Used 2009 Volvo XC90 for Sale Near Me

1,607 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
XC90 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,607 listings
  • 2009 Volvo XC90 3.2
    used

    2009 Volvo XC90 3.2

    143,101 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design in Silver
    used

    2009 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design

    79,000 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo XC90 3.2
    used

    2009 Volvo XC90 3.2

    29,119 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo XC90 3.2
    used

    2009 Volvo XC90 3.2

    101,621 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo XC90 3.2
    used

    2009 Volvo XC90 3.2

    85,550 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,499

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo XC90 3.2
    used

    2009 Volvo XC90 3.2

    114,979 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo XC90 V8 in White
    used

    2009 Volvo XC90 V8

    123,912 miles

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design in Black
    used

    2009 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,950

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo XC90 3.2
    used

    2009 Volvo XC90 3.2

    180,910 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,990

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo XC90 3.2 Special Edition
    used

    2008 Volvo XC90 3.2 Special Edition

    109,781 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,993

    $1,864 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC90 3.2 in White
    used

    2010 Volvo XC90 3.2

    171,120 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,288

    $1,139 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC90 3.2 in White
    used

    2010 Volvo XC90 3.2

    94,728 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,988

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Black
    used

    2010 Volvo XC90 3.2

    129,669 miles

    $6,991

    $1,121 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Volvo XC90 3.2 Special Edition
    used

    2008 Volvo XC90 3.2 Special Edition

    208,707 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,500

    $420 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC90 3.2
    used

    2010 Volvo XC90 3.2

    104,300 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,000

    $1,165 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC90 3.2 in White
    used

    2010 Volvo XC90 3.2

    48,715 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,500

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC90 V8 in Silver
    used

    2010 Volvo XC90 V8

    114,152 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,300

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo XC90 3.2 Special Edition
    used

    2008 Volvo XC90 3.2 Special Edition

    146,010 miles

    $6,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volvo XC90 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,607 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo XC90
  4. Used 2009 Volvo XC90

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo XC90

Read recent reviews for the Volvo XC90
Overall Consumer Rating
4.69 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
  • 5
    (56%)
  • 4
    (44%)
2009 V8 R-Design XC90
Merzukhi,05/28/2009
Excellent performer. Excellent road handling. It is what the manufacturer promises you. This beast, under that deceiving dreamy looking eyes(headlights), really swallow gas when you press for performance. I am not complaining, just a statement because fuel is cheap here, so the petrol consumption doesn't bother me.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volvo
XC90
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Volvo XC90 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings