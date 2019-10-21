2020 Volvo XC90
What’s new
- Lightly refreshed exterior styling
- Revised brakes and suspension for improved comfort and smoothness
- Six-seat option available for Momentum and Inscription models
- Part of the second XC90 generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Elegant interior and exterior styling
- Precise handling that inspires confidence
- Spacious second- and third-row seating for a midsize SUV
- Many standard safety technology features
- Available as a plug-in hybrid
- Comes up short in performance and real-world fuel economy
- Some touchscreen controls can be hard to use
2020 Volvo XC90 Review
Step into most any modern luxury car and you'll find a cabin with enough buttons and switches to make an airline pilot feel right at home. In contrast, the 2020 Volvo XC90 offers a simple, elegant interior that exemplifies the minimalist Swedish design ethos. It's a refreshing approach that helps set the XC90 apart from other three-row SUVs.
The unusual cabin design isn't the only thing that differentiates the Volvo XC90. While some rivals offer a range of powerful (but thirsty) V6 and V8 engines, the XC90 is driven exclusively by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine. There are three versions, which Volvo dubs T5, T6 and T8. The T5's 250 horsepower is a little underwhelming, but the T6's 300 hp and the T8's 400 hp are certainly satisfying.
The XC90 isn't perfect, however. The minimalist design means most of the vehicle's functions are accessible in the infotainment screen, and the layout isn't the most intuitive. We also take issue with half-baked voice controls that fail to recognize points of interest. Technology missteps aside, the XC90 is one of the better choices in the segment. This year's improvements to the suspension and T8 hybrid's brake pedal make recommending the Volvo XC90 easier than ever.
Which XC90 does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Volvo XC90 models
The 2020 Volvo XC90 is a luxury SUV with two seating configurations and three trim levels: Momentum, R-Design and Inscription. Three engine choices of increasing power are offered for most trim levels, named T5, T6 and T8 eAWD Plug-in Hybrid. The T5 is available in either a front- or all-wheel-drive configuration, while the other drivetrains come with all-wheel drive. Seating for seven is standard, though the T6 and T8 powertrains in Momentum or Inscription trims can have a six-seat configuration with second-row captain's chairs.
The base Momentum comes with 19-inch wheels, LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, a power tailgate, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, premium vinyl upholstery, four-zone automatic climate control, heated washer nozzles, power front seats, driver-seat memory settings, 40/20/40-split second-row seats (with individual slide and recline functions), a 50/50-split third-row seat, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Technology features include Pilot Assist driving aids (includes adaptive cruise control and lane centering assist), blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, an oncoming-traffic lane mitigation system, a 9-inch central touchscreen, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite radio and two USB ports.
The T5 uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (250 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque) and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Either front- or all-wheel drive is available, and opting for the latter adds heated front seats.
The T6 upgrades to a supercharged and turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (316 hp, 295 lb-ft) and all-wheel drive. This powertrain adds heated front seats, navigation and leather upholstery to the Momentum trim level.
The T8 eAWD Plug-in Hybrid uses the same engine as the T6 but adds an 87-hp electric motor and battery. Total output is 400 hp and 472 lb-ft of torque. A 240-volt Level 2 charger can fill the battery in about 2.5 hours, providing 18 miles of pure electric driving. The T8 comes with an 11-speaker audio system and a tire repair kit in lieu of a temporary spare and tools.
The R-Design trim level is largely a sporty appearance package, adding 20-inch wheels and different exterior and interior design elements. It also offers front parking sensors, paddle shifters, ambient lighting, upgraded sport seats (with power thigh support), premium leather upholstery, a Harman Kardon premium sound system, navigation and rear window shades.
The Inscription is available on the T6 and the T8. It's similar to the R-Design but features its own wheel, interior and exterior trim designs. It reverts to the Momentum's seats but adds power cushion extension, side support and ventilation for the front seats, along with upgraded leather upholstery all around.
Most options are grouped into packages. The Advanced package — available on all trims — adds adaptive headlights, headlight washers, a top-view parking system, front parking sensors, and a head-up display. An automated parking assist function is optional in conjunction with this package. The Inscription-only Luxury package adds a heated steering wheel, front seat massage, heated rear seats, a simulated suede headliner, and leather grab handles and sun visors.
Individual option highlights depend on trim level and include an adaptive air suspension (with adaptive dampers), a heated steering wheel, blended wool upholstery, a built-in second-row child booster seat, a 19-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, and 20-, 21- or 22-inch wheels.
