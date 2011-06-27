Vehicle overview

Back in 2003, the crossover SUV represented a new thing. Based on unit-body platforms shared with cars instead of body-on-frame structures shared with trucks, this new breed of SUV gave people what they really wanted from a utility vehicle, like more passenger room and less cargo capacity, not to mention all-wheel drive calibrated for slippery suburban roads instead of rocky mountain trails. The 2011 Volvo XC90 led this adaptation of the SUV to the real world back in 2003 and it hasn't changed much in the nine years since. This is not necessarily a bad thing, as Volvo got it so right in the first place that the XC90 remains a good choice in this segment if you're looking for a full-size vehicle.

But now that Volvo has the highly regarded XC60 compact crossover in the family, the senior XC90 finds itself in a bit of a pickle. Yes, it offers the advantage of a third-row seat, giving it a seven-to-five-passenger capacity advantage, but that third row compromises the second row's legroom. And although the XC90 can be had with V8 power, it's still not as strong a performer as the smaller XC60 with its available turbocharged inline-6. And that brings us to the XC90 base model's normally aspirated 3.2-liter inline-6, which simply doesn't have enough oats to feed this heavy draft horse.

That said, the 2011 Volvo XC90 has a first-rate interior, good driving dynamics and excellent safety scores. The trouble is, some rivals offer these attributes as well as a few advantages. In addition to Volvo's own XC60, we'd suggest you also consider the Lexus RX and 2011 Volkswagen Touareg if a third row isn't required. If it is, then we'd suggest the 2011 Acura MDX, 2011 BMW X5, 2011 Buick Enclave and 2011 Ford Flex. The 2011 Volvo XC90 is certainly a nice luxury crossover, but it lacks an edge over the completion in both luxury and performance.