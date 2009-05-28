Used 2009 Volvo XC90 for Sale Near Me
1,607 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 143,101 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999
- 79,000 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 29,119 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,995
- 101,621 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,995
- 85,550 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,499
- 114,979 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,999
- 123,912 miles
$6,990
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,950
- 180,910 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,990
- 109,781 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,993$1,864 Below Market
- 171,120 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,288$1,139 Below Market
- 94,728 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,988
- 129,669 miles
$6,991$1,121 Below Market
- 208,707 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,500$420 Below Market
- 104,300 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,000$1,165 Below Market
- 48,715 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,500
- 114,152 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,300
- 146,010 miles
$6,999
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volvo XC90 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo XC90
Read recent reviews for the Volvo XC90
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.69 Reviews
Report abuse
Merzukhi,05/28/2009
Excellent performer. Excellent road handling. It is what the manufacturer promises you. This beast, under that deceiving dreamy looking eyes(headlights), really swallow gas when you press for performance. I am not complaining, just a statement because fuel is cheap here, so the petrol consumption doesn't bother me.
Related Volvo XC90 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used INFINITI QX50 2016
- Used Subaru Legacy 2015
- Used GMC Terrain 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2013
- Used Honda Fit 2013
- Used Nissan Murano 2016
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2015
- Used BMW Z4 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2015
- Used Volvo S90 2017
- Used BMW M5 2018
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2016
- Used Subaru Forester 2011
- Used Toyota Avalon 2017
- Used GMC Canyon 2016
- Used BMW X3 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Volvo S60 Atlanta GA
- Used Volvo V70 Huntington Beach CA
- Used Volvo XC40 Allentown PA
- Used Volvo XC70 Tempe AZ
- Used Volvo C30 Arlington VA
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country Stockton CA
- Used Volvo XC70 Spring TX
- Used Volvo XC60 Newark NJ
- Used Volvo S60 Tallahassee FL
- Used Volvo C70 Fort Worth TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Volvo XC60 2016 Albuquerque NM
- Used Volvo XC90 2011 Woodbridge VA
- Used Volvo V60 Cross Country 2017 Alexandria VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento