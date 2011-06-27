Overall rating

Now in its second model year since being totally redesigned, the uncommonly elegant 2017 Volvo XC90 is the company’s flagship. It certainly looks the part of a premium crossover, with quietly assertive styling that promises to stand the test of time. It is Scandinavian design writ large inside and out; modern yet devoid of gimmickry; luxurious in its simplicity. Its cabin marries textures including matte-finish wood, metal, leather and even crystal. If there’s any doubt as to its luxury aspirations, the available 19-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system will put them to rest.

The XC90 takes a modern approach to its propulsion with a 316-horsepower four-cylinder engine that’s both turbocharged and supercharged. There’s also a plug-in hybrid variant that generates 400 horsepower and can travel up to 14 miles on battery power alone.

Its good looks are not only skin deep — the XC90 boasts a long list of safety and driver assistance features in its meticulously trimmed cabin. Frontal collision detection with automatic braking is standard, and it also applies the brakes when the driver attempts to turn in front of an oncoming car. Energy-absorbing seat cushions and self-tightening seat belts reduce potential spinal injuries if the vehicle careens off the road. For 2017, auto-steering has been been added to prevent a road departure in the first place. There’s also Pilot Assist II, new for 2017, which provides a semi-autonomous driving mode at speeds up to 80 mph.

Choices are plentiful in the premium crossover segment. The Acura MDX delivers a compelling combination of features, willing performance and precise handling. For those willing to go a bit more upmarket, the BMW X5 is a perennial front-runner that is additionally available with a frugal diesel engine. The Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class offers surprisingly ample cabin room and a third row that’s suitable for adults.

The 2017 Volvo XC90's standard safety features include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side-impact airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and anti-whiplash front seats. Also standard are a rearview camera, frontal collision warning (including pedestrian/cyclist protection) and automatic braking for front-crash mitigation. The new XC90 also debuts what Volvo calls Run-off Road Protection, whereby if the vehicle goes off the road, the seat belts automatically tighten up and the seat cushions absorb impact energy if the vehicle comes down hard on its suspension. The Volvo On Call service includes emergency assistance, remote door locking and unlocking, automatic collision notification and stolen vehicle location.

Safety options include a surround-view camera, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and intervention, and a child booster seat built into the center position of the second row.

In Edmunds testing, an XC90 T6 with the 21-inch wheels stopped from 60 mph in 124 feet, which is a slightly longer-than-average distance for this class of crossover SUV. An XC90 T8 we tested did the same deed in 119 feet.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the 2016 XC90 earned a top score of Good for its performance in the moderate-overlap and small-overlap front-impact tests. It also earned a Good score in the side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests and a top Superior score for its forward collision mitigation system's accident avoidance performance. Although the 2017 XC90 hasn’t been tested, we expect the same results because the vehicle is nearly identical to last year’s model.