I've the 2019 T5 bought brand new now at 6000mi (I commute by train thus few miles in car) and what a truly superb luxury SUV. I got it namely for seating 7 and stellar renowned safety with style, but all of the owner experience has been immaculate. The buying was a special remotely arranged one to avoid the typically horrifying day of haggling and lies at the dealership, but I went with overseas delivery to have no-haggle pricing and a preferred buying experience. The customization to my needs and wants was complete. Seller communications were completely confidence increasing and the ownership experience has been even better. The app literally does it all with remote start, warming, monitoring, security, logs, and everything with the same distinctly full Volvo design and style cues. The Swedish ideals of just enough ("lagom") are seen with just 1 screen and 6 buttons on the console. The famous Sensus system's speed, full integration, and immense central pleasure enhance the lovely seats, spacious airy cabin, panorama sunroof (standard!), lovely finishings, and clearly superior build quality. Drive experience is great inside the city where we live and outside where we go bi-weekly. The power is snappy and significant with torque available even at highway speeds from the 2.0L turbo-charged engine mated to 10-speed transmission. Finely self-tuning drivetrain smartness adds to the immense amounts of smartness everywhere to entertainment to seamless security (all the fancy stuff quickly becoming widely available in other makes and makers) to the aforementioned app. It's a superb vehicle.
We bought the XC90 T8 6 Seat Inscription. So much has changed since our 2013 XC90 was manufactured. Compared to the previous interior, Volvo has truly stepped up the design and you now feel like you’re in a true luxury car. The seats are very comfortable, the leather is supple and the inlays and trim are elegant. The shift knob is made of Swedish Crystal which is an elegant touch. The exterior styling is, in my opinion, at the top of the competitors...not to rounded off and not too boxy. The grill has been refreshed slightly and looks elegant without being too gaudy like some other manufacturers. Pure electric mode gives me a range of over 20 miles which is perfect for trips to the store and back or to drop off the kids at school. Compared to solely electric cars, acceleration is sluggish in pure electric mode. Put it in hybrid mode and it is remarkably quick. The primary reason I bought this car was to keep my family safe. Google the independent crash tests by IIHS and compare to the BMW or Audi and you can see for yourself the design of the XC90 is safer. Volvo also has a marketing video touting the engineering that went into making this the safest SUV in the road. I’ve owned Audi’s, BMW’s and Lexus vehicles and this is, hands down, the best car I’ve owned. It perfectly balances styling, eco-driving, and comfort without making a sacrifice for safety. The only negative I will mention is the passenger cup holders in the six seat configuration seem like an afterthought and will likely be broken by my kids...but that should not stop anyone from seriously considering the 2020 XC90.
Car drives great, could use a little more power, maybe a V6 (I have the T6). Some design features arent the greatest - could use a few more buttons instead of a tablet, microscopic cup holders in a family vehicle? Visibility is horrendous when merging right due to the headrest in the second row. The Park assist is a fun gadget but not practical to use in real life. Pilot assist is buggy and is hair raisingly scary if used on roads with traffic lights or on roads where the lines are even slightly ambiguous. Best to keep it for highways. The tablet looks Tesla like but is not the most practical to control air etc when you are driving.Hands free Tailgate is quite poorly designed and takes a while to get used to. The child booster seat is pretty well designed though.Wish rear sunshades were an option. Why doesnt a 62k_ car have power tilt and telescopic steering and more controls on the seats.
Well, I am 2 months into owning my XC90 and I am shocked at a few things. I bought the top of the line model, almost every option (although SHOCKINGLY) I did not realize Volvo skimped on giving me a hitch. Yes, the car has a hitch that "pop out" with the press of a button. I was assured it had it, had to have it, but upon COVID delivery, found out after the documents were signed it did not have it, and this is a $71,000 car. $71k! and no hitch from Volvo - the alleged, "all weather" car. That said, here are my observations. The entertainment center SUCKS during real world driving. You really need to set things before you leave or pull over - very dangerous. The menus are still confusing a month in and finding things remains a mystery. Safety? I bought the version that allegedly brakes for you, but I have tested it both on purpose and by accident and it seems to fail to go off every time. It constantly warns you that you are too close with the heads up display, but DOES NOT BRAKE. So this may be a recall item because it is on the build sheet. The fuel mileage is AWFUL. I am averaging 14.9 miles per gallon. Yes, a 4 cylinder that averages 14.9. My Jeep with a lift kit and huge 37" wheels gets 15.5 mpg. Where on earth is the 20 mpg I was supposed to get? I have taken no less than 50 trips and my fuel mileage remains very, very low. This seems to be a huge problem because 14mpg is atrocious for this car if that is the case in the city. Seats. Wow, blew me away when I sat in it the first time but I have to say I constantly feel like I am being pushed forward. I feel they are not deep enough and even angle my seats slightly up so I do not feel like I will slide forward. With the massaging on, I think it is even worse. The automatic thigh support is nice, but going through the menus to adjust it, on the fly, again, very dangerous. PHONE: EEKs, this may be the worst part. I take calls all the time in the car and have to crank the volume to 50 (halfway) to even hear people. And this, with the higher end stereo. Why does the volume suffer on calls so badly? Comfort: Overall not bad, but am I thrilled about the above 45 days in? No. Again, my version is likely far better than 85% of the people who will read this as the car has almost every option Volvo order, save the aforementioned lacking of a hitch. OMG - terrible it does not have a hitch at $70,000!!! That said, it drives well, lags a bit on take off with the 4 cylinder but gets up there as good as most SUV's. NOISES: I will say, upon exit, the car makes all kinds of weird creeks and noises. I know it is brand new, but it is a little unnerving. Little pings, bangs and creaking of the suspension or something. The car does lower when you get out, but it is not that noise. Final note: KEY FOBS: Very nice looking, among the nicest LOOKING fobs regarding of buying a Bugatti or a Volvo. That said, the buttons are EXTREMELY hard to see and the beeping when you lock the car is so low, you cannot even hear it from inside your house. What car does not sound loud when you lock it? Well, the Volvo XC90 for one. So yes, there are many things that have disappointed me after buying it. Again, test driving it - we loved it. It looked great, sounded great, had no real issue and that is why we landed on it as the car to buy. But I will say the lack of power for the third row seats (at $70,000 or even higher), the infotainment, the seats pushing forward positioning, the noises, and the lack of a hitch and other things at this price really makes me wonder if I picked the right car. They say it takes time to get use to - well, I am 45 days in, and have 3-stared the car. There is your answer.
