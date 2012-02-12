Used 2008 Volvo XC90 for Sale Near Me

I purchased my 3.2 AWD with 22k miles when it was two years old. I have since put about 45k miles on it. What repairs have I done? Only one thing that I can think of besides brakes and tires. An emissions pump. I consider one repair outside of maintenance in almost 70k miles acceptable. Because of it's weight if you drive aggressively expect it to eat brakes and tires and gas mileage to be in the teens. The original Pirellis had to be replaced shortly after I bought it because they were worn out. I put Sumitomos on it and have yet to replace them with over 40k miles. I do a pretty even mix of city/highway driving. I anticipate getting another year (15/20k miles) out of them.

