Audi Q7 is at the top of the three-row luxury SUV class. It has spacious first and second rows and a top-notch infotainment system, and it drives like it's much smaller than it is. Behind the third row, the Audi has slightly less cargo space compared to the XC90, but not by much. Both the XC90 and the Q7 are worthy of consideration for any shopper.
Volvo XC90 vs. Volvo XC60
For buyers who love the Volvo look and feel but don't need a full three-row family hauler, consider the smaller XC60. Available with similar equipment as the XC90, the XC60 shares many of the XC90's virtues. It's well-crafted, with many standard and optional safety equipment, and it has multiple powertrains to choose from. And, yes, you can even get it as a plug-in hybrid.
FAQ
Is the Volvo XC90 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Volvo XC90?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volvo XC90:
- Base AWD models get heated seats and four-zone climate control
- R-Design and Inscription models get new Harman Kardon stereo
- Convenience and Momentum Plus packages eliminated from lineup
- Advanced and Multimedia packages added to options
- Part of the second XC90 generation introduced for 2015
Is the Volvo XC90 reliable?
Is the 2019 Volvo XC90 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Volvo XC90?
The least-expensive 2019 Volvo XC90 is the 2019 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $47,200.
Other versions include:
- T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $55,700
- T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $61,750
- T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $47,200
- T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $60,650
- T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $72,350
- T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $54,450
- T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $71,250
- T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $66,300
- T8 Excellence Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $104,900
What are the different models of Volvo XC90?
More about the 2019 Volvo XC90
The 2019 Volvo XC90 has one of the most beautiful interiors available in any SUV. It's all Scandinavian textures and minimalist elegance. Matte wood, brushed metals, and tailored upholstery but nothing is overwhelming. In a world of excess, it's a restrained environment. It's practically a sanctuary.
But there's also every conceivable luxury aboard. Turn up the volume on the optional 19-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system and the whole car seems to quiver with music. Computers monitor practically everything, and the seats are more comfortable than anything in your house.
Volvo has taken the big leap and committed to powering all its vehicles with four-cylinder engines. The standard XC90 powerplant is a 2.0-liter member of Volvo's new Drive-E turbocharged engine family. The T5 version is rated at 250 horsepower. Higher-trim XC90s get a version of the 2.0-liter engine with a supercharger and a turbocharger that is rated at 316 horsepower. And if that's not enough, Volvo also offers a plug-in hybrid version that supplements the engine with an electric motor for a total of 400 horsepower.
An eight-speed automatic transmission makes use of the power no matter how it's generated and feeds either the front wheels or all four of them depending on the trim level. And the XC90 comes in numerous trim levels, ranging from the T5 Momentum to the T8 Excellence. Fuel economy varies between the trim levels, depending on the engine and drive system, but the XC90's numbers are respectable for the class. The EPA rates the T8 Plug-In hybrid at 17 miles of electric range, which is just enough to visit the nearby shops without using the gas-powered engine.
Volvo's tradition of leading-edge safety continues with this second-generation XC90. There's a forward collision detection system combined with automatic braking, and a collision mitigation system that can detect oncoming traffic when you're making a passing maneuver. The seat cushions are energy-absorbing, the seat belts are self-tightening, and a lane departure system integrated with automatic steering works to keep the XC90 on the road at all times. There's also a partial autonomous (Level 2) driving mode that lets the XC90 pilot itself at up to 80 mph.
The XC90 packs many strong points, but you'll find many other solid choices out there. No market segment is more crowded or more competitive than that of luxury SUVs. Make sense of it all by starting with Edmunds to find your perfect XC90.
2019 Volvo XC90 Overview
The 2019 Volvo XC90 is offered in the following submodels: XC90 SUV, XC90 Hybrid. Available styles include T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and T8 Excellence Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Volvo XC90?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volvo XC90 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 XC90 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 XC90.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Volvo XC90 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 XC90 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Volvo XC90?
2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
The 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $56,695. The average price paid for a new 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) is trending $11,861 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $11,861 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,834.
The average savings for the 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) is 20.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Volvo XC90s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Volvo XC90 for sale near. There are currently 8 new 2019 XC90s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $59,360 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Volvo XC90. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,588 on a used or CPO 2019 XC90 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Volvo XC90s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volvo XC90 for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,492.
Find a new Volvo for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,452.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Volvo XC90?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volvo lease specials
Related 2019 Volvo XC90 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Maxima 2016
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2005
- Used Honda Fit 2018
- Used Lexus LC 500 2018
- Used Audi A4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2014
- Used Nissan Armada 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Volvo XC60 2020
- 2020 XC60
- 2020 Volvo S90
- 2019 Volvo XC90
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- 2019 Volvo XC40
- 2019 V60
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2020
- 2019 Volvo V60
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Expedition
- 2021 Acura RDX
- Dodge Durango 2020
- 2020 HR-V
- 2020 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2020 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2021 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 BMW X3
- Kia Sportage 2020