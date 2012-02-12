Used 2008 Volvo XC90 for Sale Near Me

1,607 listings
XC90 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,607 listings
  • 2008 Volvo XC90 3.2 Special Edition
    used

    2008 Volvo XC90 3.2 Special Edition

    109,781 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $5,993

    $1,864 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Volvo XC90 3.2 Special Edition
    used

    2008 Volvo XC90 3.2 Special Edition

    208,707 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $4,500

    $420 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Black
    used

    2007 Volvo XC90 3.2

    173,707 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,995

    $1,205 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Volvo XC90 3.2

    93,890 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,995

    $219 Below Market
    Details
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,607 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo XC90

Overall Consumer Rating
4.1
  • 5
    (54%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (15%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (7%)
Over 40k miles
04silverado,12/02/2012
I purchased my 3.2 AWD with 22k miles when it was two years old. I have since put about 45k miles on it. What repairs have I done? Only one thing that I can think of besides brakes and tires. An emissions pump. I consider one repair outside of maintenance in almost 70k miles acceptable. Because of it's weight if you drive aggressively expect it to eat brakes and tires and gas mileage to be in the teens. The original Pirellis had to be replaced shortly after I bought it because they were worn out. I put Sumitomos on it and have yet to replace them with over 40k miles. I do a pretty even mix of city/highway driving. I anticipate getting another year (15/20k miles) out of them.