Features & Specs
|T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
|MSRP
|$56,800
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|316 hp @ 5700 rpm
|T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$50,850
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5500 rpm
|T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
|MSRP
|$56,300
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|316 hp @ 5700 rpm
|T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
|MSRP
|$63,100
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|316 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite XC90 safety features:
- Volvo On Call
- Notifies emergency services in the case of an accident or stolen vehicle and allows for remote door locking and unlocking.
- 360-Degree Surround-View Camera
- Displays a 360-degree (aka bird's-eye) view of the car, showing obstacles around the entire car, not just those behind it.
- Lane Keeping Aid
- Small steering inputs respond when the vehicle senses that it is drifting out of its lane without a turn signal.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volvo XC90 vs. the competition
Volvo XC90 vs. Audi Q7
Like the XC90, the Audi Q7 is a midsize luxury SUV with lots of safety and tech features and a third row best reserved for kids. Like the XC90, we recommend skipping the base four-cylinder engine and upgrading to the optional engine (in this case, a supercharged V6) for the extra passing authority on the highway. There's no clear winner here, though we prefer the Audi's infotainment interface.
Volvo XC90 vs. Volvo XC60
If you don't need the XC90's third row of seats, you can save quite a bit of money by going with the smaller XC60 instead. It still has plenty of cargo and passenger room, and powertrain and equipment levels are quite similar to the XC90. Interior design and materials are shared between the two, so you don't necessarily get a less luxurious SUV by going with the more affordable option.
Volvo XC90 vs. Acura MDX
The Acura MDX doesn't offer as many choices as the XC90, and the Acura's cabin design isn't as elegant. However, its standard V6 packs more power than the XC90's T5 engine while getting nearly identical fuel estimates. The MDX's third row is slightly more adult-friendly too. But we like the Volvo's infotainment system a little more than the MDX's confusing and slow two-screen setup.
FAQ
Is the Volvo XC90 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Volvo XC90?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Volvo XC90:
- Lightly refreshed exterior styling
- Revised brakes and suspension for improved comfort and smoothness
- Six-seat option available for Momentum and Inscription models
- Part of the second XC90 generation introduced for 2016
Is the Volvo XC90 reliable?
Is the 2020 Volvo XC90 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Volvo XC90?
The least-expensive 2020 Volvo XC90 is the 2020 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $48,350.
Other versions include:
- T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $56,800
- T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $50,850
- T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $56,300
- T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $63,100
- T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $48,350
- T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $62,600
- T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $73,800
- T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $62,000
- T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $67,500
- T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $72,700
- T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $58,600
- T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $73,300
- T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $56,100
- T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $67,000
What are the different models of Volvo XC90?
More about the 2020 Volvo XC90
2020 Volvo XC90 Overview
The 2020 Volvo XC90 is offered in the following submodels: XC90 SUV, XC90 Hybrid. Available styles include T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Volvo XC90?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Volvo XC90 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 XC90 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 XC90.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Volvo XC90 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 XC90 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Volvo XC90?
2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
The 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $63,595. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) is trending $6,653 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,653 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $56,942.
The average savings for the 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) is 10.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 34 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
The 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $57,295. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) is trending $6,714 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,714 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $50,581.
The average savings for the 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) is 11.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 38 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,845. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $6,326 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,326 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $45,519.
The average savings for the 2020 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 12.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
The 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $64,095. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) is trending $6,975 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,975 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $57,120.
The average savings for the 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) is 10.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 6 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $74,795. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $5,604 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,604 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $69,191.
The average savings for the 2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 7.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volvo XC90 T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
The 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $62,995. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) is trending $7,857 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,857 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $55,138.
The average savings for the 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) is 12.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
The 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $57,795. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) is trending $6,728 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,728 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $51,067.
The average savings for the 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) is 11.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $68,495. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $7,629 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,629 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $60,866.
The average savings for the 2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 11.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Volvo XC90s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Volvo XC90 for sale near. There are currently 287 new 2020 XC90s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $54,040 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Volvo XC90. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $11,358 on a used or CPO 2020 XC90 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Volvo XC90s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volvo XC90 for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,950.
Find a new Volvo for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,200.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Volvo XC90?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volvo lease specials
